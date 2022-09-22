Catcher Stephen Vogt retiring after 10 big league seasons

OAKLAND, Calif. – Veteran Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt will retire after 10 major league seasons and a long, patient road to break into the big leagues at age 27.

Not to mention a nearly 15-month wait to finally get his first hit.

Vogt endured an 0-for-32 hitless streak to start his career that began in Tampa Bay and ended in San Francisco’s East Bay.

“It was like a year-and-a-half wait in between my first at-bat and when I got the first hit,” said Vogt, who shared his future plans with The Associated Press. “I couldn’t believe it had happened. It had been 32 at-bats and I was in my 33rd at-bat, got a pitch to hit and fortunately I got my first hit.”

It came at last on June 28, 2013, a line-drive homer off Cardinals reliever Joe Kelly to end the longest hitless streak to begin a career by a non-pitcher since Chris Carter began 0-for-33 with the A’s in 2010.

Even after all that, Vogt eventually turned into a two-time All-Star and earned his own signature chant of “I believe in Stephen Vogt!” from fans who appreciated his path and struggles.

The 37-year-old journeyman played for Tampa Bay, Oakland, Milwaukee, San Francisco, Arizona and Atlanta, joining the A’s for a second stint this year.

“Vogter is one of the most inspiring players I’ve ever managed,” said former A’s manager Bob Melvin, now skipper in San Diego. “What he means to a clubhouse is immeasurable – two-time All-Star, beloved in Oakland. One of my all-time favorites. Definitely has a future in managing.”

Vogt showed little emotion as he ran the bases for his first hit that day, aside from high-fiving third base coach Mike Gallego while rounding for home. Vogt’s father, Randy, had taught him humility and to pick his moments.

In fact, Vogt recalls only three times that he visibly celebrated a big hit with a triumphant fist pump or arm raised to the sky, and he asks his own children not to flip their bats.

“I remember I was a big Barry Bonds fan and I said, `Dad, why does Barry Bonds stand at home plate and watch?’ It was his famous spin the circle one when I was a kid,” Vogt recalled. “He said, `Stephen, when you have 500 home runs in the major leagues you can do whatever you want. Until then, you put your bat down and you run around the bases.”‘

One time Vogt made an exception came a few months after his first hit, in October 2013. He produced his first career game-winning hit with a single off Justin Verlander in the playoffs for a 1-0 win against the Tigers that sent the best-of-five AL Division Series back to Detroit tied at 1.

After striking out twice against Verlander, Vogt fouled off seven pitches in a 10-pitch at-bat that ended the seventh with his third K. Vogt’s next time up, he lined a bases-loaded single into left-center that won the game.

“For me, what it’s been about is persevering through adversity and persevering through being the guy that everyone always said, `Yeah, he could be good, but,”‘ Vogt said. “… If one person says, `Hey, if he can do it, I can do it,’ then that’s all that matters.”

He had left the Rays organization for the A’s on April 5 that ’13 season, traded back home to his native California and only a few hours from where he grew up in Visalia. Then Oakland designated the fan favorite for assignment in June 2017.

A major shoulder injury in May 2018 while rehabbing with Milwaukee cost Vogt that year and threatened his career, but he endured surgery and a long rehab to land with the Giants in ’19.

Last year, he began the season with the Diamondbacks before being traded to the Braves and winning a World Series ring even though he was injured for Atlanta’s championship run. Vogt loved still being part of it.

“I had a coach tell me, `Every day you take the field there’s a little boy or girl that’s at their very first baseball game and you need to show them the correct way to play,’ and I’ve taken that to heart,” he said. “And every night that’s why I run hard, that’s why I play hard. It’s the correct way to play baseball.”

And to be a dependable teammate. At the start of spring training 2017, Vogt approached young catcher Sean Murphy and took him around to meet everybody and set up his locker because “he didn’t want me to look like a rookie,” recalled Murphy, who cherished crossing paths with Vogt even when they no longer played together.

