Díaz homers in 7th to break tie, Astros beat Athletics 5-2

Associated PressSep 16, 2022, 11:40 AM EDT
HOUSTON — Aledmys Diaz hit a two-run homer, Lance McCullers Jr. had a solid start and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

At 94-50, American League-leading Houston’s magic number to clinch a postseason spot is one. The Astros are 13-3 in their last 16 games.

“It’s where we want to be,” McCullers said. “We said in spring training, we want to win the West and if we can, we want to have the best record. I think the Dodgers may be a little too far gone, but we’re having a great season, and we’ve just got to keep winning ballgames. We control our own destiny, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Diaz broke a 2-2 tie in seventh inning, roping an 84-mph slider from Joel Payamps (3-6) into the left-field Crawford Boxes. Diaz has 11 homers this season. Tuesday’s win in Detroit marked his first game action since Aug. 16 following a groin injury.

“It’s great to be back with the boys, especially when you’re on the IL and seeing the guys play and you’re unable to be on the field,” Diaz said. “I’m just glad to be back and glad to help us get the win.”

Houston picked up another run in the seventh when Kyle Tucker singled to score Yordan Alvarez.

McCullers had 11 strikeouts – his most since July 29, 2018 – and held Oakland to two hits and two runs while walking four.

McCullers has allowed just four runs in 24 innings across six starts at Minute Maid Park this season. He missed the first four months because of a forearm injury.

“I think my stuff is a little more crisp,” McCullers said. “I remember talking to you guys and saying in about mid-September, we’ll look up and my stuff will be in the place I was hoping it’d be, and right now, it’s trending that way. The last two starts are a good indication that I’m feeling really good with basically all of my stuff.”

Seth Martinez (1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh, and Rafael Montero worked the ninth for his 13th save.

Oakland briefly held a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth after Dermis Garcia singled to score Ramon Laureano and Sean Murphy. But in the bottom of the fourth, Trey Mancini and Christian Vazquez hit back-to-back doubles to deep left-center to tie it at 2.

Alvarez doubled to deep center field off Oakland starter James Kaprielian in the third inning to score Chas McCormick and give Houston a 1-0 lead.

Kaprielian pitched six innings, allowing two runs and five hits while walking four and striking out four.

“For him to come out and give us six innings against this lineup, he did a great job for us,” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said despite Houston’s strong sitting in the standings, he’s wary of over-resting his stars for the playoffs.

“You don’t want to rest too much — we’ve got to stay sharp,” Baker said. “You can have a week off and guys rust out instead of wear out. You’ve got to put your best lineup forward.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Justin Verlander will start Friday night for Houston, less than three weeks after suffering an injury to his calf on Aug. 28. Verlander threw bullpen sessions last week in Houston and then Tuesday in Detroit and is set to return to the rotation against Oakland.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE DAY

As part of Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Day, several Astros and Athletics players and coaches wore Clemente’s No. 21 on their jerseys. Jose Altuve, who had a rest day and did not play, wore the No. 21 and was honored before the game as Houston’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

“That’s a great man that should and will be remembered forever,” Baker said.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-4, 5.59) starts Friday, looking to rebound from a rough last start Saturday against the White Sox where he allowed 14 hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Astros: Justin Verlander (16-3, 1.84) returns to action after a brief stint on the injury list with a fascial disruption to his right calf. Verlander has allowed just three runs in 13 innings across two starts against Oakland this season.

Guardians beat Twins 7th straight time, 5-1 behind Bieber

Associated PressSep 18, 2022, 12:30 AM EDT
cleveland guardians
CLEVELAND – Shane Bieber allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians won their seventh in a row against the Minnesota Twins, 5-1 in a doubleheader opener on Saturday.

Jose Ramirez hit a solo homer on his 30th birthday and Owen Miller had a two-run double for Cleveland (78-66), which has won 10 of its last 12 games.

The Guardians opened a 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago White Sox (74-71) and a six-game margin ahead of the third-place Twins (72-72).

“When Shane pitches, it’s just a different feel because the innings roll by and it’s really fun to watch,” Miller said. “With him on the mound, he’s about as good as anyone. I’m glad we could get some runs for him.”

Bieber (11-8) won his third straight start, allowing four hits and walking none for the ninth time in 28 outings. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner matched his career-long streak of 10 consecutive quality starts.

“I’ve got to commend the entire offense because when they get us an early lead, it makes it a lot easier for the pitching staff and the defense,” Bieber said. “I found myself in cruise control in the middle innings. All in all, it was a good start to the doubleheader.”

Minnesota’s Matt Wallner homered in the eighth and went 1 for 3 with a walk in his big league debut, with his parents and fiancee in attendance. The 24-year-old was the 39th overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft and played in this year’s Futures Game.

“It was pretty cool to do it against Shane Bieber,” Wallner said, smiling. “That was the pitch to hit, so it was pretty fun.”

Cleveland is 12 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Guardians clinched the season series against the Twins by winning Friday’s opener of the rare five-game series.

Louie Varland (0-1), a 24-year-old right-hander, made his second big league appearance following his debut on Sept. 7. He gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings.

Reliever Aaron Sanchez allowed one run in three innings for Minnesota, which is 5-10 in September.

“It was an honor to pitch against Bieber,” Varland said. “For Matt to get his first hit, a home run off him, that’s awesome.”

Rosario had his fourth four-hit game of the season, including RBI singles in the third and sixth that helped build a 5-0 lead. Miller tacked on a two-run double in the fourth.

Ramirez homered in the first on a 421-foot drive to right, his 28th home run and 112th RBI. The All-Star moved into 11th place in franchise history with 191 homers.

“Ramirez is a great hitter,” Varland said. “Falling behind in the count to him is not something you want to do.”

Right-hander Josh Winder (4-4, 3.83 ERA) was to start the second game for Minnesota and left-hander Konnor Pilkington (1-2, 4.30 ERA) was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start for Cleveland in his 10th big league stint this year.

REVOLVING ROSTER

Twins OF Max Kepler was placed on the 10-day IL with a sprained right wrist and Wallner was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul. Kepler, batting .227 with nine homers and 43 RBIs, had missed the previous four games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: SS Jorge Polanco (left knee inflammation) was removed from the first game of his rehab assignment with St. Paul after experiencing soreness Friday against Louisville. Polanco, who went 1 for 2, is being examined in Minneapolis.

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (right hand fracture) threw a bullpen session at Progressive Field before the game, but a decision on his next baseball activity has not been made. Plesac has been on the IL since August 30.

UP NEXT

RHP Joe Ryan (11-8, 3.83) starts Sunday for Minnesota after throwing seven hitless innings against Kansas City on Tuesday and getting removed after 106 pitches in a 6-3 win. Rookie RHP Cody Morris (0-1, 2,79) starts for Cleveland.