Lindor, Carrasco shine on Clemente Day, Mets beat Bucs 7-1

Associated PressSep 16, 2022, 11:30 AM EDT
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK — As far as Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco were concerned, there was no better way to honor Roberto Clemente than playing well in a win.

On a night particularly meaningful to both of them, Lindor and Carrasco propelled the New York Mets past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Thursday to extend their slim lead in the NL East as Major League Baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day at Citi Field.

“It was a special day. There was a lot more buzz around, a lot of happy energy in the building,” Lindor said. “But it’s still a grind. I’m still tired, and I’ll be tired tomorrow. I’m just happy a lot of guys were able to contribute to today’s win, including myself.”

Lindor launched his 24th home run to set a Mets season record for shortstops, and Carrasco (15-6) struck out a season-best 11 in six splendid innings as New York moved a game ahead of idle Atlanta.

“It was really special for me,” said Carrasco, a past winner of baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for community service and playing excellence.

Slumping designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs against his former team, and pinch-hitter Mark Vientos had an RBI single for his first major league hit.

Vientos’ parents were in attendance and he planned to give them the souvenir ball.

“Memorable, for sure. Just felt really good getting the first one out of the way,” he said. “Take a deep breath now and play baseball.”

Breaking out early at the plate in the opener of a four-game series, the Mets halted a five-game home losing streak and rebounded from a three-game sweep by the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.

New York (90-55), which hasn’t lost four straight all year, improved to 6-7 in a 16-game stretch against Washington, Pittsburgh, Miami and Chicago – all more than 20 games under .500 this season.

Michael Chavis had an RBI double in the second for the last-place Pirates. JT Brubaker (3-12) was tagged for five runs and seven hits over three innings before leaving with discomfort in his right lat muscle. He is day-to-day and expects to undergo an MRI.

“It’s a weird feeling. Never really felt anything in that area, so it’s kind of hard to describe,” Brubaker said.

Carrasco was playing catch in the outfield to get loose as more than a dozen other winners of the Roberto Clemente Award were introduced during a pregame ceremony. A leukemia survivor, Carrasco won the cherished prize in 2019 with Cleveland.

Major League Baseball was celebrating its 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day, with festivities centered at Citi Field where all players and coaches wore Clemente’s No. 21 to honor the Pirates Hall of Fame outfielder who died in a plane crash at age 38 attempting to deliver relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua on New Year’s Eve 1972.

Lindor, like Clemente a proud native of Puerto Rico, hit a two-run homer into the second deck in right field to make it 4-0 in the third and establish a career high for RBIs with 94.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said he initially thought about giving Lindor a little break as the DH, but the star shortstop wanted to play the field – especially on this day.

“I knew what a big night it is for him with Roberto Clemente,” Showalter said. “I know that meant a lot to him. But he’s just been a rock for us in so many ways.”

Jeff McNeil followed with a double and Vogelbach, acquired from Pittsburgh in a July trade, added an RBI single.

Vogelbach got the Mets going in the first with a two-run double off Brubaker.

The 35-year-old Carrasco mostly cruised and improved to 7-2 with a 2.12 ERA in his past 11 starts. He became the first 15-game winner for the Mets since Jacob deGrom in 2017.

Coming off a four-game sweep in Cincinnati, the Pirates began a stretch of six consecutive games in New York that includes two at Yankee Stadium next Tuesday and Wednesday. They struck out 16 times and got outhit 10-4 as they were denied their first five-game winning streak since April 2019.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets ace RHP Max Scherzer (left oblique irritation) is expected to come off the injured list and start Monday in Milwaukee. … Showalter said catcher Tomas Nido was sore after getting hit by a couple of foul balls Wednesday. … RHP Tylor Megill (right shoulder strain) and RHP Drew Smith (right lat strain) are not too far from returning, Showalter said. … Hitting coach Eric Chavez left the team for a few days to go home and attend to a family matter. He’ll probably be back next week in Milwaukee, Showalter said.

ROSTER MOVES

Pittsburgh recalled LHP Eric Stout from Triple-A Indianapolis. He allowed one run over two innings in relief of Brubaker. RHP Tyler Beede and LHP Dillon Peters were designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (5-10, 4.01 ERA) starts Friday night against Taijuan Walker (11-4, 3.48).

