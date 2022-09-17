Matt Chapman homers twice, Blue Jays beat Orioles 6-3

Associated PressSep 17, 2022, 12:22 AM EDT
Oakland Athletics v Toronto Blue Jays
Getty Images
TORONTO – Matt Chapman hit two home runs, George Springer added a three-run shot and the Toronto Blue Jays maintained their position in the AL wild-card race, beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday night.

Chapman went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs to help the Blue Jays (82-63) earn their AL-leading 39th comeback win.

“We’ve got our most important baseball left to play,” Chapman said. “For me to be able to take good at bats and help this team is huge.”

Adley Rutschman hit a two-run home run and Gunnar Henderson added a solo shot for Baltimore (75-68). The Orioles finished with five hits and were unable to gain ground on the three leading wild-card contenders, Toronto, Tampa Bay and Seattle.

“We didn’t have our best night offensively,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

The Blue Jays moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Rays after Tampa Bay (80-64) lost 4-3 at home to Texas.

“Obviously, every game is crucial,” Chapman said of the tight AL playoff race. “You’re playing against your own division but not only that, the calendar. There’s only so many games left. It’s hard to make up games. Any opportunity we can get to gain a game, whether it’s separating ourselves from Baltimore or putting the pressure on the teams that are right in the mix with us, every game is huge.”

Toronto improved to 34-17 when hitting two or more home runs, bouncing back from an 11-0 loss to the Rays on Thursday. The Blue Jays won for the fifth time in six meetings with the Orioles.

Chapman opened the scoring with a solo homer off Jordan Lyles in the second inning, his first since Aug. 20, ending a season-long 25-game drought.

“He’s always a threat to hit it hard,” interim manager John Schneider said.

Chapman made it 6-2 with a two-run shot off Joey Krehbiel in the sixth. The homers were his 25th and 26th. It was the 10th multi-homer game of his career.

“They’re a great offense,” Hyde said about Toronto. “They’ve got a bunch of guys that can go deep.”

Julian Merryweather pitched two shutout innings in relief of Trevor Richards, who struck out the side in the first. Yusei Kikuchi (5-7) followed by allowing two runs in two innings.

Lyles (10-11) allowed four runs and five hits in five innings, his second straight losing decision.

“This is just one loss,” Lyles said. “Obviously, the end of the season is upon us and each game means just that much more, but we’ve got a chance to win the series.”

Rutschman gave his team a 2-1 edge by homering off Yusei Kikuchi in the fourth, his 11th. The homer was Rutschman’s first off a left-handed pitcher.

“He’s struggled a little bit right-handed,” Hyde said of the switch-hitting Rutschman. “Good to see him get his first home run.”

Springer restored Toronto’s lead with a two-out, full-count blast into the second deck in the fifth, his 21st.

“That was huge,” Chapman said.

Chapman drove in Bo Bichette‘s leadoff single with another two-out homer in the sixth.

After Kikuchi, Tim Mayza, Adam Cimber and Anthony Bass each worked one scoreless inning before Yimi Garcia allowed Henderson’s homer in the ninth. The homer was Henderson’s second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: C Alejandro Kirk (left hip) did not play for the third consecutive day.

ROSTER MOVES

Orioles: LHP Alex Wells was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

STRONG IN SEPTEMBER

Toronto is 12-4 in September.

BATTLING BIRDS

The Orioles and Blue Jays have split 14 meetings so far this season. Toronto concludes the regular season with three games at Baltimore.

TRAIL AND FAIL

The Orioles are 26-52 when their opponent scores first.

UP NEXT

RHP Kyle Bradish (3-6, 5.01 ERA) starts Saturday for the Orioles. RHP Jose Berrios (10-5, 5.07) starts for the Blue Jays. Berrios is 7-0 in 10 career starts against Baltimore.

Walker, Vogelbach lead Mets over Pirates 4-3 for 91st win

Associated PressSep 17, 2022, 12:56 AM EDT
Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets
Getty Images
NEW YORK – Taijuan Walker won back-to-back starts for the first time in two months, Daniel Vogelbach homered against his former team and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Friday night.

Pete Alonso got his National League-leading 113th RBI for New York (91-55), which is assured of its most wins since going 97-65 in 2006. The Mets maintained a one-game lead over second-place Atlanta (89-55) in the NL East.

Jeff McNeil, making a rare appearance in right field, saved at least one run with a spectacular catch against the wall that robbed Oneil Cruz.

“He kept going back,” Walker said. “Helped me out.”

Cruz hit a two-run homer for last-place Pittsburgh (55-90), which has lost 90 or more games in each of the last four fully completed seasons.

Walker (12-4) allowed three runs – two earned – and five hits with five strikeouts while matching his season high of 7 1/3 innings.

Edwin Diaz allowed only a walk in 1 2/3 innings for his 30th save in 33 chances. He reached 30 saves for the second straight season and fourth time in his big league career.

Mitch Keller (5-11) gave up three runs and five hits in six innings.

New York went ahead in the third when Eduardo Escobar walked with one out and, running on the pitch, scored from first on Tomas Nido’s opposite-field single to right. Nido ran through a stop sign from third base coach Joey Cora and slid headfirst across the plate as Ben Gamel‘s throw went about 15 feet up the third-base line.

“You tell runners all the time in spring, `Run and make them stop you,”‘ Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “You see a lot of guys take those baby steps or you can tell they don’t want to go. Our guys don’t do that. They want to go.”

Vogelbach, acquired from the Pirates on July 22, drove a 94 mph sinker to left-center in the fourth. The burly designated hitter has 17 homers this season, including five with the Mets. He had not gone deep since Aug. 22.

“Being on a team like this with so many good players and so many good people, you don’t have to be that guy all the time,” Vogelbach said. “It’s pretty special.”

Michael Chavis had a run-scoring infield single in the fifth, when McNeil made a leaping catch near the top of the right-field wall of a Cruz drive for the final out with two on. McNeil made just his fifth start in right field this season.

Alonso put New York ahead 3-1 with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, when Luis Guillorme stranded the bases loaded with a popout.

Brando Nimmo added an RBI single in the seventh against Manny Banuelos.

Cruz homered in the eighth on Walker’s 100th and final pitch, a 429-foot drive to dead center. Cruz has 16 homers, tied with teammate Jack Suwinski for second-most amongst National League rookies behind Atlanta’s Michael Harris.

MOVES

Tampa Bay claimed OF Bligh Madris off of waivers from the Pirates. Madris hit .177 with one home run and seven RBIs. “It’s unfortunate for us,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “It’s fortunate for Bligh. This is a kid who put himself on the map and sometimes when you have to take guys off, organizations decide to make decisions.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

New York RHP Max Scherzer (left oblique irritation) is on track to start Monday at Milwaukee in his first appearance since Sept. 3. … RHP Tylor Megil (strained right shoulder) threw 26 pitches for Triple-A Syracuse, allowing one run and two hits in one inning. … RHP Drew Smith (strained right lat) needed eight pitches to get three outs for Syracuse, striking out one.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh RHP Bryse Wilson (3-8, 6.03) will oppose RHP Chris Bassitt (13-8, 3.44) on Saturday.