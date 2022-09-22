Donovan’s grand slam carries Cardinals over Padres 5-4

Associated PressSep 22, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT
St. Louis Cardinals v San Diego Padres
Getty Images
1 Comment

SAN DIEGO – Lars Nootbaar provided St. Louis’ first run in four games with a solo homer, and then rookie Brendan Donovan gave the NL Central leaders an even bigger lift.

Donovan hit his first career grand slam slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Pujols was among the first teammates to greet Donovan in the dugout.

“It was one of the bigger swings I’ve had this year so that was cool for me,” Donovan said.

Pujols remained at 698 career homers, although he did drive two balls to deep left field, one for a single and one for an out on the warning track. The next stop in his pursuit of the 700-homer club is Dodger Stadium, where the Cardinals open a three-game series on Friday.

Manny Machado hit his 30th homer for the Padres, who had won five in a row. They currently hold the NL’s No. 2 wild-card spot.

Donovan’s slam made a winner of Jack Flaherty (1-1), who struck out nine in six innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits and four walks.

Giovanny Gallegos pitched the ninth for his 14th save.

The Cardinals, who had been shut out in their previous three games, got on the board when Nootbaar led off the fifth with a drive to right against Joe Musgrove for his 13th homer. That ended a scoreless streak of 31 2/3 innings by Padres starters, five outs shy of the club record.

“We know we have a great team and a great offense that’s going to turn at any point,” Donovan said. “It was just a matter of who was going to do it. I’m pumped for Lars. That’s a big swing.”

Musgrove was gone after five innings and 72 pitches, and Adrian Morejon breezed through a perfect sixth to hold a 3-1 lead.

Alec Burleson singled leading off the seventh and Nootbaar drew a one-out walk, leading manager Bob Melvin to bring on Nick Martinez (4-4). Tommy Edman walked to load the bases before Donovan drove his first career grand slam deep to right-center.

Donovan said he was looking to drive a ball to the biggest part of the field and bring in a run when he connected on a 3-1 cutter. It was his fifth homer this season.

“It just kind of ran into my barrel a little more than I thought it would. I was still running hard. You never know,” he said.

Asked what going through his mind, he added: “Don’t miss the base. … I’m just running hard and make sure I hit all the bases on the way by.”

Pujols, who plans to retire after this season, one-hopped the wall in left for a single in the second. He popped up in the fourth and then hit a drive off Morejon that Jurickson Profar caught on the track for the final out of the sixth. He flied out to center in the eighth.

Profar drove Flaherty’s second pitch deep into the seats in right for his fourth career leadoff homer and third of the season. He has 15 overall. Profar also hit an RBI double in the fifth.

Musgrove allowed one run and five hits, struck out four and walked two.

A CLIPPERS THING

Norman Powell of the Los Angeles Clippers, who went to San Diego’s Lincoln High, threw out a ceremonial first pitch. Teammate Paul George attended a game last homestand and then visited the victorious Padres clubhouse. Kawhi Leonard, who played two seasons at San Diego State, attended a game with his family earlier in the season. The Clippers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles in 1984.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: LHP Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA) starts Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA) pitches for the NL West leaders.

Padres: LHP Sean Manaea (7-9, 5.18 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Colorado, their last trip of the regular season. The Rockies are scheduled to start RHP Ryan Feltner (3-8, 6.05 ERA).

Seager’s eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3

Associated PressSep 22, 2022, 9:58 PM EDT
Texas Rangers v Miami Marlins - Game Two
Getty Images
0 Comments

ARLINGTON, Texas – Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday.

Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from Jose Quijada (0-5) deep to left-center for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager connected for his opposite-field shot.

Matt Moore (5-2) got three outs for the win, and Jose Leclerc handled the ninth for his seventh save in eight opportunities.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani was held out of the starting lineup, but he pinch-hit with one out in the ninth and doubled into the right-field corner. Luis Rengifo and Mike Trout then struck out swinging.

The Rangers won a series for the first time since Aug. 19-22. They also took the season series from Los Angeles and moved a half-game ahead of the Angels in the fight for third place in the AL West.

“To come out and win a series against an in-division team, it’s something to be proud of,” Seager said.

The 28-year-old Seager finalized a $325 million, 10-year contract with Texas in December. But the Rangers (65-84) are playing out a sixth consecutive losing season.

Seager reached the postseason in his first seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Failure always drives you,” Seager said. “You don’t ever want to lose. You remember how it feels, and it makes you go work in the offseason.”

Angels interim manger Phil Nevin didn’t blame the loss on Seager’s homer.

“We walked three leadoff hitters today, and all three of them scored,” Nevin said. “We’ve got to get better at that.”

Angels right-hander Michael Lorenzen was charged with three runs and two hits in five-plus innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

The Angels led 3-1 before the Rangers rallied in the sixth. Leody Taveras walked and Semien singled before Lorenzen was replaced by Aaron Loup.

After Seager bounced into a forceout, Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis Garcia hit consecutive RBI singles. Jonah Heim followed with another base hit, but left fielder Jo Adell cut down Lowe at the plate.

Los Angeles scored three times in the third against Martin Perez. Trout, serving as the designated hitter with Ohtani out of the lineup, hit a two-run double with two out and scored on Taylor Ward‘s single to right.

Perez allowed five hits, struck out five and walked three in six innings. The left-hander won each of his previous two starts.

SITTING SHOHEI

Ohtani was held out of the starting lineup for the ninth time in 151 games this season. It was the first time since Sept. 4.

“We like to think he’s Superman and can do it every day and all that, but he’s human,” Nevin said. “We’ve got to give him days of rest once in a while. I like to do that either the day before or after he pitches.”

Nevin said other factors were the lefty-lefty matchup against Perez and getting Trout off the artificial turf for a day.

CROWD PLEASER

Before the game, some Angels players sat quietly in the clubhouse watching a documentary about Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, who spent nine seasons with the Angels and five with the Rangers. In it, Ryan said he assumed the December 1971 trade from the New York Mets to “sunny California” sent him to the Dodgers. When he learned he was traded to the Angels, he said, “I could have died.”

And the room burst out in laughter.

UP NEXT

Angels: Ohtani (13-8, 2.43 ERA) pitches on Friday against Minnesota. He is 3-0 in his last four starts with a 0.67 ERA and 29 strikeouts.

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (7-7, 3.80 ERA) will oppose Cleveland RHP Cody Morris (0-2, 2.30 ERA) in the opener of a three-game home series on Friday night.