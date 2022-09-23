Bradish brilliant as Orioles top Verlander, Astros 2-0

Associated Press

BALTIMORE – Kyle Bradish came within one out of his first career shutout, outpitching Justin Verlander in a stellar performance to lift the Baltimore Orioles over the Houston Astros 2-0 on Thursday night.

Bradish (4-7) took a perfect game into the sixth inning before Mauricio Dubon lined a single to left field with two outs. That was the only baserunner Bradish permitted until there were two outs in the ninth, when Jeremy Pena also singled. With the potential tying run at the plate, the Orioles brought in closer Felix Bautista to finish for his 15th save.

Bradish struck out 10 in his latest dazzling effort down the stretch for this surprising Baltimore team.

Trey Mancini went 0 for 3 in his first game back at Camden Yards since the Orioles traded him to Houston on Aug. 1, and the Astros failed in their first attempt at earning their 100th victory this season. They lost for just the second time in 12 games.

The Orioles remained four games behind Seattle in the race for a postseason spot, but they were set to gain ground on the loser of the Tampa Bay-Toronto game.

Verlander (17-4) allowed two runs and six hits over six innings in his second game back from a calf injury. He threw five no-hit innings against Oakland last Friday, but Baltimore broke through against him with three hits in the second.

Ryan Mountcastle and Terrin Vavra hit consecutive singles with one out, and both runners moved up on a groundout by Kyle Stowers. Rougned Odor singled home both runners.

Verlander still leads the majors with a 1.82 ERA.

Bradish whiffed the last two hitters in the second and then struck out the side in the third. He retired the first two batters in the sixth before Dubon’s single landed in front of Vavra in left.

There was a big cheer from the crowd when Bradish came out in the ninth to try for his first complete game. He struck out the first two hitters before allowing Pena’s single on his 100th pitch.

This was the fourth time in his past six starts that Bradish has allowed two or fewer hits while going at least seven innings. It’s another sign of a bright future for a Baltimore team that has also had a chance to showcase promising young position players like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson this season.

The Orioles nearly scored in the fifth when Cedric Mullins doubled to right and went to third on a throwing error by Kyle Tucker. But Mullins was waved home on the play and third baseman Alex Bregman retrieved the ball and threw to the plate in plenty of time to get him.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve missed the game after he was hit by a pitch on the left elbow Wednesday against Tampa Bay.

UP NEXT

Jose Urquidy (13-7) starts for Houston on Friday night against Baltimore’s Dean Kremer (7-5).

Bieber wins again as Guardians beat White Sox 4-2 for sweep

Associated Press

CHICAGO – Shane Bieber pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Thursday night for a three-game series sweep.

Cleveland opened a seven-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central with its 15th win in 18 games. The Guardians (83-67) can clinch the franchise’s first division title since 2018 as early as Sunday.

Bieber (12-8) earned his fourth straight win. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked none in 7 2/3 innings.

“Like a lot of good pitchers, he kind of worked into finding his stuff,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “He kind of pitched himself into looking like Bieber, which is pretty impressive.”

Trevor Stephan finished the eighth and Emmanuel Clase handled the ninth for his AL-best 37th save in 41 chances.

Cleveland’s pitching staff issued just one walk in the three-game set.

“We’re a confident bunch and we’re having a lot of fun doing it,” Bieber said.

Gavin Sheets homered for Chicago in the eighth. Johnny Cueto (7-9) allowed four runs, three earned, and eight hits in six innings in his third straight loss.

Chicago isn’t out of it yet, but it needs lots of wins – and help – down the stretch.

“(The season) doesn’t come down to three games but we knew what we had to do this series and we weren’t able to do it. It’s frustrating,” Sheets said. “It’s not just this series; we had to play better all season.”

The White Sox (76-74) have dropped three straight and four of six overall.

Cleveland went ahead to stay on Jose Ramirez’s sacrifice fly in the third. Steven Kwan hit an RBI triple in the fifth and scored on another Ramirez sacrifice fly, giving the Guardians a 4-1 lead.

The White Sox, who started September with an 8-2 streak but failed to make up much ground on the streaking Guardians, got a run in the first on Eloy Jimenez‘s RBI single.

BAD THROW

The Guardians’ second run was set up by a Cueto pickoff attempt that bounced in front of first baseman Jose Abreu‘s glove in the third. The ball rolled to the dugout fence and allowed Amed Rosario to dash from first to third. He came home a pitch later on Ramirez’s sacrifice fly.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (broken finger) could get a start or two before the end of the season, but Francona said it only will happen if Plesac is ready. He has been out since Aug. 30.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Cody Morris (0-2, 2.30 ERA) faces Texas right-hander Jon Gray (7-7, 3.80 ERA) on Friday night.

White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.07 ERA) goes against Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.35 ERA) on Friday night.