Guardians beat Twins 7th straight time, 5-1 behind Bieber

Associated PressSep 18, 2022, 12:30 AM EDT
cleveland guardians
Getty Images
0 Comments

CLEVELAND – Shane Bieber allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians won their seventh in a row against the Minnesota Twins, 5-1 in a doubleheader opener on Saturday.

Jose Ramirez hit a solo homer on his 30th birthday and Owen Miller had a two-run double for Cleveland (78-66), which has won 10 of its last 12 games.

The Guardians opened a 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago White Sox (74-71) and a six-game margin ahead of the third-place Twins (72-72).

“When Shane pitches, it’s just a different feel because the innings roll by and it’s really fun to watch,” Miller said. “With him on the mound, he’s about as good as anyone. I’m glad we could get some runs for him.”

Bieber (11-8) won his third straight start, allowing four hits and walking none for the ninth time in 28 outings. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner matched his career-long streak of 10 consecutive quality starts.

“I’ve got to commend the entire offense because when they get us an early lead, it makes it a lot easier for the pitching staff and the defense,” Bieber said. “I found myself in cruise control in the middle innings. All in all, it was a good start to the doubleheader.”

Minnesota’s Matt Wallner homered in the eighth and went 1 for 3 with a walk in his big league debut, with his parents and fiancee in attendance. The 24-year-old was the 39th overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft and played in this year’s Futures Game.

“It was pretty cool to do it against Shane Bieber,” Wallner said, smiling. “That was the pitch to hit, so it was pretty fun.”

Cleveland is 12 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Guardians clinched the season series against the Twins by winning Friday’s opener of the rare five-game series.

Louie Varland (0-1), a 24-year-old right-hander, made his second big league appearance following his debut on Sept. 7. He gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings.

Reliever Aaron Sanchez allowed one run in three innings for Minnesota, which is 5-10 in September.

“It was an honor to pitch against Bieber,” Varland said. “For Matt to get his first hit, a home run off him, that’s awesome.”

Rosario had his fourth four-hit game of the season, including RBI singles in the third and sixth that helped build a 5-0 lead. Miller tacked on a two-run double in the fourth.

Ramirez homered in the first on a 421-foot drive to right, his 28th home run and 112th RBI. The All-Star moved into 11th place in franchise history with 191 homers.

“Ramirez is a great hitter,” Varland said. “Falling behind in the count to him is not something you want to do.”

Right-hander Josh Winder (4-4, 3.83 ERA) was to start the second game for Minnesota and left-hander Konnor Pilkington (1-2, 4.30 ERA) was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start for Cleveland in his 10th big league stint this year.

REVOLVING ROSTER

Twins OF Max Kepler was placed on the 10-day IL with a sprained right wrist and Wallner was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul. Kepler, batting .227 with nine homers and 43 RBIs, had missed the previous four games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: SS Jorge Polanco (left knee inflammation) was removed from the first game of his rehab assignment with St. Paul after experiencing soreness Friday against Louisville. Polanco, who went 1 for 2, is being examined in Minneapolis.

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (right hand fracture) threw a bullpen session at Progressive Field before the game, but a decision on his next baseball activity has not been made. Plesac has been on the IL since August 30.

UP NEXT

RHP Joe Ryan (11-8, 3.83) starts Sunday for Minnesota after throwing seven hitless innings against Kansas City on Tuesday and getting removed after 106 pitches in a 6-3 win. Rookie RHP Cody Morris (0-1, 2,79) starts for Cleveland.

Adames, Woodruff lead Brewers to 4-1 victory over Yankees

Associated PressSep 18, 2022, 12:28 AM EDT
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

MILWAUKEE – Brandon Woodruff provided a major boost for the Milwaukee Brewers’ injury-riddled pitching staff.

Woodruff struck out 10 in eight innings and Willy Adames hit a three-run homer as the Brewers defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Saturday night.

