DeGrom fans 13 over 5 innings, Mets sweep Pirates

Associated PressSep 19, 2022, 1:57 AM EDT
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

NEW YORK – Jacob deGrom struck out 13 – the most for a Mets pitcher who threw five innings or fewer- but didn’t factor into the decision Sunday when the NL East leaders beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 to complete a four-game sweep.

Mets pitchers tied a big league record with 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game, and New York remained one game ahead of Atlanta. New York can clinch its first playoff berth since 2016 with a win at Milwaukee on Monday night.

Oneil Cruz‘s three-run homer in the sixth chased deGrom and created a tie that remained intact until the Mets scored four in the eighth.

Terrance Gore pinch-ran in place of Tomas Nido, who singled off Robert Stephenson (2-2). With Brandon Nimmo at the plate, Gore stole second after three throws to first by Manny Banuelos, who went to a slide step upon his first pitch to Nimmo, then took third when catcher Jason Delay‘s throw sailed into center.

“I talked to `Nimm’ – if he stays there, bunt him over. If he takes off, pull it back, which is exactly what `Nimm’ did,”‘ Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “When he went to the slide step there instead of the conventional move, Terrance had him.”

Gore scored on Nimmo’s bloop single. The 31-year-old pinch-runner extraordinaire has 43 big league steals and just 79 regular season plate appearances but has won World Series rings with Kansas City (2015), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2020) and Atlanta (2021).

On Sunday, he received the giant sombrero awarded by Mets players to the team’s most valuable player in a win.

“They actually changed the name of it,” Gore said with a grin. “It actually was a hitter’s hat. But now it’s `best offensive player’ hat.”

Daniel Vogelbach added a one-out, two-run single and Eduardo Escobar had a run-scoring groundout.

The Mets stranded 12 in the first seven innings. But Jeff McNeil had an RBI single in the first and drew a bases-loaded walk in the second, when Pete Alonso hit into a run-scoring forceout.

DeGrom allowed a leadoff double to Cruz then retired the next 15 batters, 13 by strikeout. Sid Fernandez (June 30, 1986) and Oliver Perez (Sept. 12, 2006) each struck out 11 batters in five-inning starts for the Mets.

DeGrom threw 26 pitches in a first that included six changeups, his most pitches in an inning since 29 in the fifth against Arizona on May 9 last year. He needed just 61 pitches from the second through the fifth.

“He’s one of those guys where if he’s on, no one in the world’s going to hit him,” said Ke'Bryan Hayes, who struck out in both of his at-bats against deGrom.

Zack Collins, making his third appearance with the Pirates since being acquired from Toronto, led off the sixth with his first hit for Pittsburgh, Delay singled and Cruz homered just beyond the right-centerfield fence.

“Didn’t make some pitches when I needed to,” deGrom said. “The guys did a good job of putting up some runs for me. Then wasn’t able to go out and keep them where they’re at.”

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner set a big league record by allowing three earned runs or fewer for the 40th straight start, breaking a tie with Jim Scott (1913-14).

Seth Lugo, Joely Rodriguez and Trevor May combined to limit the Pirates to one hit over three innings. Rodriguez (1-4) struck out a career-high five in two perfect frames and May ended the game against Jack Suwinski with the record-tying strikeout.

The Mets became the ninth team to strike out 20 in a nine-inning game, the first since Houston on July 3.

“Obviously, it starts with Jake,” Showalter said. “Outs are outs, but when you think of how hard it is to do and how infrequently it has been, it gets your attention.”

Pirates starter Johan Oviedo gave up three runs in four innings.

TENSIONS FLARE

The benches and bullpens cleared, but no punches were thrown after Alonso was hit on the left elbow by an Oviedo pitch in the first.

It marked the fifth time a Pirates pitcher plunked a Mets batter since Saturday. Oviedo and Alonso exchanged words and gestures and JMcNeil helped steer Alonso toward first base while players milled. After a couple minutes, the teams began heading to their benches and bullpens while “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” played at Citi Field.

Oviedo also hit Alonso on the right hand on May 5 last year, when Oviedo was pitching for St. Louis.

“We got a hit a lot this series and I don’t really like guys potentially throwing hard and hurting us, especially this late in the year,” Alonso said.

The Mets have been hit 102 times, three shy of the record set by Cincinnati last year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP JT Brubaker (right arm inflammation), who exited his start after three innings Friday night, was placed on the 15-day IL. Pittsburgh recalled RHP Luis Ortiz from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Mets: RHP Drew Smith (right lat) could be activated as soon as Tuesday. Smith hasn’t pitched since July 24.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Open a two-game series at the Yankees.

