Lindor’s slam caps Mets’ comeback in 7-5 win over Brewers

Associated PressSep 21, 2022, 12:23 AM EDT
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MILWAUKEE – Francisco Lindor hit a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning to put New York ahead for good as the Mets rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 on Tuesday.

Pete Alonso hit his second three-run homer in as many nights as the Mets maintained their one-game lead in the NL East over Atlanta and dealt a devastating blow to the Brewers’ wild-card hopes. The Mets won with just four hits, a night after they clinched their first playoff appearance since 2016 with a 7-2 triumph at Milwaukee.

The Brewers remained 2 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the race for the NL’s last wild-card spot. Milwaukee’s loss clinched a playoff spot for Atlanta.

Willy Adames went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and a pair of doubles for the Brewers.

Milwaukee had retired 14 straight batters and led 4-0 with one out in the sixth when the Mets began their charge.

Brad Boxberger entered at that point and hit Mark Canha with a pitch before allowing a single to Lindor. Alonso then hit a 425-foot drive off a 1-1 slider that easily cleared the center-field wall and extended his NL-leading RBI total to 121.

Boxberger regrouped to get out of the sixth and then retired the leadoff man in the seventh before giving way to Taylor Rogers, who walked the bases loaded before striking out Canha.

That brought up Lindor, who sent a first-pitch sinker over the left-field wall to put the Mets ahead 7-4.

Lindor’s grand slam traveled an estimated 413 feet.

Rogers (4-8) has allowed 14 runs in 19 innings for a 6.63 ERA since joining the Brewers as part of the package they received in the trade that sent four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. Rogers has given up six homers since joining the Brewers after allowing just one in 41 1/3 innings with the Padres.

The Brewers brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh, but pinch-hitter Jace Peterson struck out swinging on a 3-2 pitch from Trevor May.

Adames’ two-out RBI single enabled the Brewers to again bring the tying run to the plate in the eighth, but Edwin Diaz came in and struck out Rowdy Tellez.

Diaz closed in the ninth for his 31st save. Joely Rodriguez (2-4) earned the win with one inning of shutout relief.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Drew Smith (right lat strain) was reinstated from the injured list and RHP Tommy Hunter (lower back tightness) went on the injured list retroactive to Saturday.

Brewers: Aaron Ashby came off the injured list and pitched two scoreless innings as the Brewers’ opener in his first appearance since Aug. 19. Ashby had been dealing with shoulder inflammation. … Manager Craig Counsell said LHP Eric Lauer (elbow) is trending toward a Friday return when the Brewers are in Cincinnati.

UP NEXT

RHP Taijuan Walker (12-4, 3.42) pitches for the Mets and RHP Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.85) starts for the Brewers as this series concludes Wednesday afternoon.

Wentz sharp for Tigers in 3-2 victory over Baltimore

Associated PressSep 21, 2022, 12:35 AM EDT
Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
Getty Images
BALTIMORE – Joey Wentz took a shutout into the sixth inning and Akil Baddoo and Kerry Carpenter homered to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 3-2 victory over the fading Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Wentz (2-2) allowed two hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. It was the third time in five big league starts that the rookie has held the opposition scoreless.

Baddoo’s 448-foot home run in the third opened the scoring, bringing home two runs. Carpenter added a solo shot in the seventh.

“I felt good the whole night,” Carpenter said.

Rookie standout Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer in the seventh for Baltimore’s first runs of the series. The Tigers routed the Orioles 11-0 the previous night.

Austin Voth (5-3) allowed two runs and six hits in five innings for the Orioles, who have lost four of five. Baltimore entered the night five games behind Seattle for the American League’s final wild card.

“We’re not the only team that’s played this many games,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “I think the league’s tired. It’s part of being a big leaguer at the end of September and we’ve got to learn how to push through it.”

It was a bit of an adventure for Detroit after Wentz left the game. Alex Lange allowed a walk but struck out Ramon Urias with two on for the final out of the sixth. Joe Jimenez allowed Henderson’s two-out homer and then a single by Ryan Mountcastle. Andrew Chafin then came on and walked a batter before striking out Adley Rutschman to end the seventh.

“We felt like we were on our heels,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “We were just trying to get to the finish line. We had to use a lot of guys to do it.”

Chafin yielded a leadoff single in the eighth, but a double play helped him through that inning. Gregory Soto worked a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 28 chances.

The bottom of Baltimore’s order did much of the damage. Jeimer Candelario had four hits in the No. 8 spot, and Baddoo had a homer and a double batting after him.

NEW LEADER

The Tigers held a news conference in Detroit to introduce Scott Harris, their new president of baseball operations. Harris outlined his vision for the organization, which centered around three areas. The first two are acquiring and retaining young players, and getting the most from that talent.

His third topic of emphasis was a little more specific – the strike zone.

“It touches essentially every part of our game, so we’re going to start there. We’re going to start with the strike zone,” he said. “We want to dominate the strike zone on both sides of the ball.”

Detroit is 29th in the major leagues in on-base percentage.

Harris said he intends to hire a general manager to join his front office at some point.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Miguel Cabrera, who came back from a biceps injury Monday, had Tuesday’s game off.

UP NEXT

Detroit goes for a three-game sweep Wednesday night when Matt Manning (2-2) takes the mound against Baltimore’s Jordan Lyles (10-11).