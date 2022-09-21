Bote drives in both runs, Cubs edge Marlins 2-1

Associated PressSep 21, 2022, 12:25 AM EDT
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MIAMI – David Bote hit a tying home run in the seventh inning, then added a sacrifice fly in the eighth that lifted the Chicago Cubs over the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night.

Esteban Quiroz got the first two hits of his major league career and P.J. Higgins also had two hits for the Cubs, who snapped a three-game losing skid. The 30-year-old Quiroz was promoted from Triple-A Saturday.

Chicago loaded the bases with no outs without a hit in the eighth against reliever Steven Okert (5-3).

Michael Hermosillo was hit by a pitch and Zach McKinstry reached on a sacrifice bunt when catcher Jacob Stallings threw late to second. Quiroz had a bunt single and Bote hit a go-ahead flyball.

Adbert Alzolay (1-1) threw two innings of perfect relief. Brandon Hughes closed with a scoreless ninth around Garrett Cooper‘s leadoff double for his sixth save.

Miami starter Pablo Lopez kept the Cubs scoreless until Bote’s leadoff homer in the seventh tied it at 1. Bote drove Lopez’s fastball over the wall in left-center for his third homer.

Lopez’s one-run outing ended after 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander gave up five hits and hit a batter.

Jordan Groshan’s two-out RBI infield single against Adrian Sampson in the second put Miami ahead. Bote dove and deflected the hard grounder to third base, but couldn’t retrieve it to throw out Groshan while JJ Bleday scored from third.

Sampson completed six innings of one-run ball. He allowed eight hits, walked one and struck out three.

SOMETHING HAS TO GIVE

Both clubs have lost six of their last seven series comprising at least three games. The Marlins also lost a two-game set against Tampa Bay and split a doubleheader against Texas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Drew Smyly (arm rest) will have his next outing likely moved to Friday. Smyly originally was scheduled to start the series finale against Miami on Wednesday.

Marlins: INF Joey Wendle (soreness) missed his second straight game.

UP NEXT

RHP Marcus Stroman (4-7, 3.76) will start for the Cubs on Wednesday while the Marlins will go with LHP Jesus Luzardo (3-7, 3.75).

Wentz sharp for Tigers in 3-2 victory over Baltimore

Associated PressSep 21, 2022, 12:35 AM EDT
Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
Getty Images
BALTIMORE – Joey Wentz took a shutout into the sixth inning and Akil Baddoo and Kerry Carpenter homered to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 3-2 victory over the fading Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Wentz (2-2) allowed two hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. It was the third time in five big league starts that the rookie has held the opposition scoreless.

Baddoo’s 448-foot home run in the third opened the scoring, bringing home two runs. Carpenter added a solo shot in the seventh.

“I felt good the whole night,” Carpenter said.

Rookie standout Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer in the seventh for Baltimore’s first runs of the series. The Tigers routed the Orioles 11-0 the previous night.

Austin Voth (5-3) allowed two runs and six hits in five innings for the Orioles, who have lost four of five. Baltimore entered the night five games behind Seattle for the American League’s final wild card.

“We’re not the only team that’s played this many games,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “I think the league’s tired. It’s part of being a big leaguer at the end of September and we’ve got to learn how to push through it.”

It was a bit of an adventure for Detroit after Wentz left the game. Alex Lange allowed a walk but struck out Ramon Urias with two on for the final out of the sixth. Joe Jimenez allowed Henderson’s two-out homer and then a single by Ryan Mountcastle. Andrew Chafin then came on and walked a batter before striking out Adley Rutschman to end the seventh.

“We felt like we were on our heels,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “We were just trying to get to the finish line. We had to use a lot of guys to do it.”

Chafin yielded a leadoff single in the eighth, but a double play helped him through that inning. Gregory Soto worked a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 28 chances.

The bottom of Baltimore’s order did much of the damage. Jeimer Candelario had four hits in the No. 8 spot, and Baddoo had a homer and a double batting after him.

NEW LEADER

The Tigers held a news conference in Detroit to introduce Scott Harris, their new president of baseball operations. Harris outlined his vision for the organization, which centered around three areas. The first two are acquiring and retaining young players, and getting the most from that talent.

His third topic of emphasis was a little more specific – the strike zone.

“It touches essentially every part of our game, so we’re going to start there. We’re going to start with the strike zone,” he said. “We want to dominate the strike zone on both sides of the ball.”

Detroit is 29th in the major leagues in on-base percentage.

Harris said he intends to hire a general manager to join his front office at some point.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Miguel Cabrera, who came back from a biceps injury Monday, had Tuesday’s game off.

UP NEXT

Detroit goes for a three-game sweep Wednesday night when Matt Manning (2-2) takes the mound against Baltimore’s Jordan Lyles (10-11).