Correa, Gordon power Twins past Royals 3-2 for series sweep

Associated PressSep 16, 2022, 11:45 AM EDT
Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins salvaged some badly needed momentum, entering a last-ditch five-game series at first-place Cleveland this weekend.

Their pitching lately looks up to the task.

Carlos Correa‘s solo home run in the first inning and Nick Gordon‘s two-run shot in the second gave the Twins enough to hang on for a 3-2 victory to finish a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night and gain ground in the AL Central race.

“Our guys know what’s at stake, and our guys know what time of the year it is,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “This is what we do all this work for.”

The Twins (72-70) pulled within four games of the Guardians (76-66), who had their six-game winning streak stopped with an 8-2 loss to Chicago in the afternoon. The White Sox (74-70) are in second place, three games out.

“I’m excited because I know it’s important for us,” reliever Jhoan Duran said through a translator. “That’s the season right there.”

Trevor Megill (4-3), who threw the first of five scoreless innings by five Twins relievers, picked up the victory with a perfect fifth. Duran got his seventh save in as many attempts with a tense ninth, retiring his last three batters on a sacrifice bunt and two strikeouts after the first two men reached.

“Anybody can step up in any given moment. Nobody quite has a role, but we’re always ready whenever Rocco calls upon us,” said Michael Fulmer, who pitched a perfect eighth.

After losing nine of 11, including a three-game sweep here last weekend by division-leading Cleveland, the Twins snapped to life against the ready-for-next-year Royals. This was their second sweep of Kansas City in four weeks. Minnesota has a 12-4 advantage in the season series, with three games remaining on the road against the Royals next week.

After Michael Taylor‘s RBI single in the second inning and Salvador Perez‘s leadoff home run in the fourth off Twins starter Dylan Bundy, the Royals put only two runners on until the consecutive singles against Duran to start the ninth.

The Twins outscored the Royals 13-5 in the series and allowed a total of only 13 hits.

Correa is batting .339 in his last 31 games (39 for 115) with eight home runs, 21 RBIs and 18 walks. Gordon’s 11th career home run was his first against a left-hander, Royals starter Daniel Lynch (4-11).

“I thought he got better as he went,” manager Mike Matheny said. “Those last couple innings, we saw some stuff that we really hadn’t seen here in awhile.”

LUCKY NUMBER?

In honor of the baseball-wide celebration of the late Hall of Fame player, humanitarian and Puerto Rico native Roberto Clemente, two Royals and six Twins chose to wear his old No. 21. That included Correa, a Puerto Rican, and Perez, who was his team’s 2021 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award for character and community service.

Correa and Perez, as fate would have it, both hit their 21st homers.

“You grow up in Puerto Rico learning the history of Roberto Clemente and how great he was. All the people he touched off the field is what inspired me the most and that’s the reason why I have a foundation to help others because my idol, Roberto Clemente, did it,” Correa said before the game.

BANGED-UP TWINS

Twins 1B/2B/DH Luis Arraez, who departed the game Wednesday with tightness in his hamstring, was held out of the lineup as a precaution after an MRI test revealed no damage. The AL batting leader entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning for Kyle Garlick, who had wrist pain.

The lineup remained well below full strength, with 2B Jorge Polanco (knee inflammation), CF Byron Buxton (hip strain), LF Alex Kirilloff (wrist inflammation) and RF Max Kepler (bruised leg, sore wrist) leading the list of sidelined regulars. Kepler is the only one not on the injured list.

“We need to bring guys back who can play. Bringing guys back who can play and then maybe need a day or two once they play a game, that’s not going to help us as much as we think,” Baldelli said before the game.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Jonathan Heasley (3-8, 5.51 ERA) takes the mound on Friday night in Boston to begin a three-game series. RHP Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.69 ERA) pitches for the Red Sox.

Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (0-2, 4.11 ERA) will come off the injured list for the series opener in Cleveland. He has made only seven starts this season because of a groin strain, with his last outing on June 1. RHP Triston McKenzie (10-11, 3.05) pitches for the Guardians. He beat the Twins last week with seven shutout innings.