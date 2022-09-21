Wentz sharp for Tigers in 3-2 victory over Baltimore

Associated PressSep 21, 2022, 12:35 AM EDT
Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
Getty Images
BALTIMORE – Joey Wentz took a shutout into the sixth inning and Akil Baddoo and Kerry Carpenter homered to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 3-2 victory over the fading Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Wentz (2-2) allowed two hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. It was the third time in five big league starts that the rookie has held the opposition scoreless.

Baddoo’s 448-foot home run in the third opened the scoring, bringing home two runs. Carpenter added a solo shot in the seventh.

“I felt good the whole night,” Carpenter said.

Rookie standout Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer in the seventh for Baltimore’s first runs of the series. The Tigers routed the Orioles 11-0 the previous night.

Austin Voth (5-3) allowed two runs and six hits in five innings for the Orioles, who have lost four of five. Baltimore entered the night five games behind Seattle for the American League’s final wild card.

“We’re not the only team that’s played this many games,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “I think the league’s tired. It’s part of being a big leaguer at the end of September and we’ve got to learn how to push through it.”

It was a bit of an adventure for Detroit after Wentz left the game. Alex Lange allowed a walk but struck out Ramon Urias with two on for the final out of the sixth. Joe Jimenez allowed Henderson’s two-out homer and then a single by Ryan Mountcastle. Andrew Chafin then came on and walked a batter before striking out Adley Rutschman to end the seventh.

“We felt like we were on our heels,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “We were just trying to get to the finish line. We had to use a lot of guys to do it.”

Chafin yielded a leadoff single in the eighth, but a double play helped him through that inning. Gregory Soto worked a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 28 chances.

The bottom of Baltimore’s order did much of the damage. Jeimer Candelario had four hits in the No. 8 spot, and Baddoo had a homer and a double batting after him.

NEW LEADER

The Tigers held a news conference in Detroit to introduce Scott Harris, their new president of baseball operations. Harris outlined his vision for the organization, which centered around three areas. The first two are acquiring and retaining young players, and getting the most from that talent.

His third topic of emphasis was a little more specific – the strike zone.

“It touches essentially every part of our game, so we’re going to start there. We’re going to start with the strike zone,” he said. “We want to dominate the strike zone on both sides of the ball.”

Detroit is 29th in the major leagues in on-base percentage.

Harris said he intends to hire a general manager to join his front office at some point.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Miguel Cabrera, who came back from a biceps injury Monday, had Tuesday’s game off.

UP NEXT

Detroit goes for a three-game sweep Wednesday night when Matt Manning (2-2) takes the mound against Baltimore’s Jordan Lyles (10-11).

Melendez, Perez lead Royals to 5-4 comeback win over Twins

Associated PressSep 21, 2022, 12:31 AM EDT
Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals
Getty Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer, Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals held off the rapidly fading Minnesota Twins 5-4 on Tuesday night to open their final homestand of the season.

Dylan Coleman (5-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for the Royals, then Scott Barlow cleaned up Jose Cuas‘ mess by striking out Mark Contreras to strand runners on second and third in the eighth, before handling the ninth for his 22nd save.

“It was a tough game,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, whose club has dropped five of six to begin an eight-game trip, including four of five to AL Central-leading Cleveland. “Things didn’t go the way we would have liked.”

The Royals trailed 3-0 in the second, pulled ahead in the fifth and were still tied 4-all when Melendez doubled off Twins reliever Michael Fulmer (5-6) in the seventh. Bobby Witt Jr. followed with a double, then took third when Melendez tried to score and was thrown out by Twins left fielder Jake Cave on a bang-bang play at the plate.

Perez came through on the very next pitch, though, dumping the go-ahead double down the right-field line.

“He just swells in those situations,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “You need that guy who says, `OK, I’m going to take care of this.”‘

Kansas City, which was swept in three games at Target Field last week, had lost 12 of its last 14 to the Twins.

The Twins appeared to be continuing their mastery of the Royals this season, too, when they jumped ahead 3-0 in the second on Matt Wallner’s run-scoring double and a two-run single by Carlos Correa.

They nearly pushed another run across in the third, too, but Royals starter Zack Greinke struck out Gio Urshela and Cave, ending the threat while picking up his 1,000th strikeout in a Kansas City uniform.

“Just an incredible accomplishment,” Matheny said.

Melendez’s two-out homer in the third got Kansas City within 3-2, then Hunter Dozier‘s shot leading off the fifth tied the game and ended a streak of 115 at-bats without a home run. Witt added a go-ahead RBI single later in the inning.

Cave answered for the Twins off reliever Amir Garrett to tie the game 4-all in the sixth.

Greinke allowed four runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for Kansas City. Twins counterpart Dylan Bundy allowed four runs on four hits and a walk in 4 2/3 innings.

“Just poor execution with a couple of pitches,” Bundy said. “I’ve got to work deeper into games and I haven’t done that.”

SCARY MOMENT

Correa was thrown out at second base in the seventh inning, and the tag hit his lower right leg and left the Twins shortstop laying on the ground. He said afterward that “it just felt numb,” but Correa felt good enough to finish out the game.

GRAY GOES TO IL

Twins RHP Sonny Gray went on the injured list with a strained right hamstring that occurred during a start Sept. 2 against the White Sox. He threw just 44 pitches before a recurrence of the hamstring issues that he had in April.

“I don’t see him pitching if we’re not in it,” Baldelli said, “but he’s going to stay mentally ready.”

RHP Trevor Megill was reinstated from the COVID-19 list and RHP Dereck Rodriguez was outrighted off the 40-man roster.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals RHP Taylor Clarke (oblique strain) threw about 15 pitches in a live session Tuesday. He’s scheduled to throw again on Friday in the hopes of rejoining the club before the season ends.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Bailey Ober (1-2, 3.49 ERA) starts Wednesday night against Royals LHP Daniel Lynch (4-11, 5.15).