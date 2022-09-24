Judge stuck at 60 home runs, Yankees beat Red Sox 5-4

Associated PressSep 24, 2022, 12:02 AM EDT
NEW YORK – It’s only been a few days since Aaron Judge went deep. It just feels like more, with history hanging on his every swing.

Judge was held without a home run for the third straight game, keeping him at 60 for the season and one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, but the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Friday night.

“He’s getting off the right swings. He’s making good swing decisions. It’s going to come,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “But it is a peek behind just how great a player he is, to that when he doesn’t hit the ball out of the ballpark, he’s still impacting us in a big way.”

Jose Trevino singled home the tiebreaking run with two outs in the eighth inning, and the first-place Yankees reduced their magic number to four for clinching the AL East title. They’ve won five games in a row and nine of 11.

With four of Maris’ children in the ballpark again, Judge went 1 for 4 with a sharp single. He struck out twice and lofted a high fly to left field that excited the sellout crowd of 47,346 for a second or two.

Since connecting for No. 60 on Tuesday night against Pittsburgh, the closest Judge has come to matching Maris’ 1961 mark was a 404-foot drive caught right in front of the center field fence Thursday.

“He’s just missed two the last two nights,” Boone said.

The slugger has two games left to catch Maris on New York’s current homestand – Saturday afternoon and Sunday night versus the rival Red Sox. After that, the Yankees head to Toronto and have just three home games remaining: Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 against Baltimore.

One night after the Yankees wrapped up their sixth consecutive playoff berth, Boone and ace Gerrit Cole were ejected in a sixth-inning spat with plate umpire Brian Knight.

Pinch-hitter Harrison Bader drew a two-out walk in the eighth and was credited with a stolen base when a wild pickoff attempt by Matt Strahm (3-4) allowed him to reach third.

Trevino singled to center on the next pitch.

Jonathan Loaisiga (2-3) pitched two scoreless innings, working around a pair of one-out singles in the ninth.

Alex Verdugo tied it for Boston with a three-run homer in the sixth. Tommy Pham also went deep against Cole, who has served up 31 long balls this season – most in the American League.

Verdugo sent a 100 mph fastball into the Yankees’ bullpen in right-center, one pitch after Cole thought he had an inning-ending strikeout. The right-hander dropped his head and bent over behind the mound as Verdugo took a slow trot around the bases.

After the inning, Cole pointed angrily at Knight and was ejected for the first time in his career – although the five-time All-Star was probably done for the night anyway after 103 pitches.

“It wasn’t even close,” Verdugo said. “He wants to steal every pitch. He wants his catcher to steal it.”

Boone joined the argument and was tossed for the 24th time as a manager – and career-high seventh this season.

“The damage there late is personally tough to swallow,” Cole said. “I think that we made some good strides today and I thought that overall I threw the ball well. It’s obviously just an emotional moment.”

Batting in front of Judge, No. 9 hitter Aaron Hicks launched his 100th major league homer and added an RBI single. Gleyber Torres gave New York a 4-1 lead with a two-run double off starter Rich Hill in the fifth.

The 42-year-old Hill retired Judge all three times they squared off, including two strikeouts.

“Obviously, there’s history on the line and he’s having an incredible season,” Hill said. “From a pitcher’s standpoint and a competitive standpoint, you want to face the best and you want to challenge the best.”

STAYING CONSISTENT

Judge laced a hard single in the seventh and has reached base safely in a season-high 22 consecutive games.

“With obviously all the noise around this and the excitement around this, understandably, he’s still going out there and just putting together good at-bat after good at-bat,” Boone said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder inflammation) allowed three runs over three innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester, throwing 57 pitches. He has been sidelined since Aug. 19 but hopes to return before the season ends. … All-Star SS Xander Bogaerts was rested. He is batting .314 and began the night second in the AL to Judge (who dropped a point to .315). Bogaerts could be the biggest obstacle between the Yankees slugger and a Triple Crown. … INF Christian Arroyo rejoined the team after a bout with the flu.

Yankees: 1B Anthony Rizzo was rested. … INF DJ LeMahieu (toe inflammation) has been taking batting practice and it’s possible he could come off the injured list next week in Toronto.

UP NEXT

Red Sox RHP Nick Pivetta (10-11, 4.35 ERA) starts Saturday against Domingo German (2-3, 3.12), who has pitched only 2 2/3 innings since Sept. 7.

Judge is 5 for 11 (.455) in his career against Pivetta with two home runs – both this season (No. 32 on July 16 and No. 56 on Sept. 13). Pivetta has an 8.78 ERA in seven career outings versus New York and is 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA over three starts at Yankee Stadium.

Cards’ Pujols hits 700th career home run, 4th to reach mark

Associated PressSep 24, 2022, 12:23 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES – St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history.

The 42-year-old Pujols hit No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth at Dodger Stadium.

With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs.

It’s been a remarkable run for Pujols. This was his 14th home run since the start of August for the NL Central-leading Cardinals, and his 21st of the season.

Pujols’ historic homer was a three-run shot against Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford. The ball landed in the first few rows of the left-field pavilion, the same location his two-run shot touched down the previous inning off left-hander Andrew Heaney.

Pujols received a prolonged standing ovation from the crowd – he finished out last season while playing for the Dodgers. He took a curtain call, raising his cap in acknowledgment.

The fans chanted “Pujols! Pujols!” They finally sat down after being on their feet in anticipation of seeing history.

Pujols snapped a tie with Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the list when he hit career homer No. 697 against Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.

Reaching 700 homers seemed like a long shot for Pujols when he was batting .189 on July 4. But the three-time NL MVP started to find his stroke in August, swatting seven homers in one 10-game stretch that helped St. Louis pull away in the division race.

“I know that early in the year … I obviously wanted better results,” Pujols said after he homered in a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 22. “But I felt like I was hitting the ball hard. Sometimes this game is going to take more away from you than the game (is) giving you back.

“So I think at the end of the day you have to be positive and just stay focused and trust your work. That’s something that I’ve done all the time.”

Pujols has enjoyed a resurgent season after returning to St. Louis in March for a $2.5 million, one-year contract. It’s his highest total since he hit 23 homers for the Angels in 2019.

He plans to retire when the season ends.

Pujols also began his career in St. Louis. He was selected by the Cardinals in the 13th round of the 1999 amateur draft and won the 2001 NL Rookie of the Year award.

The Dominican Republic native hit at least .300 with at least 30 homers and 100 RBIs in each of his first 10 seasons. He helped the Cardinals to World Series titles in 2006 and 2011.

He set a career high with 49 homers in 2006 – one of seven seasons with at least 40 homers. He led the majors with 47 homers in 2009 and topped the NL with 42 in 2010.

Pujols left St. Louis in free agency in December 2011, signing a $240 million, 10-year contract with the Angels. He was waived by the Angels in May 2021, and then joined the Dodgers and hit 12 homers and drove in 38 runs in 85 games.