Castillo sharp, Mariners blank Blue Jays 4-0 in wild-card opener

Associated PressOct 7, 2022, 10:44 PM EDT
Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
Getty Images
1 Comment

TORONTO – The Seattle Mariners gave Luis Castillo a three-run lead before he threw his first pitch in Friday’s wild-card opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was all the support he would need, and more.

Castillo and Andres Munoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and the Mariners won in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Blue Jays 4-0.

Eugenio Suarez had two hits and two RBIs and rookie Julio Rodriguez reached base three times and scored twice for the Mariners, who can wrap up the series with a win in Game 2 Saturday.

The series winner plays AL West champion Houston in the Division Series starting Tuesday in Texas.

Suarez hit an RBI double off Blue Jays All-Star right-hander Alek Manoah in the first inning and Raleigh followed with a drive to right.

“It was very good going out there and having that lead,” Castillo said through a translator. “That gives me that little extra energy when I go on the mound.”

Throwing two different kinds of fastballs at 100 mph and his changeup at 92 mph, Castillo scattered six singles in 7 /13 innings. He struck out five and walked none, facing the second-highest scoring team in the AL.

“When you’ve got two pitches over 99 that are doing two different things, that makes it tough,” Blue Jays infielder Whit Merrifield said.

Castillo, acquired in a midseason trade from Cincinnati, became the first pitcher in Mariners history to throw more than seven scoreless innings in a postseason start.

Raleigh said Castillo was “awesome.” Suarez called him “unbelievable.”

“Credit to Luis, he was in total command today,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

The right-hander turned away from home plate and pumped his fist after fanning designated hitter Danny Jansen to end the seventh, Castillo’s third straight strikeout.

“Wow,” Servais said. “Some kind of performance by him.”

Castillo’s only other postseason start came with Cincinnati in 2020, when he lost to Atlanta in the wild-card round. Castillo allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings in that one but the Reds were eliminated with a 5-0 defeat.

Toronto has lost four straight postseason games and seven of their past eight.

“It’s two out of three,” Manoah said. “We’ll be back tomorrow.”

Munoz came on in the eighth after Castillo hit George Springer on the left wrist with his 108th pitch. Springer went down in pain and was checked by the trainer but remained in the game. X-rays on Springer were negative, interim manager John Schneider said.

Munoz finished the eighth by getting Bo Bichette to fly out and retiring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a grounder to shortstop.

Matt Chapman‘s two-out double in the ninth was Toronto’s seventh hit of the game, and first for extra bases. Munoz quickly closed out the Blue Jays.

Making his first career postseason start, Manoah gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings, matching the total he allowed in six September starts. Three of the four hits off him were for extra bases.

“They beat me on my mistakes,” a downcast Manoah said.

Manoah was in trouble right from the start, hitting Rodriguez on the hand with his fourth pitch of the game, and missing high and tight to Ty France with his fifth.

Rodriguez advanced on France’s grounder and scored on Suarez’s double to right. Raleigh followed with a 362-foot drive into the right field bullpen on a 3-2 fastball.

“An uncharacteristic first inning, to be sure,” Schneider said.

Raleigh is the first player in Mariners history to homer in his first career postseason at bat.

“Cal’s been on fire, not so much with hits but with homers,” Servais said.

Last Friday, Raleigh had a pinch-hit home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Oakland and clinch Seattle’s first postseason berth since 2001.

The early outburst drained much of the energy and excitement from a sellout crowd of 47,402 on hand for Toronto’s first home postseason game since the 2016 AL Championship Series.

Manoah hit Rodriguez for a second time in the fifth, and Seattle’s star newcomer made Toronto pay once more, advancing to third on France’s single to right and scoring on Suarez’s grounder.

Springer and Bichette hit back-to-back two-out singles off Castillo in the third but Guerrero flied out.

Merrifield and Springer reached on two-out singles in the fifth but Castillo got Bichette to ground out.

BLANKED

Toronto was shut out for the sixth time in its postseason history, and the second time at home. It was the second time the Mariners have held an opponent off the scoreboard in the playoffs. They also did it Oct. 10, 2000, against the Yankees.

HOW MANY?

Rodriguez thought the inning was over when Teoscar Hernandez grounded out to short for the second out in the fourth, running almost all the way from center field to the infield before realizing his mistake. Chapman flied out to Rodriguez in center to end the inning.

