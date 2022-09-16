Lindor, Carrasco shine on Clemente Day, Mets beat Pirates 7-1

Associated PressSep 16, 2022, 11:30 AM EDT
NEW YORK — As far as Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco were concerned, there was no better way to honor Roberto Clemente than playing well in a win.

On a night particularly meaningful to both of them, Lindor and Carrasco propelled the New York Mets past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Thursday to extend their slim lead in the NL East as Major League Baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day at Citi Field.

“It was a special day. There was a lot more buzz around, a lot of happy energy in the building,” Lindor said. “But it’s still a grind. I’m still tired, and I’ll be tired tomorrow. I’m just happy a lot of guys were able to contribute to today’s win, including myself.”

Lindor launched his 24th home run to set a Mets season record for shortstops, and Carrasco (15-6) struck out a season-best 11 in six splendid innings as New York moved a game ahead of idle Atlanta.

“It was really special for me,” said Carrasco, a past winner of baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for community service and playing excellence.

Slumping designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs against his former team, and pinch-hitter Mark Vientos had an RBI single for his first major league hit.

Vientos’ parents were in attendance and he planned to give them the souvenir ball.

“Memorable, for sure. Just felt really good getting the first one out of the way,” he said. “Take a deep breath now and play baseball.”

Breaking out early at the plate in the opener of a four-game series, the Mets halted a five-game home losing streak and rebounded from a three-game sweep by the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.

New York (90-55), which hasn’t lost four straight all year, improved to 6-7 in a 16-game stretch against Washington, Pittsburgh, Miami and Chicago – all more than 20 games under .500 this season.

Michael Chavis had an RBI double in the second for the last-place Pirates. JT Brubaker (3-12) was tagged for five runs and seven hits over three innings before leaving with discomfort in his right lat muscle. He is day-to-day and expects to undergo an MRI.

“It’s a weird feeling. Never really felt anything in that area, so it’s kind of hard to describe,” Brubaker said.

Carrasco was playing catch in the outfield to get loose as more than a dozen other winners of the Roberto Clemente Award were introduced during a pregame ceremony. A leukemia survivor, Carrasco won the cherished prize in 2019 with Cleveland.

Major League Baseball was celebrating its 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day, with festivities centered at Citi Field where all players and coaches wore Clemente’s No. 21 to honor the Pirates Hall of Fame outfielder who died in a plane crash at age 38 attempting to deliver relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua on New Year’s Eve 1972.

Lindor, like Clemente a proud native of Puerto Rico, hit a two-run homer into the second deck in right field to make it 4-0 in the third and establish a career high for RBIs with 94.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said he initially thought about giving Lindor a little break as the DH, but the star shortstop wanted to play the field – especially on this day.

“I knew what a big night it is for him with Roberto Clemente,” Showalter said. “I know that meant a lot to him. But he’s just been a rock for us in so many ways.”

Jeff McNeil followed with a double and Vogelbach, acquired from Pittsburgh in a July trade, added an RBI single.

Vogelbach got the Mets going in the first with a two-run double off Brubaker.

The 35-year-old Carrasco mostly cruised and improved to 7-2 with a 2.12 ERA in his past 11 starts. He became the first 15-game winner for the Mets since Jacob deGrom in 2017.

Coming off a four-game sweep in Cincinnati, the Pirates began a stretch of six consecutive games in New York that includes two at Yankee Stadium next Tuesday and Wednesday. They struck out 16 times and got outhit 10-4 as they were denied their first five-game winning streak since April 2019.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets ace RHP Max Scherzer (left oblique irritation) is expected to come off the injured list and start Monday in Milwaukee. … Showalter said catcher Tomas Nido was sore after getting hit by a couple of foul balls Wednesday. … RHP Tylor Megill (right shoulder strain) and RHP Drew Smith (right lat strain) are not too far from returning, Showalter said. … Hitting coach Eric Chavez left the team for a few days to go home and attend to a family matter. He’ll probably be back next week in Milwaukee, Showalter said.

