Seager’s eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3

Associated PressSep 22, 2022, 9:58 PM EDT
ARLINGTON, Texas – Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday.

Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from Jose Quijada (0-5) deep to left-center for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager connected for his opposite-field shot.

Matt Moore (5-2) got three outs for the win, and Jose Leclerc handled the ninth for his seventh save in eight opportunities.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani was held out of the starting lineup, but he pinch-hit with one out in the ninth and doubled into the right-field corner. Luis Rengifo and Mike Trout then struck out swinging.

The Rangers won a series for the first time since Aug. 19-22. They also took the season series from Los Angeles and moved a half-game ahead of the Angels in the fight for third place in the AL West.

“To come out and win a series against an in-division team, it’s something to be proud of,” Seager said.

The 28-year-old Seager finalized a $325 million, 10-year contract with Texas in December. But the Rangers (65-84) are playing out a sixth consecutive losing season.

Seager reached the postseason in his first seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Failure always drives you,” Seager said. “You don’t ever want to lose. You remember how it feels, and it makes you go work in the offseason.”

Angels interim manger Phil Nevin didn’t blame the loss on Seager’s homer.

“We walked three leadoff hitters today, and all three of them scored,” Nevin said. “We’ve got to get better at that.”

Angels right-hander Michael Lorenzen was charged with three runs and two hits in five-plus innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

The Angels led 3-1 before the Rangers rallied in the sixth. Leody Taveras walked and Semien singled before Lorenzen was replaced by Aaron Loup.

After Seager bounced into a forceout, Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis Garcia hit consecutive RBI singles. Jonah Heim followed with another base hit, but left fielder Jo Adell cut down Lowe at the plate.

Los Angeles scored three times in the third against Martin Perez. Trout, serving as the designated hitter with Ohtani out of the lineup, hit a two-run double with two out and scored on Taylor Ward‘s single to right.

Perez allowed five hits, struck out five and walked three in six innings. The left-hander won each of his previous two starts.

SITTING SHOHEI

Ohtani was held out of the starting lineup for the ninth time in 151 games this season. It was the first time since Sept. 4.

“We like to think he’s Superman and can do it every day and all that, but he’s human,” Nevin said. “We’ve got to give him days of rest once in a while. I like to do that either the day before or after he pitches.”

Nevin said other factors were the lefty-lefty matchup against Perez and getting Trout off the artificial turf for a day.

CROWD PLEASER

Before the game, some Angels players sat quietly in the clubhouse watching a documentary about Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, who spent nine seasons with the Angels and five with the Rangers. In it, Ryan said he assumed the December 1971 trade from the New York Mets to “sunny California” sent him to the Dodgers. When he learned he was traded to the Angels, he said, “I could have died.”

And the room burst out in laughter.

UP NEXT

Angels: Ohtani (13-8, 2.43 ERA) pitches on Friday against Minnesota. He is 3-0 in his last four starts with a 0.67 ERA and 29 strikeouts.

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (7-7, 3.80 ERA) will oppose Cleveland RHP Cody Morris (0-2, 2.30 ERA) in the opener of a three-game home series on Friday night.

Catcher Stephen Vogt retiring after 10 big league seasons

Associated PressSep 22, 2022, 9:55 PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. – Veteran Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt will retire after 10 major league seasons and a long, patient road to break into the big leagues at age 27.

Not to mention a nearly 15-month wait to finally get his first hit.

Vogt endured an 0-for-32 hitless streak to start his career that began in Tampa Bay and ended in San Francisco’s East Bay.

“It was like a year-and-a-half wait in between my first at-bat and when I got the first hit,” said Vogt, who shared his future plans with The Associated Press. “I couldn’t believe it had happened. It had been 32 at-bats and I was in my 33rd at-bat, got a pitch to hit and fortunately I got my first hit.”

It came at last on June 28, 2013, a line-drive homer off Cardinals reliever Joe Kelly to end the longest hitless streak to begin a career by a non-pitcher since Chris Carter began 0-for-33 with the A’s in 2010.

