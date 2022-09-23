Suárez, Eflin, Alvarado help Phillies shut out Braves

Associated PressSep 23, 2022, 12:08 AM EDT
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA – Ranger Suarez pitched six sparkling innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies continued their push toward the club’s first playoff berth in a decade with a 1-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

Matt Vierling knocked in the only run in the game with a second-inning sacrifice fly to center that scored J.T. Realmuto.

Suarez allowed five hits, struck out four and walked two. Zach Eflin got five outs before Jose Alvarado finished the six-hitter for his second save.

Philadelphia (82-67) moved within a half-game of San Diego for the National League’s second wild-card spot and remained 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final playoff berth. The Phillies also hold the season series edge over the Brewers, which is the tiebreaker between the teams this year after Major League Baseball eliminated the single-game tiebreaker under its expanded playoff format.

The Braves (93-57) fell 1 1/2 games behind the idle New York Mets for the NL East lead. The two teams meet in Atlanta next weekend for the final three scheduled games against each other this season. Atlanta has clinched a playoff berth and is presently seeded as the NL’s top wild card.

Atlanta played without outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who was scratched because of back tightness.

The Braves threatened in the sixth, loading the bases with two out. But Suarez escaped the jam when he retired Michael Harris II on a grounder to first.

Eflin and Alvarado combined to finish the Phillies’ 14th shutout of the season.

Braves starter Max Fried (13-7) struck out eight in five innings. Austin Riley had three hits.

Both teams were affected by high cross-field winds. Two potential home-run balls – one by Philadelphia’s Rhys Hoskins, and one for Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna – were knocked down at the warning track in left field by the 17-mph winds.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: RHP Mike Soroka will be shut down for the rest of the season due to right elbow inflammation. Manager Brian Snitker said there was no structural damage in Soroka’s elbow and he will gear toward returning for the 2023 season.

Phillies: OF Brandon Marsh was out of the lineup for a second straight game with a left knee contusion. Vierling – who went 5 for 5 in Philadelphia’s 4-3 win over Toronto on Wednesday night – started in center field for Marsh.

UP NEXT

The series continues Friday night with RHP Aaron Nola (9-12, 3.38 ERA) opposing Atlanta RHP Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 4.04 ERA).

Bieber wins again as Guardians beat White Sox 4-2 for sweep

Associated PressSep 23, 2022, 12:13 AM EDT
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO – Shane Bieber pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Thursday night for a three-game series sweep.

Cleveland opened a seven-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central with its 15th win in 18 games. The Guardians (83-67) can clinch the franchise’s first division title since 2018 as early as Sunday.

Bieber (12-8) earned his fourth straight win. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked none in 7 2/3 innings.

“Like a lot of good pitchers, he kind of worked into finding his stuff,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “He kind of pitched himself into looking like Bieber, which is pretty impressive.”

Trevor Stephan finished the eighth and Emmanuel Clase handled the ninth for his AL-best 37th save in 41 chances.

Cleveland’s pitching staff issued just one walk in the three-game set.

“We’re a confident bunch and we’re having a lot of fun doing it,” Bieber said.

Gavin Sheets homered for Chicago in the eighth. Johnny Cueto (7-9) allowed four runs, three earned, and eight hits in six innings in his third straight loss.

Chicago isn’t out of it yet, but it needs lots of wins – and help – down the stretch.

“(The season) doesn’t come down to three games but we knew what we had to do this series and we weren’t able to do it. It’s frustrating,” Sheets said. “It’s not just this series; we had to play better all season.”

The White Sox (76-74) have dropped three straight and four of six overall.

Cleveland went ahead to stay on Jose Ramirez’s sacrifice fly in the third. Steven Kwan hit an RBI triple in the fifth and scored on another Ramirez sacrifice fly, giving the Guardians a 4-1 lead.

The White Sox, who started September with an 8-2 streak but failed to make up much ground on the streaking Guardians, got a run in the first on Eloy Jimenez‘s RBI single.

BAD THROW

The Guardians’ second run was set up by a Cueto pickoff attempt that bounced in front of first baseman Jose Abreu‘s glove in the third. The ball rolled to the dugout fence and allowed Amed Rosario to dash from first to third. He came home a pitch later on Ramirez’s sacrifice fly.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (broken finger) could get a start or two before the end of the season, but Francona said it only will happen if Plesac is ready. He has been out since Aug. 30.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Cody Morris (0-2, 2.30 ERA) faces Texas right-hander Jon Gray (7-7, 3.80 ERA) on Friday night.

White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.07 ERA) goes against Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.35 ERA) on Friday night.