EDDIE GETS ‘EM READY

Former Blue Jays slugger Edwin Encarnacion threw out the first pitch. Encarnacion won the 2016 AL wild card game for Toronto with a home run in the 11th inning off Baltimore’s Ubaldo Jimenez.

UP NEXT:

The Mariners will start LHP Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA) in Saturday’s Game 2. RHP Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA) starts for Toronto.

Ray won the 2021 AL Cy Young Award with the Blue Jays, going 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA and 248 strikeouts, then signed with Seattle. In his final five regular-season starts this season, Ray had a 5.27 ERA and allowed eight home runs in 27 1/3 innings.

Padres hammer Scherzer, rout Mets 7-1 in playoff opener

Associated PressOct 8, 2022, 12:00 AM EDT
Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game One
Getty Images
1 Comment

NEW YORK – Josh Bell and Manny Machado smashed two of San Diego’s four home runs off Max Scherzer, and the Padres romped past the New York Mets 7-1 on Friday night in their playoff opener.

Yu Darvish shut down the Mets once again, and San Diego also got long balls from leadoff batter Jurickson Profar and slumping Trent Grisham against an ineffective Scherzer – booed off the mound in the fifth inning at Citi Field.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner exited his first postseason start for New York down 7-0, a massive disappointment after Scherzer was signed to a $130 million contract in December to pitch big games for his new team.

“Baseball can take you to the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, and this is one of the lowest of lows,” Scherzer said.

San Diego needs one win over the next two days to take the best-of-three National League wild-card series and advance to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers.

Blake Snell starts Saturday night in Game 2 against scuffling Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

After winning 101 games during the regular season, second-most in franchise history, the Mets are suddenly facing elimination at home after falling flat before a sellout crowd of 41,621 in their first playoff game since 2016.

“It’s reality,” manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s an opportunity, and we’ll get one tomorrow, to right the ship.”

Eduardo Escobar homered and doubled off Darvish, who has won all three of his starts against New York this year with a 0.86 ERA.

The star right-hander from Japan, coming off a 16-win season, was the NL pitcher of the month for September and picked up right where he left off. He wriggled out of trouble early when the game was still competitive and then settled in to throw seven innings of six-hit ball without a walk.

Darvish is 5-0 with a 2.56 ERA in eight career regular-season starts against the Mets, including 3-0 at Citi Field.

The 38-year-old Scherzer also lost a critical game last weekend in Atlanta, giving up nine hits – including two homers – and four runs over 5 2/3 innings. He missed about nine weeks this season during two stints on the injured list with left oblique injuries, but finished 11-5 with a 2.29 ERA and said Thursday he was fully healthy.

Scherzer had little snap on his pitches, though, and the Padres took advantage. Bell launched a two-run homer in the first in his initial postseason plate appearance for his first home run since Sept. 6.

Grisham, batting eighth after hitting .107 from Sept. 1 on, connected for a solo shot in the second. Profar made it 6-0 with a three-run drive in the fifth, and Machado sent a laser over the left-field fence two batters later.

“My fastball was running on me,” Scherzer said.

It was the fourth time Scherzer allowed four home runs in a game, his career high.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Darvish was visited on the mound by manager Bob Melvin and an athletic trainer following Escobar’s double in the seventh, but stayed in the game. … After not feeling well the past few days, RHP Mike Clevinger was left off the series roster in favor of adding LHP Sean Manaea to the bullpen instead. Clevinger took a late flight Thursday to New York, separate from the team, following a negative COVID-19 test. “I think he’s feeling a little better now,” Melvin said Friday. “I felt like another lefty with a little length down there was important.”

Mets: All-Star RF Starling Marte batted sixth in his first game back from a broken middle finger on his right (throwing) hand. He was injured Sept. 6 when he was hit by a pitch in Pittsburgh. With his middle finger wrapped, Marte received a loud ovation during pregame introductions. He grounded a single up the middle leading off the second and then stole second and third – sliding headfirst into both bases.

UP NEXT

Snell (8-10, 3.38 ERA) has a 2.53 ERA in his past 17 starts, allowing one run or fewer in 13 of them. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner was 1-1 in two outings against the Mets this season.

Meanwhile, deGrom (5-4, 3.08) is 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA in his last four starts.