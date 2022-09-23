Dodgers overcome Gallen’s 13 Ks, rally to beat D-backs 3-2

Associated PressSep 23, 2022, 3:16 PM EDT
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
LOS ANGELES – So much for Mookie Betts having the night off. The Los Angeles Dodgers needed his bat in the ninth inning and their All-Star came up big off the bench.

Max Muncy hit a tying infield single and Betts singled home the winning run with two outs, helping the Dodgers edge the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Thursday for their major league-leading 45th comeback victory.

“I think that may be one of my first pinch hits, so that part was pretty cool,” Betts said. “I was hoping not to hit, but you get to a point where the situation calls and you turn your brain on and you’re ready to go.”

The Dodgers didn’t take the lead until Arizona starter Zac Gallen left after eight innings. He struck out a career-high 13.

Gallen retired the first 11 batters he faced, striking out five in a row. He struck out the side in the eighth. The right-hander allowed one run and two hits in a career-best eight innings.

“He was just in complete control, domination,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s fun to watch. I’m glad we don’t see him again this year.”

Craig Kimbrel (6-6) got the win despite again struggling in the ninth.

“The stuff is startling to slide a little bit, the fastball velocity,” Roberts said. “I’ve just got to continue to look at this. We’ve got to have our best guys at the back end.”

Christian Walker slammed a 435-foot shot into the left-center field pavilion – his 36th homer overall and sixth against the Dodgers this season – for a 2-1 lead against Kimbrel.

Cody Bellinger doubled off the right-field wall leading off the bottom of the ninth against Reyes Moronta (1-1).

“He was ahead of Bellinger 0-2 and then it ended up being a 3-2 pitch kind of down in the bottom of the zone, right in his honey hole,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “We just couldn’t make some pitches in a key situation to Bellinger. It’s tough to navigate through that, especially the guys who were coming up behind him.”

After Trea Turner grounded out to third, Freddie Freeman was intentionally walked. Will Smith loaded the bases on an infield single that diving shortstop Geraldo Perdomo kept from reaching the outfield.

“Belli did a great job getting on second base leading off, then we got a little momentum,” Smith said.

Joe Mantiply came in to face Muncy, who hit a slow roller to third that scored Bellinger for a 2-all tie.

Dodgers starter Julio Urias gave up one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander struck out five and walked one.

Gallen gave up a pair of two-out hits – a triple by Smith and an RBI double by Muncy – that allowed the Dodgers to tie it 1-all in the fourth.

“He was making pitches and keeping us off balance and kind of stalled us for a little bit,” Smith said.

The D-backs led 1-0 on Stone Garrett‘s sacrifice fly in the third. Sergio Alcantara singled and Daulton Varsho followed by grounding into a fielder’s choice. Second baseman Gavin Lux‘s throwing error allowed Alcantara to take third, and Varsho moved up to second. Three batters later, Alcantara scored.

In the ninth, the Dodgers challenged Kimbrel hitting pinch-hitter Jake McCarthy with a pitch leading off. After a review, crew chief James Hoye announced the call stood.

McCarthy thought he’d stolen second to put the go-ahead run in scoring position, but another replay review overturned the safe call. Walker then came to the plate and put the D-backs ahead on a 2-2 pitch from Kimbrel.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: All-Star RHP Tony Gonsolin (forearm) threw to hitters in an up-and-down bullpen using his entire pitch mix. “The stuff looked good,” Roberts said. “My eyes were telling me it was a really good effort.” The 16-game winner will throw another bullpen in a couple of days. … RHP Blake Treinen (shoulder) won’t throw again until Saturday and see how he responds. “He’s frustrated. He’s not bouncing back,” Roberts said. … RHP Brusdar Graterol (elbow) was activated off the IL. … LHP David Price (wrist) threw a simulated inning to hitters. “He looked good. He was letting it go,” Roberts said.

STREAKS BUSTED

Turner went 0 for 4, including two strikeouts, to snap his 18-game hitting streak.

Turner also had another streak end. He had reached base safely in each of his last 47 games against the D-backs, the longest current streak for any active batter against any team.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Hadn’t announced a starter for Friday’s opener of a three-game series against San Francisco.

Dodgers: LHP Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA) starts against Albert Pujols and the Cardinals in the series opener Friday.

Rhys Hoskins homers as Nola, Phillies beat Braves 9-1

Associated PressSep 24, 2022, 12:19 AM EDT
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA – Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies (83-67), who moved into second in the NL wild-card standings, a half-game ahead of San Diego.

“Stay on the winning train,” Nola said. “Every game matters right now. We have to stay focused on tomorrow. Win a game tomorrow.”

Dansby Swanson and Eddie Rosario doubled for the Braves, who dropped their third in a row. Atlanta hasn’t lost four straight all season, and it’s just the fourth three-game slide this year for the reigning World Series champions.

“If you handle adversity, there’s good things on the back end of it,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “We’ll keep fighting and get ‘er going again.”

The Braves, who trailed the NL East-leading Mets by 1 1/2 games coming into the day, are on top of the NL wild-card standings.

Philadelphia jumped on Jake Odorizzi (5-6) for four runs in the second inning. A pair of singles by Bohm and Brandon Marsh and a four-pitch walk to Jean Segura loaded the bases with no outs. Bryson Stott hit a sacrifice fly before Matt Vierling‘s RBI single, and Hoskins added a two-run double.

The Phillies tacked on four more runs in the fourth, highlighted by Hoskins’ two-run shot to left for his 29th of the season.

“It was nice to jump on them early,” Hoskins said. “A better sign is we didn’t stop. We continued to add on.”

Said Snitker, “The game kind of got away from us.”

It was more than enough for Nola (10-12), who allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked three. The right-hander has 218 strikeouts and just 29 walks for the season.

“He was absolutely nasty tonight,” Hoskins said.

Odorizzi, making his eighth start with the Braves since he was acquired in an Aug. 1 trade with Houston, gave up eight runs and 10 hits in four innings.

“Too many pitches, too many long counts, couldn’t put hitters away,” Snitker said. “Just wasn’t his day.”

NO WORRIES

Philadelphia improved to 10-9 in September and calmed concerns brought on by a five-game slide that preceded their current win streak. The Phillies are looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2011 when they won the final of their five straight NL East titles.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: OF Ronald Acuna Jr. (back) sat out for the second consecutive game.

Phillies: Marsh returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a left knee contusion, but he was lifted after the fifth as a precautionary measure, interim manager Rob Thomson said. He went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Kyle Wright (19-5, 3.18 ERA) opposes Philadelphia LHP Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.68 ERA) in the third contest of the four-game set on Saturday.