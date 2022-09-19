Rutschman drives in 2, Orioles avoid sweep, beat Jays 5-4

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays
TORONTO – Adley Rutschman hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and the Baltimore Orioles turned the 15th triple play in team history, rallying to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

“One of our better wins of the year, especially with the last couple of days being so disappointing,” manager Brandon Hyde said.

Jesus Aguilar hit a solo homer, his first with the Orioles, as Baltimore (76-69) won for the second time in its past eight meetings with Toronto (83-64). Rutschman went 2 for 3 with two walks.

The Orioles have their highest win total since finishing 89-73 and earning a wild card in 2016. Baltimore went 75-87 in 2017.

“We have a tough time having easy wins,” Hyde said. “It makes us exciting. There’s a lot of fight in our club, and I don’t see us stopping.”

Joey Krehbiel (5-4) pitched a perfect eighth for the win. Felix Bautista earned his 14th save in 15 chances, pitching around George Springer‘s two-out RBI double.

Springer thought he had connected for a tying homer, but his drive to center hit off the wall. Cavan Biggio scored after reaching on a two-out walk.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked but Bautista got Bo Bichette to ground out, ending the game.

Guerrero and Danny Jansen hit solo homers for the Blue Jays, who maintained their position atop the AL wild-card standings.

Baltimore trailed 3-2 before rallying in the ninth against Jordan Romano (5-4). Pinch-hitters Kyle Stowers and Ramon Urias singled and Cedric Mullins walked before Rutschman lined a two-run single to left.

“That was a super pro at-bat,” Hyde said. “He got something he could handle out over the plate, stayed on it, and a base hit the other way.”

Rutschman has 16 doubles, 20 RBIs and 39 walks in 50 games since the All-Star break.

“It was definitely a big moment,” Rutschman said. “When you’re in the box, you just try and relax as much as you can and stick to your approach.”

Anthony Santander grounded into a double play, advancing Mullins to third, and Aguilar made it 5-3 with a base hit to right.

“He got two enormous hits for us,” Hyde said of Aguilar.

The blown save was Romano’s fifth.

“He’s arguably the best in the league, and he just didn’t have it today,” interim Toronto manager John Schneider said. “I think his slider was a little bit flat. I think they were sitting on it.”

Baltimore turned a triple play to get right-hander Dean Kremer out of a jam in the third. It was its first since Aug. 3, 2017, against Detroit, and No. 15 since becoming the Orioles in 1954.

Springer was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Guerrero walked and Bichette opened the scoring with an RBI single to left, putting runners at first and second.

Matt Chapman followed with a liner right at shortstop Jorge Mateo, who flipped to second baseman Terrin Vavra to double off Guerrero. Vavra promptly fired the ball to first baseman Aguilar to retire Bichette before he could dive back to the bag.

“It came at the right time,” Hyde said.

It was the 10th time the Blue Jays have hit into a triple play since joining the AL in 1977. The New York Yankees turned a triple play against Toronto on June 17, 2021.

Jansen homered off Kremer in the fourth, his 13th. Guerrero hit a two-out drive off Dillon Tate in the seventh, his 29th.

Springer stayed in the game after being hit on the left elbow, briefly leaving the dugout between at-bats. He appeared uncomfortable after making contact on an infield popup in the fifth and struck out swinging in the seventh.

Kremer allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked five, matching his career-worst.

Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah allowed one run and four hits in six innings.

RARE RUNS

Romano allowed a run for the first time in 15 appearances. He came in having allowed only one earned run in 28 home appearances this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: 1B Ryan Mountcastle (sore left elbow) was held out of the starting lineup. Mountcastle left Saturday’s game after being hit by a pitch from Jose Berrios.

Blue Jays: C Alejandro Kirk (left hip) sat for the fifth straight day but is expected to be ready to return Tuesday. The Blue Jays are off Monday. With Kirk out, Jansen caught Manoah for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Tyler Wells (7-6, 3.93 ERA) starts Monday as Baltimore returns home to begin a three-game series against Detroit. LHP Tyler Alexander (3-10, 5.35 ERA) starts for the Tigers.