The big performance by Woodruff came one night after the Brewers had to use seven pitches in a 7-6 victory over the Yankees. The Brewers are trying to remain in playoff contention with three starting pitchers (Freddy Peralta, Eric Lauer and Aaron Ashby) on the injured list.

“The pitching situation we’re in, of course, it helps a lot,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We got through a game, we won another game without using a bunch of guys.”

New York slugger Aaron Judge went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk to remain at 57 homers. Judge is four homers from tying Roger Maris’ American League record of 61.

Judge’s batting average is at .312 as he contends for the Triple Crown. Judge leads the AL in homers and RBIs (123). Minnesota’s Luis Arraez (.316) has the AL’s top batting average.

“Stats are something that you look at at the end of the year and kind of evaluate how the season went,” Judge said. “Looking at stats, looking at numbers during the year, all it’s going to do is drag you down and get you not focused on the right thing, which is to help the team win the game.”

The game included a bizarre moment in the third inning when Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez was hit on the helmet by a throw from catcher Victor Caratini while standing in the batter’s box.

Caratini had just received a pitch and was attempting to get the ball back to Woodruff (11-4), but the catcher’s throw instead struck the left-handed-hitting Gonzalez on the left side of his head, causing the batter’s helmet to pop off.

Gonzalez was examined by a Yankees athletic trainer for a few minutes before being removed from the game. Caratini reacted apologetically as soon as his throw hit Gonzalez.

Gonzalez left the Yankees’ 7-6 loss to the Brewers on Friday due to an illness.

“He took a pretty good shot, better than I thought,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He had a pretty good mark on his face when I went up there to check on him. Trainers just felt like he needed to get out of there at that point. He wanted to stay in. I don’t think it’s anything that’s going to put him down, but we’ll see how we’re doing through the night.”

The Brewers won despite getting just four hits to remain 1 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres in the race for the final NL wild card. The Yankees’ AL East lead dropped to 4 1/2 games over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Adames opened the scoring in the third inning when he sent a first-pitch sinker from Jameson Taillon (13-5) over the left-field wall.

His 30 homers are the most by a Brewers shortstop, one more than future Hall of Famer Robin Yount had in his 1982 MVP season when led the team to its lone World Series appearance.

“It means the world to me to be right next to a legend like Robin Yount,” Adames said. “He means the world for this organization and this city, so it’s an honor for me and a pleasure.”

New York’s Josh Donaldson responded by leading off the top of the fourth with a homer to left off Woodruff, cutting Milwaukee’s lead to 3-1. Both Adames and Donaldson also homered Friday.

But that’s all the offense the Yankees managed against Woodruff, who struck out 10 while allowing just five hits and one walk. Woodruff fanned five-time All-Star Giancarlo Stanton four times, Stanton’s fourth four-strikeout game this season.

Woodruff’s eight-inning appearance matched the longest start by a Brewers pitcher this season, by Corbin Burnes in a 2-1 victory over San Francisco on Sept. 8.

“I love September baseball,” Woodruff said. “I love games that really mean something and obviously the Yankees coming into town, there’s always that buzz with them. It was fun. They’ve got a great lineup.”

The Brewers made it 4-1 in the fifth as Garrett Mitchell singled and came home on Christian Yelich‘s double.

Devin Williams retired the side in order for his 13th save in 14 opportunities.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees RHP Frankie Montas was to have an MRI on his shoulder after lasting just 3 1/3 innings Friday. … Boone said 1B Anthony Rizzo (back) will likely return Sunday. … RHP Stephen Ridings struck out two and allowed one hit in one scoreless inning during a rehabilitation appearance with Double-A Somerset. He threw 13 pitches, 11 for strikes. Ridings hasn’t pitched in the majors this season as he recovers from a shoulder injury. … CF Harrison Bader (plantar fasciitis) went 0 for 2 with a walk for Somerset.

UP NEXT

RHP Gerrit Cole (11-7, 3.30 ERA) pitches for the Yankees and RHP Jason Alexander (2-3, 5.29) starts for the Brewers as the series concludes Sunday.