Scherzer perfect for 6 in return, wins 200th as Mets clinch

Associated PressSep 20, 2022, 12:49 AM EDT
New York Mets v Milwaukee Brewers
Getty Images
MILWAUKEE – For the New York Mets, a playoff spot was certainly worth celebrating. Even if they still have bigger goals on the table in the middle of a heated pennant race.

Max Scherzer was pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact, and the Mets clinched their first trip to the postseason in six years by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday night.

Reinstated from the injured list before the game, Scherzer (10-4) struck out nine in six innings. The 38-year-old ace threw only 68 pitches, but that was as far as the NL East leaders let him go in his first start in 16 days.

Brewers star Christian Yelich doubled leading off the seventh against Tylor Megill, making his first major league relief appearance after 27 starts. Megill also came off the injured list earlier in the day.

Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes (10-8), and the Mets won their fifth straight to wrap up at least one of the three National League wild cards. They lead their division by one game over defending World Series champion Atlanta, which beat Washington 5-2 at home.

“This is what you play the game for. You play the game to go to the postseason,” Scherzer said. “We have a lot of things in front of us and we understand that. But, man, you’ve got to celebrate the good times, too.”

Mets players and coaches hugged and high-fived on the field after the final out, then enjoyed a boozy but subdued celebration in the clubhouse.

“This is just the first step. I have high expectations,” owner Steven Cohen, wearing a Mets cap, said after giving a postgame speech to the team. “If we can win the division, that would be great. Obviously, Atlanta is a great team, and it will probably go down to the wire, and then we’ll see what happens in the playoffs. I think this is a team that can go really far.”

It is the 10th postseason appearance in the franchise’s 61-season history, and first since the Mets lost to San Francisco in the 2016 NL wild-card game.

“We understand this is not the end goal, but it’s part of our destiny,” shortstop Francisco Lindor said.

Mets players took a group photo and selfies on the field after the game. In the clubhouse, Scherzer held a bottle of Ace of Spades champagne while drinking out of a paper Gatorade cup.

“It’s a mature group that revels, stays in the moment,” first-year Mets manager Buck Showalter said.

Scherzer was activated Monday after recovering from left oblique irritation. Showalter said before the game “we’re not going to go too deep with Max physically” in his first big league start since Sept. 3.

On his fourth try for win No. 200, the three-time Cy Young Award winner fanned Yelich, Willy Adames, Hunter Renfroe and Garrett Mitchell two times each.

Andrew McCutchen hit a line drive to right field off Scherzer in the second, but it was caught by a sliding Tyler Naquin to end the inning.

Scherzer sprinted to the mound before each inning. He often had the ball in hand before most of his teammates emerged from the dugout.

A smiling Scherzer received a hearty round of high-fives from teammates when he returned to the dugout after the sixth, indicating he was done for the night.

“Our chemistry is unparalleled,” said Alonso, headed to the playoffs for the first time in his career.

Scherzer exited his previous start with fatigue on his left side and went on the IL with oblique irritation. He also went on the injured list with a left oblique strain in May and was activated July 5.

“He didn’t give us many pitches to hit,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Lots of strikes, got ahead of us. We didn’t do anything against him.”

The loss dropped Milwaukee 8 1/2 games behind first-place St. Louis in the NL Central and 2 1/2 games back of Philadelphia for the third NL wild card. The Brewers had won two of three games against the Yankees in Milwaukee over the weekend.

With one out in the fourth, Burnes gave up consecutive singles before Alonso hit a 1-2 changeup 437 feet for his 36th home run to stake New York to a 3-0 lead.

Alonso’s 118 RBIs lead the NL.

New York (94-55) extended its lead to 5-0 in the sixth after back-to-back triples by Brandon Nimmo and Lindor, and an RBI double by Daniel Vogelbach.

The previous Mets players to hit consecutive triples were Jose Reyes and Jason Bay in April 2010.

Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer off Megill in the seventh, his 32nd.

It was the Mets’ first win in Milwaukee since May 2018. They had lost their last nine road games against the Brewers, and 14 of the past 15.

“A lot of blood, sweat and tears poured into this. Many years of hard work to try and get to this point,” Nimmo said about reaching the playoffs. “It’s been a little bit of a drought. … We’re excited to celebrate it and enjoy this.”

EXCLUSIVE CLUB

Scherzer (200-101) joined Justin Verlander (243 wins) and Zack Greinke (223) as the only active pitchers with 200 career wins.

UP NEXT

The middle game of the series is Tuesday night. LHP Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.58 ERA) returns from a stint on the IL with left shoulder inflammation to start a bullpen game for Milwaukee. New York goes with RHP Carlos Carrasco (15-6, 3.70). He gave up one run over six innings in each of his last two starts, striking out 17 total batters.