Blue Jays: RHP Ross Stripling (8-4, 2.94 ERA) starts Tuesday in the opener of a two-game series at Philadelphia. RHP Kyle Gibson (10-6, 4.45 ERA) goes for the Phillies.

Vaughn hits grand slam as White Sox beat Tigers 11-5

Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two
DETROIT – Andrew Vaughn hit his first career grand slam, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 11-5 on Sunday.

Eloy Jimenez and AJ Pollock also connected as Chicago won for the third time in four games. Jimenez finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Gavin Sheets had two hits and two RBIs.

“This road trip has been very driven in the right direction,” Chicago right-hander Vince Velasquez said. “We’re taking the right steps to do some damage against Cleveland at home.”

The White Sox are trying to catch the AL Central-leading Guardians, but they are running out of time. They trail Cleveland by 3 1/2 games after the Guardians lost 3-0 to Minnesota.

Chicago hosts Cleveland on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series.

“It’s September – everybody’s tired, everybody’s legs are hurting and bodies are sore,” Vaughn said. “But we just have to give it our all, every day, no matter what you’ve got.”

The White Sox improved to 12-4 against the last-place Tigers in the season series. The teams play again in Chicago next weekend.

The reigning AL Central champions grabbed control with five runs in the fifth. Sheets snapped a tie with a bases-loaded walk against Drew Hutchison (2-9), and Vaughn made it 7-2 when he drove a 1-2 slider from James Foley deep to left-center for his team-high 17th homer.

“That (home run) was big,” White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “With a short-handed bullpen, it was nice to put up a big number right away and give a breather to the bullpen.”

The White Sox (76-71) have recorded 31 homers in their last 19 games. They are 27-5 when they hit at least two homers.

The Tigers rallied in the sixth. Jimmy Lambert replaced Jose Ruiz with the bases loaded and no outs, and then brought home a run when he issued a four-pitch pitch to Kerry Carpenter.

But Lambert retired the next three batters. Eric Haase popped out, Jeimer Candelario hit a sacrifice fly and pinch-hitter Harold Castro struck out swinging.

“He’s been doing that all year round since he joined the bullpen,” Cairo said. “He’s been the guy to come in and shut down innings. That was our plan.”

Chicago then got three runs in the seventh. With Jose Abreu aboard after a leadoff walk, Jimenez greeted Garrett Hill with a 450-foot drive to straightaway center.

“I was about to go on-deck and it sounded like a gunshot,” Vaughn said. “That one was special. He can hit some baseballs far.”

Jimenez added an RBI double in the eighth. He is 17 for 43 with five homers and 16 RBIs over the last 11 games.

Willi Castro hit a two-run homer for Detroit in the first, and Javier Baez added a solo shot in the eighth. Baez was back in the lineup at designated hitter after dealing with swelling in his knee after an awkward play at the plate Friday.

Hutchison was charged with six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings in front of a crowd of 14,435. He has just one win in his last 13 starts.

“There’s a fine line there between pitching aggressively but also giving yourself a chance to get out of that (fifth) inning,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “And that inning kept building and building, and it obviously exploded.”

Velasquez allowed two runs and three hits in four innings in his first start since June 9. Velasquez was pressed into action because Johnny Cueto is dealing with an illness.

“Giving up a home run, I take full blame for that, but once I settled down and started figuring it out, it was a good, easy and smooth ride,” Velasquez said. “You just always have to be alert.”

Tanner Banks (2-0) pitched three innings for the win.

“It’s been so awesome to see our bullpen,” Cairo said. “Everyone is contributing. And everyone in the lineup is doing the little things to win ballgames.”

ROSTER MOVE

The White Sox placed reliever Joe Kelly on the family medical leave list. Banks was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: CF Luis Robert (hand) was held out of the lineup as a precaution. Cairo said Robert could return Tuesday. … RHP Michael Kopech (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day IL on Saturday, said he was shut down as a precaution and hopes to return before the end of the season.

UP NEXT

White Sox: There was no word on a starting pitcher for either team for Tuesday. Chicago’s pitching plan remains in flux after Cueto got sick.

Tigers: LHP Tyler Alexander (3-10, 5.35 ERA) will start the series opener in Baltimore on Monday. RHP Tyler Wells (7-6, 3.93 ERA) pitches for the Orioles.