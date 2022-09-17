Alvarez has 3 HRs, Astros down A’s to clinch playoff berth

Associated PressSep 17, 2022, 12:17 AM EDT
HOUSTON – Yordan Alvarez homered in his first three at-bats, Justin Verlander threw five hitless innings in his return from the injured list and the Houston Astros clinched a postseason berth with a 5-0 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

The Astros (95-50) won their sixth straight game to join the Los Angeles Dodgers as the first two teams to secure playoff spots, reaching their sixth straight postseason.

Alvarez, second in the AL with 36 home runs, had solo shots off Adrian Martinez in the first, third and fifth innings. He capped his big night with a single in the seventh to tie his career high with four hits.

It is his second three-homer game and first since Aug. 10, 2019, a season when he won AL Rookie of the Year. There have been only 15 three-homer games in Houston history and Alvarez joins Glenn Davis and Jeff Bagwell as the only Astros to have more than one.

Alvarez’s homers totaled 1,329 feet- 434, 431 and 464. He joined Nelson Cruz on July 25, 2019, as the only players with three 400-plus foot homers in a game since Statcast started tracking in 2015.

Verlander (17-3) didn’t miss a beat in his return after injuring a calf on Aug. 28. He walked one and struck out nine to extend his season-long winning streak to nine games and lower his MLB-leading ERA to 1.78.

His performance moved him past Max Scherzer (3,173) for 13th on the career strikeout list with 3,176 in 17 seasons.

Manager Dusty Baker said Verlander would be on a pitch-count but wouldn’t reveal what his limit was. He was lifted without giving up a hit after throwing 79 pitches.

Verlander plunked Ramon Laureano with one out in the second. He didn’t allow another baserunner until walking Seth Brown with two outs in the fourth. He then sat down the next four batters he faced to end his night.

Phil Maton took over for the sixth and Nick Allen singled on his first pitch to break up the no-hit bid.

There were two outs in the first when Alvarez connected on a shot to straightaway center field to make it 1-0.

Alvarez’s second homer came with two outs in the third to extend the lead to 2-0.

Jeremy Pena hit his 18th homer to left field with one out in the fifth. The Astros went back-to-back when Alvarez sent the next pitch from Martinez into center field to extend the lead to 4-0 and send Houston’s dugout and the crowd into a frenzy.

Martinez (4-5) pitched five innings, walking three and the only hits he allowed were the four homers, which were a career-high.

The Athletics, who have baseball’s worst record at 52-93, managed just three singles and tied a season high by striking out 16 times.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: LHP Sam Moll was placed on the 15-day IL with a strained left shoulder and LHP Jared Koenig was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Astros: RHP Seth Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room for Verlander. … RHP Josh James was recalled from his rehabilitation assignment because of forearm discomfort.

UP NEXT

RHP Jose Urquidy (13-6, 3.75 ERA) opposes LHP Cole Irvin (8-11, 3.73) on Saturday night.

Walker, Vogelbach lead Mets over Pirates 4-3 for 91st win

Associated PressSep 17, 2022, 12:56 AM EDT
NEW YORK – Taijuan Walker won back-to-back starts for the first time in two months, Daniel Vogelbach homered against his former team and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Friday night.

Pete Alonso got his National League-leading 113th RBI for New York (91-55), which is assured of its most wins since going 97-65 in 2006. The Mets maintained a one-game lead over second-place Atlanta (89-55) in the NL East.

Jeff McNeil, making a rare appearance in right field, saved at least one run with a spectacular catch against the wall that robbed Oneil Cruz.

“He kept going back,” Walker said. “Helped me out.”

Cruz hit a two-run homer for last-place Pittsburgh (55-90), which has lost 90 or more games in each of the last four fully completed seasons.

Walker (12-4) allowed three runs – two earned – and five hits with five strikeouts while matching his season high of 7 1/3 innings.

Edwin Diaz allowed only a walk in 1 2/3 innings for his 30th save in 33 chances. He reached 30 saves for the second straight season and fourth time in his big league career.

Mitch Keller (5-11) gave up three runs and five hits in six innings.

New York went ahead in the third when Eduardo Escobar walked with one out and, running on the pitch, scored from first on Tomas Nido’s opposite-field single to right. Nido ran through a stop sign from third base coach Joey Cora and slid headfirst across the plate as Ben Gamel‘s throw went about 15 feet up the third-base line.

“You tell runners all the time in spring, `Run and make them stop you,”‘ Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “You see a lot of guys take those baby steps or you can tell they don’t want to go. Our guys don’t do that. They want to go.”

Vogelbach, acquired from the Pirates on July 22, drove a 94 mph sinker to left-center in the fourth. The burly designated hitter has 17 homers this season, including five with the Mets. He had not gone deep since Aug. 22.

“Being on a team like this with so many good players and so many good people, you don’t have to be that guy all the time,” Vogelbach said. “It’s pretty special.”

Michael Chavis had a run-scoring infield single in the fifth, when McNeil made a leaping catch near the top of the right-field wall of a Cruz drive for the final out with two on. McNeil made just his fifth start in right field this season.

Alonso put New York ahead 3-1 with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, when Luis Guillorme stranded the bases loaded with a popout.

Brando Nimmo added an RBI single in the seventh against Manny Banuelos.

Cruz homered in the eighth on Walker’s 100th and final pitch, a 429-foot drive to dead center. Cruz has 16 homers, tied with teammate Jack Suwinski for second-most amongst National League rookies behind Atlanta’s Michael Harris.

MOVES

Tampa Bay claimed OF Bligh Madris off of waivers from the Pirates. Madris hit .177 with one home run and seven RBIs. “It’s unfortunate for us,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “It’s fortunate for Bligh. This is a kid who put himself on the map and sometimes when you have to take guys off, organizations decide to make decisions.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

New York RHP Max Scherzer (left oblique irritation) is on track to start Monday at Milwaukee in his first appearance since Sept. 3. … RHP Tylor Megil (strained right shoulder) threw 26 pitches for Triple-A Syracuse, allowing one run and two hits in one inning. … RHP Drew Smith (strained right lat) needed eight pitches to get three outs for Syracuse, striking out one.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh RHP Bryse Wilson (3-8, 6.03) will oppose RHP Chris Bassitt (13-8, 3.44) on Saturday.