Wright wins 19th, Riley and Rosario homer, Braves beat Nats

Associated PressSep 20, 2022, 1:01 AM EDT
Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves
Getty Images


ATLANTA – Kyle Wright didn’t exactly feel sluggish, just not quite on top of his game.

Even so, his performance, which Wright said was just “OK,” was good enough to move him closer to 20 wins.

“The more times I can go out there and pitch as long as I can, however long that may be, and hopefully give us chance to win – that’s what I think I’m the most proud of,” he said. “There’s just a lot more confidence when I take the mound.”

Wright won his major league-leading 19th game, Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Monday night.

The defending World Series champions won their ninth straight home game to improve to 92-55. Atlanta remained one game behind the first-place Mets in the NL East after New York won 7-2 at Milwaukee to clinch a playoff spot.

Wright (19-5) won his sixth consecutive decision, allowing two runs and eight hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in six innings. The Braves improved to 22-6 in Wright’s starts this season, including seven straight wins. Wright threw 64 of 88 pitches for strikes.

“He’s been sharper, but you’re doing something right when you win that many games and you’re keeping your club in there, and it’s not going to be just without flaws or smooth sailing all of the time,” manager Brian Snitker said. “And probably most of the time not. And the fact that you can maneuver and do things when you’re not hitting on all cylinders is what winners do.”

Riley hit his 37th homer, second-best in the NL, and his eighth against the Nationals in 14 games this year. He went deep in the first off Cory Abbott, his 368-foot shot barely clearing the wall in left field. Rosario connected off Steve Cishek to make it 5-2 in the seventh, his fifth homer traveling 392 feet to right.

Last-place Washington dropped to 51-96 and lost for the seventh time in nine games.

“They’re getting an opportunity to play and they’re showing me some things I want to see, and they’re doing well,” manager Dave Martinez said. “We’re looking for players, right? Come spring training, these guys can make a good case for themselves.”

Wright is 3-0 with a 3.15 ERA in three starts this year against the Nationals. The No. 5 overall draft pick of 2017 gave up a single in the first, the second and the fourth but didn’t allow a runner into scoring position until Ildemaro Vargas doubled to begin the fifth.

Vargas advanced on C.J. Abrams‘ single and scored on Victor Robles‘ sacrifice fly. Wright issued his lone walk before Alex Call doubled to drive in Abrams to trim the lead to 4-2. Wright gave up singles to Joey Meneses and Vargas in the sixth but struck out Riley Adams to end the threat.

Jesse Chavez faced the minimum in the seventh, Raisel Iglesias faced four batters in the eighth – his 18th consecutive scoreless appearance – and Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his NL-leading 35th save in 42 chances.

The Braves scored three runs in the fourth. Riley walked and advanced on a double by Matt Olson that ended an 0-for-22 stretch, then scored on Travis d'Arnaud‘s single. Michael Harris II followed with an RBI single. He stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error by Adams and scored on William Contreras‘ sacrifice fly.

Olson began the game with four hits in his last 66 at-bats dating to Aug. 28.

“It hasn’t been the easiest go for me personally, but it’s a crazy game and you just stay on top of stuff,” he said. “We’ve been winning some games and that’s all that matters at the end of the day. Trying to get it going in the right direction. A good baby step.”

Atlanta has outscored opponents 39-12 during its home winning streak. The Braves last won nine straight as part of a modern era-record 13-game home winning streak in 2019. At 51-25 at home, the Braves are second in the NL in home winning percentage.

Facing Atlanta for the first time, Abbott (0-3) allowed four runs and six hits in four innings, his ERA rising 51 points to 5.70 in seven starts this season.

Meneses went 4 for 4, each of his hits a single.

The Braves improved to 11-3 against Washington this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Martinez said DH Nelson Cruz (eye inflammation) is doing better after taking eye drops but might need a couple more days before he rejoins the lineup. … LHP MacKenzie Gore (left shoulder inflammation) will throw a bullpen Tuesday. If that goes well, he will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester. … C Keibert Ruiz (testicular contusion) and RHP Cade Cavalli (right shoulder inflammation) are traveling with the team but aren’t expected to return this season. … RHP Victor Arano (right shoulder strain) played catch.

STERLING SEASON

Wright is bidding to become the first Braves pitcher to lead the NL in wins since Russ Ortiz had 21 in 2003. The last Atlanta pitcher to lead the majors in wins was Tom Glavine in 2000. The Hall of Famer won 21 times that year.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Charlie Morton (8-6, 4.17 ERA) will face LHP Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.11) as the teams play the second game of a three-game series Tuesday.