ROSTER MOVES

Pittsburgh recalled LHP Eric Stout from Triple-A Indianapolis. He allowed one run over two innings in relief of Brubaker. RHP Tyler Beede and LHP Dillon Peters were designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (5-10, 4.01 ERA) starts Friday night against Taijuan Walker (11-4, 3.48).

Guardians beat Twins 7th straight time, 5-1 behind Bieber

Associated PressSep 18, 2022, 12:30 AM EDT
cleveland guardians
CLEVELAND – Shane Bieber allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians won their seventh in a row against the Minnesota Twins, 5-1 in a doubleheader opener on Saturday.

Jose Ramirez hit a solo homer on his 30th birthday and Owen Miller had a two-run double for Cleveland (78-66), which has won 10 of its last 12 games.

The Guardians opened a 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago White Sox (74-71) and a six-game margin ahead of the third-place Twins (72-72).

“When Shane pitches, it’s just a different feel because the innings roll by and it’s really fun to watch,” Miller said. “With him on the mound, he’s about as good as anyone. I’m glad we could get some runs for him.”

Bieber (11-8) won his third straight start, allowing four hits and walking none for the ninth time in 28 outings. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner matched his career-long streak of 10 consecutive quality starts.

“I’ve got to commend the entire offense because when they get us an early lead, it makes it a lot easier for the pitching staff and the defense,” Bieber said. “I found myself in cruise control in the middle innings. All in all, it was a good start to the doubleheader.”

Minnesota’s Matt Wallner homered in the eighth and went 1 for 3 with a walk in his big league debut, with his parents and fiancee in attendance. The 24-year-old was the 39th overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft and played in this year’s Futures Game.

“It was pretty cool to do it against Shane Bieber,” Wallner said, smiling. “That was the pitch to hit, so it was pretty fun.”

Cleveland is 12 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Guardians clinched the season series against the Twins by winning Friday’s opener of the rare five-game series.

Louie Varland (0-1), a 24-year-old right-hander, made his second big league appearance following his debut on Sept. 7. He gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings.

Reliever Aaron Sanchez allowed one run in three innings for Minnesota, which is 5-10 in September.

“It was an honor to pitch against Bieber,” Varland said. “For Matt to get his first hit, a home run off him, that’s awesome.”

Rosario had his fourth four-hit game of the season, including RBI singles in the third and sixth that helped build a 5-0 lead. Miller tacked on a two-run double in the fourth.

Ramirez homered in the first on a 421-foot drive to right, his 28th home run and 112th RBI. The All-Star moved into 11th place in franchise history with 191 homers.

“Ramirez is a great hitter,” Varland said. “Falling behind in the count to him is not something you want to do.”

Right-hander Josh Winder (4-4, 3.83 ERA) was to start the second game for Minnesota and left-hander Konnor Pilkington (1-2, 4.30 ERA) was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start for Cleveland in his 10th big league stint this year.

REVOLVING ROSTER

Twins OF Max Kepler was placed on the 10-day IL with a sprained right wrist and Wallner was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul. Kepler, batting .227 with nine homers and 43 RBIs, had missed the previous four games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: SS Jorge Polanco (left knee inflammation) was removed from the first game of his rehab assignment with St. Paul after experiencing soreness Friday against Louisville. Polanco, who went 1 for 2, is being examined in Minneapolis.

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (right hand fracture) threw a bullpen session at Progressive Field before the game, but a decision on his next baseball activity has not been made. Plesac has been on the IL since August 30.

UP NEXT

RHP Joe Ryan (11-8, 3.83) starts Sunday for Minnesota after throwing seven hitless innings against Kansas City on Tuesday and getting removed after 106 pitches in a 6-3 win. Rookie RHP Cody Morris (0-1, 2,79) starts for Cleveland.