Even after all that, Vogt eventually turned into a two-time All-Star and earned his own signature chant of “I believe in Stephen Vogt!” from fans who appreciated his path and struggles.

The 37-year-old journeyman played for Tampa Bay, Oakland, Milwaukee, San Francisco, Arizona and Atlanta, joining the A’s for a second stint this year.

“Vogter is one of the most inspiring players I’ve ever managed,” said former A’s manager Bob Melvin, now skipper in San Diego. “What he means to a clubhouse is immeasurable – two-time All-Star, beloved in Oakland. One of my all-time favorites. Definitely has a future in managing.”

Vogt showed little emotion as he ran the bases for his first hit that day, aside from high-fiving third base coach Mike Gallego while rounding for home. Vogt’s father, Randy, had taught him humility and to pick his moments.

In fact, Vogt recalls only three times that he visibly celebrated a big hit with a triumphant fist pump or arm raised to the sky, and he asks his own children not to flip their bats.

“I remember I was a big Barry Bonds fan and I said, `Dad, why does Barry Bonds stand at home plate and watch?’ It was his famous spin the circle one when I was a kid,” Vogt recalled. “He said, `Stephen, when you have 500 home runs in the major leagues you can do whatever you want. Until then, you put your bat down and you run around the bases.”‘

One time Vogt made an exception came a few months after his first hit, in October 2013. He produced his first career game-winning hit with a single off Justin Verlander in the playoffs for a 1-0 win against the Tigers that sent the best-of-five AL Division Series back to Detroit tied at 1.

After striking out twice against Verlander, Vogt fouled off seven pitches in a 10-pitch at-bat that ended the seventh with his third K. Vogt’s next time up, he lined a bases-loaded single into left-center that won the game.

“For me, what it’s been about is persevering through adversity and persevering through being the guy that everyone always said, `Yeah, he could be good, but,”‘ Vogt said. “… If one person says, `Hey, if he can do it, I can do it,’ then that’s all that matters.”

He had left the Rays organization for the A’s on April 5 that ’13 season, traded back home to his native California and only a few hours from where he grew up in Visalia. Then Oakland designated the fan favorite for assignment in June 2017.

A major shoulder injury in May 2018 while rehabbing with Milwaukee cost Vogt that year and threatened his career, but he endured surgery and a long rehab to land with the Giants in ’19.

Last year, he began the season with the Diamondbacks before being traded to the Braves and winning a World Series ring even though he was injured for Atlanta’s championship run. Vogt loved still being part of it.

“I had a coach tell me, `Every day you take the field there’s a little boy or girl that’s at their very first baseball game and you need to show them the correct way to play,’ and I’ve taken that to heart,” he said. “And every night that’s why I run hard, that’s why I play hard. It’s the correct way to play baseball.”

And to be a dependable teammate. At the start of spring training 2017, Vogt approached young catcher Sean Murphy and took him around to meet everybody and set up his locker because “he didn’t want me to look like a rookie,” recalled Murphy, who cherished crossing paths with Vogt even when they no longer played together.

“Having him back this year is great,” Murphy said. “When I heard they signed him I was like, `Yes, awesome, I can’t wait to play with him again.”‘

Vogt hopes to keep leaving his mark by moving into a coaching or managing role. He has been learning from manager Mark Kotsay, Melvin, Craig Counsell and others along the way.

“I haven’t always been the best player. I’ve been one of the best players in the league, I’ve been one of the worst players in the league,” Vogt said. “I’ve been injured and everywhere in between, I’ve been DFA’d twice, I’ve been traded, I’ve been non-tendered, you name it. I’ve been the guy that knew he was going to have a job next year to the guy that had to fight for his job next year, and just always go out and earn it.”

In a season devoid of wins, it was Vogt who stood before his Oakland teammates after Tuesday night’s victory against Seattle and reminded everyone to celebrate at every chance.

“He felt passionate about it and spoke up,” Kotsay said. “Does he need to do that at this point in the season when he’s on his last 15 games? No, he doesn’t. But that shows his character and his love for the game, his love for his teammates. It came across loud and clear.”