Cards’ Pujols hits 700th career home run, 4th to reach mark

Associated PressSep 24, 2022, 12:23 AM EDT
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES – St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history.

The 42-year-old Pujols hit No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth at Dodger Stadium.

With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs.

It’s been a remarkable run for Pujols. This was his 14th home run since the start of August for the NL Central-leading Cardinals, and his 21st of the season.

Pujols’ historic homer was a three-run shot against Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford. The ball landed in the first few rows of the left-field pavilion, the same location his two-run shot touched down the previous inning off left-hander Andrew Heaney.

Pujols received a prolonged standing ovation from the crowd – he finished out last season while playing for the Dodgers. He took a curtain call, raising his cap in acknowledgment.

The fans chanted “Pujols! Pujols!” They finally sat down after being on their feet in anticipation of seeing history.

Pujols snapped a tie with Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the list when he hit career homer No. 697 against Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.

Reaching 700 homers seemed like a long shot for Pujols when he was batting .189 on July 4. But the three-time NL MVP started to find his stroke in August, swatting seven homers in one 10-game stretch that helped St. Louis pull away in the division race.

“I know that early in the year … I obviously wanted better results,” Pujols said after he homered in a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 22. “But I felt like I was hitting the ball hard. Sometimes this game is going to take more away from you than the game (is) giving you back.

“So I think at the end of the day you have to be positive and just stay focused and trust your work. That’s something that I’ve done all the time.”

Pujols has enjoyed a resurgent season after returning to St. Louis in March for a $2.5 million, one-year contract. It’s his highest total since he hit 23 homers for the Angels in 2019.

He plans to retire when the season ends.

Pujols also began his career in St. Louis. He was selected by the Cardinals in the 13th round of the 1999 amateur draft and won the 2001 NL Rookie of the Year award.

The Dominican Republic native hit at least .300 with at least 30 homers and 100 RBIs in each of his first 10 seasons. He helped the Cardinals to World Series titles in 2006 and 2011.

He set a career high with 49 homers in 2006 – one of seven seasons with at least 40 homers. He led the majors with 47 homers in 2009 and topped the NL with 42 in 2010.

Pujols left St. Louis in free agency in December 2011, signing a $240 million, 10-year contract with the Angels. He was waived by the Angels in May 2021, and then joined the Dodgers and hit 12 homers and drove in 38 runs in 85 games.

Rhys Hoskins homers as Nola, Phillies beat Braves 9-1

Associated PressSep 24, 2022, 12:19 AM EDT
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

PHILADELPHIA – Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies (83-67), who moved into second in the NL wild-card standings, a half-game ahead of San Diego.

“Stay on the winning train,” Nola said. “Every game matters right now. We have to stay focused on tomorrow. Win a game tomorrow.”

Dansby Swanson and Eddie Rosario doubled for the Braves, who dropped their third in a row. Atlanta hasn’t lost four straight all season, and it’s just the fourth three-game slide this year for the reigning World Series champions.

“If you handle adversity, there’s good things on the back end of it,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “We’ll keep fighting and get ‘er going again.”

The Braves, who trailed the NL East-leading Mets by 1 1/2 games coming into the day, are on top of the NL wild-card standings.

Philadelphia jumped on Jake Odorizzi (5-6) for four runs in the second inning. A pair of singles by Bohm and Brandon Marsh and a four-pitch walk to Jean Segura loaded the bases with no outs. Bryson Stott hit a sacrifice fly before Matt Vierling‘s RBI single, and Hoskins added a two-run double.

The Phillies tacked on four more runs in the fourth, highlighted by Hoskins’ two-run shot to left for his 29th of the season.

“It was nice to jump on them early,” Hoskins said. “A better sign is we didn’t stop. We continued to add on.”

Said Snitker, “The game kind of got away from us.”

It was more than enough for Nola (10-12), who allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked three. The right-hander has 218 strikeouts and just 29 walks for the season.

“He was absolutely nasty tonight,” Hoskins said.

Odorizzi, making his eighth start with the Braves since he was acquired in an Aug. 1 trade with Houston, gave up eight runs and 10 hits in four innings.

“Too many pitches, too many long counts, couldn’t put hitters away,” Snitker said. “Just wasn’t his day.”

NO WORRIES

Philadelphia improved to 10-9 in September and calmed concerns brought on by a five-game slide that preceded their current win streak. The Phillies are looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2011 when they won the final of their five straight NL East titles.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: OF Ronald Acuna Jr. (back) sat out for the second consecutive game.

Phillies: Marsh returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a left knee contusion, but he was lifted after the fifth as a precautionary measure, interim manager Rob Thomson said. He went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Kyle Wright (19-5, 3.18 ERA) opposes Philadelphia LHP Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.68 ERA) in the third contest of the four-game set on Saturday.