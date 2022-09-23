Wander Franco drives in 3 as Rays beat Blue Jays 10-5

Associated PressSep 23, 2022, 12:02 AM EDT
Getty Images
1 Comment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Wander Franco had three RBIs, Jonathan Aranda homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 on Thursday night in the opener of a big four-game series between playoff contenders.

Randy Arozarena had three hits and drove in two runs for the Rays, who were coming off a three-game series in which they were swept by Houston and scored just twice.

Tampa Bay (83-67) pulled within one game of Toronto (84-66) for the top spot in the AL wild-card standings. Seattle (82-67) is in third, four games ahead of Baltimore.

Whit Merrifield homered twice for Toronto, and Teoscar Hernandez also went deep. Jose Berrios (11-6) was tagged for six runs and seven hits in two innings.

Manuel Margot‘s infield RBI single, and run-scoring hits by Franco and Arozarena put the Rays up 6-3 in the second.

Franco added a two-run double during the Rays’ three-run fourth.

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash opted to have Ryan Yarbrough (3-8) replace opener JT Chargois to start the second, facing a pair of hitters with some career success against the lefty.

Hernandez hit a leadoff homer, his seventh in 34 at-bats against Yarbrough. One out later, Merrifield tied it at 3 with his solo shot, giving him seven hits, including two homers, in nine at-bats against the left-hander.

Merrifield added a two-run drive in the ninth.

Yarbrough left in the third with right side discomfort.

Garrett Cleavinger replaced Yarbrough and allowed one hit in two scoreless innings before Shawn Armstrong, Brooks Raley and Colin Poche combined for three hitless innings.

Aranda homered on the second pitch from Berrios in a three-run first. Arozarena hit a run-scoring double, went to third on a throw to the plate and scored on a wild pitch.

Toronto’s Bo Bichette hit a run-scoring double in the first, giving him 24 RBIs in 21 games in September.

CATCH OF THE GAME

Rays radio play-by-play man Andy Freed caught a foul ball from Toronto’s George Springer during the seventh in a net the broadcasters keep in their box.

MANOAH MAGIC

The Blue Jays are lining up right-hander Alek Manoah (14-7. 2.40 ERA) to start the final regular-season game or a potential wild-card opener.

Interim manager John Schneider would use Manoah if home-field advantage was at stake.

“I think there would be nothing better than playing in front of our fans in the postseason after the last couple years (impacted by the pandemic),” Schneider said. “We haven’t been there with what the world and country has been through.”

COMING AND GOING

Rays right-hander Kevin Herget, who made his big league debut on Sept. 13 after a decade in the minors, was designated for assignment.

Infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni was selected from Triple-A Durham after seven years in the minors and a couple weeks following his brother’s wedding.

“It’s been an eventful month for our family,” Mastrobuoni said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left hamstring) is doing baseball activities and could soon start running . . INF Santiago Espinal (left oblique) went on the IL.

Rays: Ace Shane McClanahan (neck stiffness) had a bullpen session and is set to start Sunday. … 3B Yandy Diaz (left shoulder) got a cortisone shot. … Cash said 2B Brandon Lowe (back) is still sore but it isn’t known if it stems from the injury or a recent shot.

UP NEXT

Rays LHP Jeffrey Springs (9-4) will start Friday night. Toronto has not announced its starter.

Bieber wins again as Guardians beat White Sox 4-2 for sweep

Associated PressSep 23, 2022, 12:13 AM EDT
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

CHICAGO – Shane Bieber pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Thursday night for a three-game series sweep.

Cleveland opened a seven-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central with its 15th win in 18 games. The Guardians (83-67) can clinch the franchise’s first division title since 2018 as early as Sunday.

Bieber (12-8) earned his fourth straight win. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked none in 7 2/3 innings.

“Like a lot of good pitchers, he kind of worked into finding his stuff,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “He kind of pitched himself into looking like Bieber, which is pretty impressive.”

Trevor Stephan finished the eighth and Emmanuel Clase handled the ninth for his AL-best 37th save in 41 chances.

Cleveland’s pitching staff issued just one walk in the three-game set.

“We’re a confident bunch and we’re having a lot of fun doing it,” Bieber said.

Gavin Sheets homered for Chicago in the eighth. Johnny Cueto (7-9) allowed four runs, three earned, and eight hits in six innings in his third straight loss.

Chicago isn’t out of it yet, but it needs lots of wins – and help – down the stretch.

“(The season) doesn’t come down to three games but we knew what we had to do this series and we weren’t able to do it. It’s frustrating,” Sheets said. “It’s not just this series; we had to play better all season.”

The White Sox (76-74) have dropped three straight and four of six overall.

Cleveland went ahead to stay on Jose Ramirez’s sacrifice fly in the third. Steven Kwan hit an RBI triple in the fifth and scored on another Ramirez sacrifice fly, giving the Guardians a 4-1 lead.

The White Sox, who started September with an 8-2 streak but failed to make up much ground on the streaking Guardians, got a run in the first on Eloy Jimenez‘s RBI single.

BAD THROW

The Guardians’ second run was set up by a Cueto pickoff attempt that bounced in front of first baseman Jose Abreu‘s glove in the third. The ball rolled to the dugout fence and allowed Amed Rosario to dash from first to third. He came home a pitch later on Ramirez’s sacrifice fly.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (broken finger) could get a start or two before the end of the season, but Francona said it only will happen if Plesac is ready. He has been out since Aug. 30.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Cody Morris (0-2, 2.30 ERA) faces Texas right-hander Jon Gray (7-7, 3.80 ERA) on Friday night.

White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.07 ERA) goes against Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.35 ERA) on Friday night.