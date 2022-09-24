Arozarena 6 RBIs, Rays beat Blue Jays, tie for AL WC lead

Sep 24, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Randy Arozarena hit his 20th homer and drove in six runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat Toronto 10-6 Friday night, tying the Blue Jays at the top of the AL wild-card standings.

The win clinched the season series – and the tiebreaker – for the Rays, who have won 10 of 17 against the Blue Jays.

Arozarena’s three-run homer gave Tampa Bay a 6-4 lead in the fifth inning. He hit a two-out, two-run single in the eighth off Yimi Garcia (4-5).

Javy Guerra (1-0) won in relief.

Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit RBI singles during a four-run fifth off Jeffrey Springs that put the Blue Jays ahead 4-3.

After Arozarena put Tampa Bay ahead, Toronto tied it at 6 in the sixth on George Springer‘s sacrifice fly.

Springs struck out six in five innings, giving up four runs and six hits.

Toronto starter Mitch White pitched four innings, giving up three runs and five hits.

Miles Mastrobuoni, who made his major league debut as a defensive replacement Thursday night for Tampa Bay, singled in the fifth for his first hit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr, who has been out two weeks with a strained left hamstring, resumed running Friday and might be re-activated next week. . . . INF Santiago Espinal (left oblique strain) will miss at least 10 more days.

Rays: INF Yandy Diaz missed a fourth straight game with a sore left shoulder. . . . LHP Ryan Yarbrough (right oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list. . . . RHP Calvin Faucher was recalled from Triple-A Durham for the fifth time this season.

UP NEXT

RHP Alek Manoah (14-7, 2.40) will pitch Saturday night for the Blue Jays against RHP Drew Rasmussen (10-6, 2.92), who has given up eight runs in his last two starts (both losses) after giving up eight earned runs in his preceding eight starts.

Royals cut Mariners’ lead for last AL wild card to 3 games

Sep 24, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Brady Singer pitched seven strong innings to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 5-1 victory over Seattle on Friday night, cutting the Mariners’ lead for the final AL wild-card spot to three games.

Playing without All-Star rookie center fielder Julio Rodriguez, the Mariners lost for the sixth time in eight games. Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day IL with a lower back strain shortly before the game.

With the Orioles’ 6-0 win over Houston, Seattle’s lead over Baltimore for the third wild-card spot shrank to three games. Both clubs have 12 games remaining in the regular season.

The Mariners managed their lone run on Cal Raleigh‘s 24th homer in the second. They have scored exactly one run in five of their last seven games, all losses.

Singer (10-4), who allowed five hits and struck out eight, has won his last six decisions, and Kansas City has won each of his nine starts dating to Aug. 9.

Aided by two Seattle errors, the Royals grabbed a 2-1 lead with a pair of third-inning RBI singles by Nate Eaton and MJ Melendez.

Kansas City tacked on two more in the fifth, highlighted by Bobby Witt Jr.‘s RBI double. Witt leads all major league rookies with 56 extra-base hits.

Marco Gonzales (10-15) allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits over five innings. He has lost three straight decisions.

Vinnie Pasquantino had two hits and drove in two for the Royals, who have won four straight, their longest winning streak of the season.

TRANSACTIONS

Seattle recalled OF Taylor Trammell from Class AAA Tacoma.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.13 ERA) takes on Royals LHP Kris Bubic (2-13, 5.81).