Mets: Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.26 ERA) will be activated to start Monday night’s series opener at Milwaukee after recovering from a strained left oblique. He will start for the first time since Sept. 3 and will make his fourth attempt at his 200th win.

Vaughn hits grand slam as White Sox beat Tigers 11-5

Associated PressSep 19, 2022, 2:20 AM EDT
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two
Getty Images
1 Comment

DETROIT – Andrew Vaughn hit his first career grand slam, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 11-5 on Sunday.

Eloy Jimenez and AJ Pollock also connected as Chicago won for the third time in four games. Jimenez finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Gavin Sheets had two hits and two RBIs.

“This road trip has been very driven in the right direction,” Chicago right-hander Vince Velasquez said. “We’re taking the right steps to do some damage against Cleveland at home.”

The White Sox are trying to catch the AL Central-leading Guardians, but they are running out of time. They trail Cleveland by 3 1/2 games after the Guardians lost 3-0 to Minnesota.

Chicago hosts Cleveland on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series.

“It’s September – everybody’s tired, everybody’s legs are hurting and bodies are sore,” Vaughn said. “But we just have to give it our all, every day, no matter what you’ve got.”

The White Sox improved to 12-4 against the last-place Tigers in the season series. The teams play again in Chicago next weekend.

The reigning AL Central champions grabbed control with five runs in the fifth. Sheets snapped a tie with a bases-loaded walk against Drew Hutchison (2-9), and Vaughn made it 7-2 when he drove a 1-2 slider from James Foley deep to left-center for his team-high 17th homer.

“That (home run) was big,” White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “With a short-handed bullpen, it was nice to put up a big number right away and give a breather to the bullpen.”

The White Sox (76-71) have recorded 31 homers in their last 19 games. They are 27-5 when they hit at least two homers.

The Tigers rallied in the sixth. Jimmy Lambert replaced Jose Ruiz with the bases loaded and no outs, and then brought home a run when he issued a four-pitch pitch to Kerry Carpenter.

But Lambert retired the next three batters. Eric Haase popped out, Jeimer Candelario hit a sacrifice fly and pinch-hitter Harold Castro struck out swinging.

“He’s been doing that all year round since he joined the bullpen,” Cairo said. “He’s been the guy to come in and shut down innings. That was our plan.”

Chicago then got three runs in the seventh. With Jose Abreu aboard after a leadoff walk, Jimenez greeted Garrett Hill with a 450-foot drive to straightaway center.

“I was about to go on-deck and it sounded like a gunshot,” Vaughn said. “That one was special. He can hit some baseballs far.”

Jimenez added an RBI double in the eighth. He is 17 for 43 with five homers and 16 RBIs over the last 11 games.

Willi Castro hit a two-run homer for Detroit in the first, and Javier Baez added a solo shot in the eighth. Baez was back in the lineup at designated hitter after dealing with swelling in his knee after an awkward play at the plate Friday.

Hutchison was charged with six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings in front of a crowd of 14,435. He has just one win in his last 13 starts.

“There’s a fine line there between pitching aggressively but also giving yourself a chance to get out of that (fifth) inning,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “And that inning kept building and building, and it obviously exploded.”

Velasquez allowed two runs and three hits in four innings in his first start since June 9. Velasquez was pressed into action because Johnny Cueto is dealing with an illness.

“Giving up a home run, I take full blame for that, but once I settled down and started figuring it out, it was a good, easy and smooth ride,” Velasquez said. “You just always have to be alert.”

Tanner Banks (2-0) pitched three innings for the win.

“It’s been so awesome to see our bullpen,” Cairo said. “Everyone is contributing. And everyone in the lineup is doing the little things to win ballgames.”

ROSTER MOVE

The White Sox placed reliever Joe Kelly on the family medical leave list. Banks was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: CF Luis Robert (hand) was held out of the lineup as a precaution. Cairo said Robert could return Tuesday. … RHP Michael Kopech (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day IL on Saturday, said he was shut down as a precaution and hopes to return before the end of the season.

UP NEXT

White Sox: There was no word on a starting pitcher for either team for Tuesday. Chicago’s pitching plan remains in flux after Cueto got sick.

Tigers: LHP Tyler Alexander (3-10, 5.35 ERA) will start the series opener in Baltimore on Monday. RHP Tyler Wells (7-6, 3.93 ERA) pitches for the Orioles.