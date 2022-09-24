McCutchen passes 1,000 career RBIs as Brewers beat Reds 5-3

Associated PressSep 24, 2022, 12:15 AM EDT
Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI – Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs, passing 1,000 RBIs for his career, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Friday night.

McCutchen put the Brewers ahead to stay when he drove in Rowdy Tellez with a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning. The five-time All-Star made it 5-2 with a two-run double in the seventh, running his total to 1,002 RBIs.

“I’ve been doing it for a while, I guess,” said McCutchen, a 14-year veteran who won the 2013 NL MVP award with Pittsburgh. “Anybody who can have that attached to them means you’ve been doing it for a while and doing it right.”

“Longevity,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s being good for a long time. It means 100 RBIs a year for 10 years. That’s wild. It means playing a lot of games and staying healthy and then doing a lot of damage.”

Milwaukee (81-70) earned its third consecutive win. The Brewers trail San Diego by two games for the third NL wild card.

Luis Perdomo (3-0), Milwaukee’s second pitcher, tossed 3 1/3 innings of one-hit ball. Matt Bush surrendered an unearned run in the eighth before Devin Williams got four outs for his 14th save. Williams fanned the side in the ninth.

“Luis was incredible tonight,” Counsell said. “Ten outs on 27 pitches is unheard of. Luis pitching into the sixth helped us win a game, can help us with a game tomorrow and can help us win a game on Sunday.”

Cincinnati lost for the 12th time in 15 games. Kyle Farmer hit a two-run double, and Stuart Fairchild had two of the Reds’ seven hits.

Milwaukee left-hander Eric Lauer pitched 2 2/3 innings in his first start since Sept. 7 after being sidelined by elbow tightness. He allowed two runs and five hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

The Brewers tied the game in the second on Victor Caratini‘s RBI double and right fielder Aristides Aquino‘s throwing error.

Cincinnati right-hander Luis Cessa (4-4) pitched 4 2/3 innings in an emergency start after Mike Minor was placed on IL with left shoulder soreness. He was charged with three runs, two earned, and six hits. He also tied a career high with four walks.

The Reds (59-92), trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history, have lost seven of their last eight home games.

“We have to make some adjustments,” Reds manager David Bell said. “We’re looking for ways to get stuff going and consistently getting runners on base to get some more opportunities.”

RUNNING WILD

The Brewers stole four bases. It was the first time they had stolen that many in a game since Sept. 6, 2016, against the Cubs.

POWER OUTAGE

For the first time in 17 games this season, the Brewers did not hit a home run against the Reds.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Freddie Peralta (right shoulder) is Sunday’s scheduled starter. Peralta has been out since May 23.

Reds: INF Donovan Solano was scratched from the lineup because of an eye infection.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee RHP Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.12 ERA) starts on Saturday night after he struggled in his previous outing against the New York Mets, allowing five runs in 5 2/3 innings. Reds RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-3, 3.97 ERA) will be activated from the injured list for his first start since Aug. 19. He had been sidelined by right biceps soreness.

Cards’ Pujols hits 700th career home run, 4th to reach mark

Associated PressSep 24, 2022, 12:23 AM EDT
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
LOS ANGELES – St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history.

The 42-year-old Pujols hit No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth at Dodger Stadium.

With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs.

It’s been a remarkable run for Pujols. This was his 14th home run since the start of August for the NL Central-leading Cardinals, and his 21st of the season.

Pujols’ historic homer was a three-run shot against Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford. The ball landed in the first few rows of the left-field pavilion, the same location his two-run shot touched down the previous inning off left-hander Andrew Heaney.

Pujols received a prolonged standing ovation from the crowd – he finished out last season while playing for the Dodgers. He took a curtain call, raising his cap in acknowledgment.

The fans chanted “Pujols! Pujols!” They finally sat down after being on their feet in anticipation of seeing history.

Pujols snapped a tie with Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the list when he hit career homer No. 697 against Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.

Reaching 700 homers seemed like a long shot for Pujols when he was batting .189 on July 4. But the three-time NL MVP started to find his stroke in August, swatting seven homers in one 10-game stretch that helped St. Louis pull away in the division race.

“I know that early in the year … I obviously wanted better results,” Pujols said after he homered in a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 22. “But I felt like I was hitting the ball hard. Sometimes this game is going to take more away from you than the game (is) giving you back.

“So I think at the end of the day you have to be positive and just stay focused and trust your work. That’s something that I’ve done all the time.”

Pujols has enjoyed a resurgent season after returning to St. Louis in March for a $2.5 million, one-year contract. It’s his highest total since he hit 23 homers for the Angels in 2019.

He plans to retire when the season ends.

Pujols also began his career in St. Louis. He was selected by the Cardinals in the 13th round of the 1999 amateur draft and won the 2001 NL Rookie of the Year award.

The Dominican Republic native hit at least .300 with at least 30 homers and 100 RBIs in each of his first 10 seasons. He helped the Cardinals to World Series titles in 2006 and 2011.

He set a career high with 49 homers in 2006 – one of seven seasons with at least 40 homers. He led the majors with 47 homers in 2009 and topped the NL with 42 in 2010.

Pujols left St. Louis in free agency in December 2011, signing a $240 million, 10-year contract with the Angels. He was waived by the Angels in May 2021, and then joined the Dodgers and hit 12 homers and drove in 38 runs in 85 games.