Vierling’s RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

Associated PressSep 22, 2022, 12:22 AM EDT
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA – Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot.

“It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, who lead the AL wild-card standings.

Bryson Stott led off the 10th with a sacrifice bunt to move pinch-runner Yairo Munoz to third. Adam Cimber (10-6) then hit Jean Segura before walking Dalton Guthrie on four pitches to load the bases.

Vierling hit a 1-1 chopper up the middle past the five Blue Jays on the infield, then raised his right fist high in the air as he ran to first before being mobbed by his teammates between first and second. The celebration got so rowdy that one of his teammates ripped Vierling’s shirt off his body.

“It got ripped,” Vierling said. “Three buttons fell off. Hopefully, they’ll give me another one.”

The Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out in the top of the 10th against Andrew Bellatti (4-3). But Teoscar Hernandez lined out sharply to second baseman Segura, who stepped on second to double off Bradley Zimmer.

A night after combining for 29 runs in a game in which the Blue Jays recorded 21 hits – including 10 for extra bases – in an 18-11 win, this game was scoreless through seven innings. After Whit Merrifield led off the eighth with a single, shortstop Stott committed a pivotal throwing error on George Springer‘s routine grounder. Guerrero made the Phillies pay by driving Seranthony Dominguez’s 1-0, 99-mph sinker into the seats in left for his 30th homer to extend his hitting streak to 14 consecutive games.

Realmuto led off the eighth with a solo shot to left off Yimi Garcia, Philadelphia got within a run on Guthrie’s two-out RBI single to right and Kyle Schwarber tied it with a single to right off Jordan Romano.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman gave up five hits while striking out eight and walking two in six innings.

“It’s unfortunate the way we lost, but we’ll just continue to play good baseball,” Gausman said. “It’s gonna happen. That’s baseball. Thai time of year, you don’t want to dwell on anything. On to the next game.”

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler was lifted after four innings in his first outing since Aug. 20 due to right forearm tendinitis. The 2021 NL Cy Young runner-up looked like his old self, giving up two hits, striking out three and walking none while throwing 58 pitches.

“I felt good, felt strong, felt healthy,” Wheeler said.

Noah Syndergaard, acquired by the at the trade deadline, came on for Wheeler and gave up three hits in two innings in his second relief appearance in his 145th career game.

STREAKING JAY

Guerrero is batting .306 with three homers and seven RBIs during his hitting streak.

STRUGGLING PHILLIE

Bryce Harper has struggled since returning on Aug. 26 from a two-month absence due to a broken left thumb and is now batting .220 with two homers and 10 RBIs since his comeback after going 0 for 5 with a pair of strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Cavan Biggio replaced 2B Santiago Espinal in the seventh after Espinal experienced left side discomfort.

Phillies: OF Brandon Marsh was not in the lineup a night after suffering a left knee contusion while crashing into the wall in left-center.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Open four-game set at Tampa Bay on Thursday. RHP Jose Berrios (11-5, 4.99) starts for Toronto. The Rays haven’t announced their starter.

Phillies: Begin four-game home series against Atlanta on Thursday, with LHP Ranger Suarez (9-5, 3.53) set to face Braves LHP Max Fried (13-6, 2.52).

Astros sweep struggling Rays behind Tucker, McCullers

Associated PressSep 22, 2022, 12:17 AM EDT
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer, Lance McCullers Jr. pitched seven effective innngs and the AL West champion Houston Astros completed a three-game sweep by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve was hit on the left elbow by Corey Kluber‘s pitch in the fifth and left one inning later with elbow discomfort. He was replaced by Mauricio Dubon.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Altuve will probably miss the opener of a four-game series Thursday night at Baltimore to try and get ready for Friday.

“He’s going to be sore,” Baker said. “It got him below the pad, right on the elbow. Anybody who’s ever hit in their elbow knows how much that can hurt.”

Both Tucker and McCullers went to high school in nearby Tampa, Florida.

“I like to play guys in front of their home folks … they tend to do better,” Baker said. “It means something to play in front of the family.”

The announced attendance for the series was 28,675, including 9,293 on Wednesday. The Rays have the major’s third lowest attendance this season overall despite entering the day in position to be the AL’s second wild card.

The Astros, 10-1 over their last 11 games, blanked Tampa Bay in the first two games of the series, winning 4-0 Monday and 5-0 on Tuesday.

“Great sweep here,” McCullers said. “A great couple days of baseball.”

It the was Astros’ first sweep at Tropicana Field.

After Martin Maldonado hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth, Ryan Pressly worked the bottom half to get his 30th save in 34 chances. Maldonado’s mother was at the game.

Kluber allowed one run and six hits over seven innings for the Rays, who are battling with Toronto and Seattle for the top AL wild card spot.

Kluber had given up 10 runs and 19 hits over 6 2/3 innings in his previous two starts.

After Aledmys Diaz got his second RBI of the game on a single that barely got through a draw-in infield, Tucker drilled his 29th homer into the right-center field stands off Brooks Raley (1-2). He has 102 RBIs this year.

McCullers (4-1) gave up two runs, six hits, two walks and had eight strikeouts. The righty is 4-1 with a 2.38 ERA in seven starts since returning from a right forearm injury.

Isaac Paredes gave the Rays their first lead in the series, at 2-1, when he opened the seventh with his 20th homer.

Tampa Bay stopped its 25-inning scoreless stretch on David Peralta‘s fielder’s choice grounder in the sixth. His hard-hit ball, a potential inning-ending double-play grounder with runners on the corners, handcuffed Dubon, who got the out at first.

Astros pitchers had a 26-inning scoreless streak snapped.

Diaz put the Astros ahead 1-0 with an RBI single in the first.

TV STAR

Injured Tampa Bay CF Kevin Kiermaier was the third man in the Rays TV booth. Kiermaier is out for the season following left hip surgery.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: 3B Alex Bregman had the day off.

Rays: Ace Shane McClanahan, lifted from Tuesday night’s game in the fifth inning due to neck tightness, said he is ready for his next start Sunday. … RHP Tyler Glasnow (Tommy John surgery) is scheduled to make his third and possibly final start with Triple-A Durham on Friday night. RHP Dustan Knight, recalled from Durham Wednesday, said Glasnow has looked like a guy “who is ready to go out and pitch the seventh game of the World Series.” … Reliever Jalen Beeks (lower right leg tightness) went on the 15-day IL.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (17-3, 1.78 ERA) looks to win his 10th consecutive decision Thursday night at Baltimore. Rookie RHP Kyle Bradish (3-7, 5.05 ERA) will start for the Orioles.

Rays: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (2-8, 4.33 ERA) will follow an opener JT Chargois (2-0, 4.41 ERA) Thursday night against Toronto RHP Jose Berrios (11-5. 4.99 ER)