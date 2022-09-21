Brosseau slam lifts Brewers 6-0, Mets set hit batter record

Associated PressSep 21, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT
MILWAUKEE – Pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau greeted Drew Smith with a grand slam in the pitcher’s return from two months on the injured list, and the New York Mets squandered a chance to boost their NL East lead with a 6-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Willy Adames hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth against Taijuan Walker, his fifth homer in 10 games and 31st this season, and the Brewers (79-70) closed within two games of Philadelphia (80-67) for the third and final wild-card berth. The Phillies played later Wednesday.

“We know we have to put the gas pedal down, for sure,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We did that this homestand and we’ll continue to.”

The Mets (95-56), already assured of at least a wild card, maintained a one-game NL East lead over Atlanta (93-56), whose five-game winning streak ended with a 3-2 loss at Washington. New York had won six in a row.

Mark Canha was hit by pitches twice and Luis Guillorme once. Guillorme was struck on the left foot by a Jake Cousins slider in the ninth, the big league record 106th hiit batter of the season for New York. That topped the 105 by last year’s Cincinnati Reds, and Mets manager Buck Showalter signaled for the ball.

“It would be obscene to tell you what I’m going to do with it,” Showalter joked while adding that he hopes Cahana, who’s been hit a franchise-record 24 times this season, doesn’t surpass his career-high of 27, set last season with Oakland.

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo hurt his left quadriceps while stealing second base and left after the first inning. Left fielder Jeff McNeil banged up his right wrist against the chain-link fence in a failed attempt to catch Brosseau’s drive.

Showalter said he expects both players to be fine but Nimmo will undergo testing Thursday.

“We’ll get some imaging tomorrow just to see what we’re dealing with,” Showalter said. “You’re always concerned but I’m hoping that his caution there is something that will reap some benefits.”

Walker (12-5) allowed only four runners before Adames homered leading off the sixth. Adames is hitting .323 (40 for 24) with eight homers and 28 RBIs in his last 31 games.

Tyrone Taylor‘s RBI single, Milwaukee’s third straight hit, chased Walker in the seventh.

“He pitched really well,” Showalter said. “We just didn’t score any runs today.”

David Peterson loaded the bases with a two-out intentional walk to Adames, Brosseau was announced to hit for Rowdy Tellez and Smith relieved in his first big league appearance since July 24 after recovering from a lat strain.

Smith got ahead 0-2, and Brosseau homered on a hanging slider. He is 9 for 15 with three homers as a pinch hitter this season.

“My playing time’s been a little sporadic lately . so it’s a great feeling to produce when my number is called upon,” Brosseau said.

Adrian Houser allowed three hits in 4 2/3 scoreless innings and Hoby Milner, Trevor Gott (3-2), Brad Boxberger, Brent Suter and Cousins combined for one-hit relief in the Brewers’ ninth shutout this season.

“Being able to go out there and not let them get any runs on the board and let the boys work at the plate today and put up some runs was a big thing,” Houser said. “Hopefully it builds some confidence with the guys and gets us on a roll in the four games in Cincinnati.”

LONG DIVISION

New York finished 23-10 against the NL Central

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Gott was activated from the 15-day IL after missing more than a month with a strained right forearm.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Chris Bassitt (14-8, 3.22 ERA) starts Friday’s series opener at Oakland.

Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.12 ERA) is on the mound Thursday as the Brewers start their final trip, and RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-3, 3.97) starts for Cincinnati.

Vierling’s RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

Associated PressSep 22, 2022, 12:22 AM EDT
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA – Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot.

“It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, who lead the AL wild-card standings.

Bryson Stott led off the 10th with a sacrifice bunt to move pinch-runner Yairo Munoz to third. Adam Cimber (10-6) then hit Jean Segura before walking Dalton Guthrie on four pitches to load the bases.

Vierling hit a 1-1 chopper up the middle past the five Blue Jays on the infield, then raised his right fist high in the air as he ran to first before being mobbed by his teammates between first and second. The celebration got so rowdy that one of his teammates ripped Vierling’s shirt off his body.

“It got ripped,” Vierling said. “Three buttons fell off. Hopefully, they’ll give me another one.”

The Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out in the top of the 10th against Andrew Bellatti (4-3). But Teoscar Hernandez lined out sharply to second baseman Segura, who stepped on second to double off Bradley Zimmer.

A night after combining for 29 runs in a game in which the Blue Jays recorded 21 hits – including 10 for extra bases – in an 18-11 win, this game was scoreless through seven innings. After Whit Merrifield led off the eighth with a single, shortstop Stott committed a pivotal throwing error on George Springer‘s routine grounder. Guerrero made the Phillies pay by driving Seranthony Dominguez’s 1-0, 99-mph sinker into the seats in left for his 30th homer to extend his hitting streak to 14 consecutive games.

Realmuto led off the eighth with a solo shot to left off Yimi Garcia, Philadelphia got within a run on Guthrie’s two-out RBI single to right and Kyle Schwarber tied it with a single to right off Jordan Romano.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman gave up five hits while striking out eight and walking two in six innings.

“It’s unfortunate the way we lost, but we’ll just continue to play good baseball,” Gausman said. “It’s gonna happen. That’s baseball. Thai time of year, you don’t want to dwell on anything. On to the next game.”

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler was lifted after four innings in his first outing since Aug. 20 due to right forearm tendinitis. The 2021 NL Cy Young runner-up looked like his old self, giving up two hits, striking out three and walking none while throwing 58 pitches.

“I felt good, felt strong, felt healthy,” Wheeler said.

Noah Syndergaard, acquired by the at the trade deadline, came on for Wheeler and gave up three hits in two innings in his second relief appearance in his 145th career game.

STREAKING JAY

Guerrero is batting .306 with three homers and seven RBIs during his hitting streak.

STRUGGLING PHILLIE

Bryce Harper has struggled since returning on Aug. 26 from a two-month absence due to a broken left thumb and is now batting .220 with two homers and 10 RBIs since his comeback after going 0 for 5 with a pair of strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Cavan Biggio replaced 2B Santiago Espinal in the seventh after Espinal experienced left side discomfort.

Phillies: OF Brandon Marsh was not in the lineup a night after suffering a left knee contusion while crashing into the wall in left-center.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Open four-game set at Tampa Bay on Thursday. RHP Jose Berrios (11-5, 4.99) starts for Toronto. The Rays haven’t announced their starter.

Phillies: Begin four-game home series against Atlanta on Thursday, with LHP Ranger Suarez (9-5, 3.53) set to face Braves LHP Max Fried (13-6, 2.52).