“Having him back this year is great,” Murphy said. “When I heard they signed him I was like, `Yes, awesome, I can’t wait to play with him again.”‘

Vogt hopes to keep leaving his mark by moving into a coaching or managing role. He has been learning from manager Mark Kotsay, Melvin, Craig Counsell and others along the way.

“I haven’t always been the best player. I’ve been one of the best players in the league, I’ve been one of the worst players in the league,” Vogt said. “I’ve been injured and everywhere in between, I’ve been DFA’d twice, I’ve been traded, I’ve been non-tendered, you name it. I’ve been the guy that knew he was going to have a job next year to the guy that had to fight for his job next year, and just always go out and earn it.”

In a season devoid of wins, it was Vogt who stood before his Oakland teammates after Tuesday night’s victory against Seattle and reminded everyone to celebrate at every chance.

“He felt passionate about it and spoke up,” Kotsay said. “Does he need to do that at this point in the season when he’s on his last 15 games? No, he doesn’t. But that shows his character and his love for the game, his love for his teammates. It came across loud and clear.”

Rodríguez leaves with back tightness, Mariners beat A's 9-5

OAKLAND, Calif. – Julio Rodriguez doubled and scored before leaving with lower back tightness, and the Seattle Mariners overcame the loss of the rookie center fielder to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-5 on Thursday and avoid a three-game sweep.

Rodriguez slowly walked off the field with a trainer in the bottom half of the first inning. He recently missed three games in Anaheim with a lower back issue.

“Concerning,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It’s the same area in the low back. He’ll get work up tomorrow when we get to Kansas City, get an MRI and pictures of that.”

Jarred Kelenic moved from left to center field and Sam Haggerty entered the game in left. Kelenic homered and doubled in his first game since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma.

“They both felt pretty good,” he said. “I’m just happy that we came out with a `W’ today.”

Adam Frazier went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Mitch Haniger, Cal Raleigh, Jesse Winker and Ty France also drove in runs for Seattle, which entered the day with a four-game lead over Baltimore for the third and final AL wild-card position.

“When Julio went down, we just kind of picked each other up and grinded through it, came out on top,” Kelenic said. “That was the biggest thing.”

Stephen Vogt tripled in three runs for Oakland. Tony Kemp and Shea Langeliers added RBIs.

The A’s built a 5-3 lead against Mariners starter George Kirby, tagging the rookie right-hander for five runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings. Kirby struck out one and walked three.

Kelenic homered off Oakland starter Adrian Martinez in the fourth inning to bring the Mariners within one. Martinez gave up five runs on six hits and two walks in five innings, striking out seven.

Kelenic tied the game in the sixth with an RBI double off reliever Kirby Snead. Frazier added a two-run double to put Seattle ahead.

Snead (1-1) surrendered two runs on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Matthew Boyd (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings to earn his second win as a Mariner. Boyd and five other relievers limited the A’s to just two hits in 6 2/3 innings.

“Our bullpen was nails today,” Servais said. “Matt Boyd was fantastic giving us two shutout innings and the guys after him did their job putting zeros up there, allowing our offense to get back in the game.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: SS J.P. Crawford was held out of the lineup with a minor leg issue. “He had kind of a funny slide four or five days ago at second base,” Servais said. “Got hit by a pitch on the same leg. Didn’t look like he was moving great last night. Had a chance to talk to him after the game and thought it best to give him a day-to-day.”

Athletics: RHP Adam Oller (right rib costochondritis) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Friday. “He’s on track to be ready to go if everything goes well in this program,” manager Mark Kotsay said. … LHP Sam Moll (left shoulder strain), RHP Zach Jackson (right shoulder inflammation) and OF Ramon Laureano (right hamstring strain) will miss the rest of the season.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (10-14, 4.01 ERA) opens a three-game series in Kansas City on Friday. Gonzales has pitched at least six innings in five consecutive starts.

Athletics: LHP Cole Irvin (9-11, 3.79) tries to win his fourth straight decision Friday as Oakland welcomes the New York Mets for a three-game series. It will be Irvin’s first career start against the Mets.