Frankie Montas gets shoulder injection, may not start in playoffs

Associated PressSep 20, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas received a second cortisone injection in his ailing right shoulder and went on the injured list, putting his rotation position in doubt for the postseason.

Montas mentioned the shoulder issue to the Yankees after his start in Milwaukee, when New York failed to hold a 5-0 lead. He is 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts since the Yankees acquired him from Oakland for four prospects in an Aug. 1 trade, leaving him 5-12 with a 4.05 ERA in 27 starts this season.

Montas was diagnosed with shoulder inflammation and was given the injection.

“I’m going to wait a couple days to start playing catch and go from there,” Montas said. “Let the cortisone shot … work the magic.”

Montas had his first cortisone shot in early July and did not pitch between July 3 and 21.

“It did work, just probably rushed it a little bit,” he said.

Montas was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive, and New York activated outfielder Harrison Bader. The earliest Montas could be activated is Oct. 2, leaving him at most one start before the playoffs.

“We’ll just see how the recovery goes here over the next week or 10 days and then we’ll see where we are from a calendar standpoint, how many pitches we can get him up to,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It might be hard to to get the pitch count back up to a certain point.”

Right-hander Luis Severino is scheduled to start against Pittsburgh after recovering from a strained right lat that has sidelined him since July 13. He joins a rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Jameson Tallion and Domingo German.

Severino estimated he would throw at most 65 pitches against the Pirates, then increase by 10 to 15 in each following start. He isn’t worried about length ahead of the playoffs.

“You know how the postseason is – you got two guys on base, somebody’s warming up already,” he said. “It’s not like I’m going to throw 100 pitches.”

Reliever Scott Effross, out since Aug. 20 with a strained right shoulder, will either be activated or throw a second minor league rehab outing.

Infielder DJ LaMahieu, sidelined since Sept. 4 by right second toe inflammation, could be activated during the current homestand.

Matt Carpenter, out since breaking his left foot on Aug. 8, will have X-rays this week to determine whether he can increase workouts.

Tigers hire Giants GM Scott Harris to oversee baseball operations

Associated PressSep 20, 2022, 10:58 AM EDT
BALTIMORE — Scott Harris was hired as the Detroit Tigers’ president of baseball operations, leaving the San Francisco Giants after three years as general manager.

The 36-year-old takes over for Tigers general manager Al Avila, who was fired on Aug. 10. Detroit went 404-573 under Avila, who failed to take the team to the postseason during seven seasons overseeing baseball operations.

Detroit hoped to reach the postseason but entered against Baltimore last in the AL Central.

Harris has high expectations for the Tigers, who haven’t had a winning season since 2016 and last reached the playoffs in 2014.

“He’s all in. He wants to win the World Series,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said in the dugout. “He’s competitive. He wants to win. He made it clear to me that’s a priority to him, and that’s what you want to hear when you’re in my situation.”

Harris played a major role in fortifying San Francisco’s roster over the last three seasons, where he worked under president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. The Giants went 107-55 in 2021 and won the NL West, the best regular-season record in franchise history. The Giants were 205-163 during Harris’ three seasons in San Francisco.

“Scott’s vision for how to construct a baseball organization to compete and win in the modern game is impressive,” Tigers CEO Christopher Ilitch said in a statement.

A native of Redwood City, California, Harris is a 2009 graduate of UCLA, studied at Columbia Business School and received a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management in 2015.

Harris worked for the Washington Nationals in 2008, the Cincinnati Reds in 2010 and the commissioner’s office from 2010-12 as coordinator of major league operations.

He joined the Chicago Cubs in 2012 as director of baseball operations and was promoted to assistant general manager in 2018.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, a coach with the Cubs from 2014-18, thinks the Tigers hired a winner.

“I’m a huge Scott Harris fan. He’s extremely bright, great with people, an unbelievable listener,” Hyde said. “He’s got great people skills, and makes very good, thought out decisions. That’s a great hire.”

Hinch heartedly agreed.

“Chris did an incredible, thorough search. He was tireless in trying to find our next leader, and he landed an exceptional person,” Hinch said. “Man, it’s inspirational to see the direction of the franchise and what Scott can bring to the organization.”