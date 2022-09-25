Manoah, Merrifield lead Blue Jays to 3-1 win over Rays

Associated PressSep 25, 2022, 12:45 AM EDT
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Alek Manoah pitched seven shutout innings, Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays regained the top AL wild-card spot with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.

The Blue Jays lead Tampa Bay by one game. The top wild card finisher will host all games in their best-of-three opening-round series, while the other two wild cards play strictly on the road.

Manoah (15-7) scattered four hits, walked two and struck out eight while throwing a season-high 113 pitches. The righty worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the sixth by striking out Randy Arozarena and getting a flyout from David Peralta.

Jordan Romano replaced Tim Mayza with two on and two outs in the eighth and allowed pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez‘s RBI infield single but avoided further damage by striking out Manuel Margot. Romano finished the game to get his 35th save in 41 chances.

Tampa Bay starter Drew Rasmussen (10-7) gave up one run, three hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five.

The teams combined for 31 runs, with the Rays accounting for 20, in the first two games of the series that were both won by Tampa Bay.

Arozarena got the Rays’ first hit off Manoah with a two-out double in the fourth. He became the first Tampa Bay player and 20th big leaguer to have 40 doubles, 20 homers and 30 stolen bases in a season.

Teoscar Hernandez ended Rasmussen’s night with a double in the seventh. Brooks Raley entered and, after a walk to pinch-hitter Danny Jansen, Merrifield made it 3-0 on his 10th homer of the season.

Merrifield homered twice in Thursday night’s 10-5 loss to the Rays.

Alejandro Kirk opened the second with a single before Rasmussen retired 12 in a row until Merrifield’s leadoff double in the sixth.

Plate umpire Corey Blaser took a hard foul ball by Margot on the mask in the eighth but remained in the game.

HONORING KK

The Rays posted a thank you on the message board for CF Kevin Kiermaier, who is out for the season following left hip surgery. Kiermaier is in the final season of a $53.5 million, six-year contract that includes a club option for 2023 that is expected to be declined.

TEAM AWARDS

Rays ace Shane McClanahan was voted the Don Zimmer MVP award winner by members of the Tampa Bay chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. CF Jose Siri was selected as the outstanding rookie. 3B Yandy Diaz received the Paul C. Smith Champions award as the player who best exemplifies the spirit of true professionalism on and off the field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Nate Pearson (lat strain) allowed three runs and three hits over two-thirds of an inning for Triple-A Buffalo.

Rays: 2B Brandon Lowe (lower back) is done for the season.

UP NEXT

McClanahan (12-6), pulled from his start Tuesday in the fifth inning due to neck tightness, will face Blue Jays RHP Ross Stripling (8-4) on Sunday.

Renfroe homers twice, drives in 5 in Brewers’ rout of Reds

Associated PressSep 25, 2022, 12:29 AM EDT
Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

CINCINNATI – Hunter Renfroe hit a pair of two-run homers and drove in a season-high five runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to their fourth straight win, 10-2 over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Renfroe’s shots boosted Milwaukee’s homer count against the Reds this season to 42, tied with the 2016 Cubs for the most by any team against Cincinnati in franchise history.

The Brewers (82-70) went into the game second in the NL Central, 7 1/2 games behind the Cardinals, and fourth in the wild-card race. Milwaukee was two games behind San Diego for the third and final slot; the Padres were playing at Colorado.

Milwaukee has won four straight for the first time since July 26-30.

Renfroe tied his career high with four hits in support of Corbin Burnes (11-8). The reigning Cy Young Award-winner gave up four hits and two runs with three walks and eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

The Brewers have outscored the slumping Reds 20-6 in the first three games of the four-game series. Cincinnati (59-93) is a season-high 34 games under .500.

Reds infielder Alejo Lopez pitched the ninth and gave up Rowdy Tellez‘s leadoff homer.

Renfroe blasted a Graham Ashcraft 3-2 pitch into the second deck in left field for a 2-1 lead in the fourth. The shot was Renfroe’s 26th of the season and first since Sept. 9 at Colorado.

Omar Narvaez and Tyrone Taylor added back-to-back RBI singles as Milwaukee sent nine batters to the plate in the inning.

The Reds activated Ashcraft (5-4) from the injured list (right biceps soreness) for his first start since Aug. 19. The Brewers tagged the rookie right-hander for eight hits and four runs with two strikeouts in four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: CF Tyrone Taylor ran face first into the wall tracking down Matt Reynolds‘ leadoff drive in the second. Taylor held on to the ball and was limping slightly, but he stayed in the game.

Reds: Spencer Steer was hit on his right (back) foot by a Taylor Rogers pitch in the eighth. Steer stayed in the game. . RHP Art Warren had his ulnar collateral ligament repaired but not reconstructed, manager David Bell said on Saturday.

UP NEXT

LHP Nick Lodolo (4-7, 3.90) allowed five hits and two runs with 11 strikeouts and no walks over eight innings in Cincinnati’s 8-2 win at Milwaukee on Sep. 9. RHP Freddie Peralta 4-3, 3.45) will make his first appearance since May 23. He’s been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation.