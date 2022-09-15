Rays start 9 Latin American players, rout Blue Jays 11-0

TORONTO — Yandy Diaz hit a three-run home run and the Tampa Bay Rays – starting an unprecedented nine Latin American players on Roberto Clemente Day – routed Toronto 11-0 on Thursday to pull within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase.

Clemente, the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico, was a two-time World Series winner and NL MVP who played 18 seasons with Pittsburgh. The Blue Jays’ Latin American starters are from five countries: Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

“Very happy, especially on a day like today,” Diaz said. “I think the Latinos are really putting a stamp on the game of baseball.”

All nine Rays starters, as well as bases coaches Chris Prieto and Rodney Linares, wore No. 21 to honor Clemente. The nine starters posed for a photo on the field after the game.

Diaz said he hoped to put his jersey and a lineup card in a frame to remember the historic day.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said the lineup was based on the batters he wanted to face Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman.

“Gausman we’ve got as a reverse-split guy, so load up the righties,” Cash said. “It just worked out that they were all the Latin background.”

Shane McClanahan returned from the injured list to pitch five shutout innings.

“I’ve been dying to get back and help this team any way I can,” McClanahan said.

Isaac Paredes hit a solo home run and added an RBI single as the Rays (80-63) won the fifth and final game of the series. Toronto (81-63) will play a four-game series at Tampa Bay, starting next Thursday.

Seattle (80-62), which holds one of the three AL wild-card spots, was idle Thursday, but moved percentage points ahead of Toronto.

Diaz homered in a four-run second inning, his ninth. Paredes made it 5-0 with a leadoff blast in the seventh, his 19th.

Randy Arozarena had three hits, including an RBI single in the ninth, and Manuel Margot added a three-run double later in the six-run frame as Tampa Bay piled on against right-handers Trevor Richards and David Phelps.

Activated off the injured list after missing 15 games because of a left shoulder impingement, McClanahan (12-5) allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one.

“We’re better with him than without him, no doubt about it,” Cash said. He’s such a talented pitcher.”

The left-hander pitched around a pair of singles in the first inning, then retired 14 of the final 16 batters he faced. He lowered his ERA to 2.13.

“Today he was so nasty,” Rays catcher Rene Pinto said. “We are not machines but he looks like one.”

JT Chargois got two outs in the sixth, Jason Adam worked 1 1/3 innings, Javy Guerra pitched the eighth and Kevin Herget finished the six-hitter, Tampa Bay’s 10th shutout.

Gausman (12-10) allowed five runs and six hits in seven innings, snapping a streak of four straight winning decisions. He struck out seven and walked one.

“Too many mistakes and mistakes magnified with guys on base,” Gausman said.

After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back singles in the first, the pair executed a double steal. McClanahan escaped by striking out Matt Chapman and getting Teoscar Hernandez to fly out.

Bichette doubled off JT Chargois in the sixth and advanced on Chapman’s infield single but Hernandez struck out before Adam came on to strike out pinch hitter Cavan Biggio.

HONORING CLEMENTE

Bichette, right-hander Jose Berrios, outfielder George Springer and third base coach Luis Rivera wore No. 21 for Toronto.

SWEET DEAL

Two fans from Toronto’s Korean community gave some treats to Rays slugger Ji-Man Choi during batting practice, including one labelled Choco Pie. Choi returned the favor with some signed baseballs.

ROSTER MOVES:

Tampa Bay optioned LHP Josh Fleming to Triple-A Durham to clear a roster spot for McClanahan.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Shane Baz (right elbow) has started throwing on flat ground but will not return this season, Cash said.

Blue Jays: C Alejandro Kirk (left hip) was not available. Kirk did not play Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Corey Kluber (10-8, 4.36 ERA) starts Friday as the Rays return home to host Texas. LHP Martin Perez (11-6, 2.77 ERA) goes for the Rangers.

Blue Jays: Toronto has not named a starter for Friday’s home game against Baltimore. RHP Jordan Lyles (10-10, 4.62 ERA) starts for the Orioles.

Wainwright, Molina make history, then lead Cards over Brews

ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history with the first pitch of the game, then the record-setting battery helped the St. Louis Cardinals extend their NL Central lead by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Wednesday night.

Wainwright and Molina started together for the 325th time, the most ever by a pitcher-catcher duo in the majors. The duo eclipsed the regular-season mark of 324 held by the Detroit Tigers pair of Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-1975.

Wainwright and Molina received a standing ovation from the crowd at Busch Stadium as they walked from the bullpen to the dugout prior to the game.

Towels with the No. 325 were given out to fans as they entered the ballpark.

Wainwright opened the game with a first-pitch strike to Christian Yelich, who out of respect for the moment, made no attempt to swing at the offering.

Wainwright and Molina made their first start together on April 6, 2007, in Houston. Wainwright recorded a 4-2 win in that game — the first of his 213 victories with Molina behind the plate.

The 40-year-old Molina, a perennial Glove Glover, has indicated he will retire at the end of this season. The 41-year-old Wainwright has yet to make a decision on his future.

Wainwright (11-9) gave up just one run in five innings despite allowed eight hits and walked two. He struck out three and walked two in a 98-pitch stint.

Molina gave him a boost, throwing out Kolten Wong attempting to steal on the back end of a strikeout to end the third. Wainwright fanned Andrew McCutchen with a 74 mph curve and Molina still got Wong by plenty.

Molina put the Cardinals ahead for good with a tiebreaking single in the second.

Nolan Arenado and Lars Nootbaar both homered for the Cardinals, who have won three of four. They stretched their division lead to eight games over the second-place Brewers.

Milwaukee had a three-game winning streak snapped and remains two games behind San Diego in the race for the final wild-card spot in the NL.

Wainwright has thrown 2,141 of his 2,553 innings to Molina. He and Molina have teamed up to record 1,815 strikeouts.

Molina snapped a 1-all tie with an RBI single in the second.

Arenado hit his 29th homer in the second off Corbin Burnes (10-7).

Burnes gave up three runs on seven hits over seven innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Nootbaar pushed the lead to 3-1 with his 12th homer in the fifth.

Albert Pujols hit an RBI double in the eighth. He remains at 697 career home runs, fourth on the all-time list behind Barry Bonds (755), Hank Aaron (714) and Babe Ruth (715).

Pujols was hit on the right shoulder by a Burnes pitch in the sixth, but remained in the contest.

Ryan Helsley picked up his 17th save in 21 opportunities.

Yelich had two hits for the Brewers, who spent 92 days in first place in the NL Central earlier in this season.

ANOTHER GREAT ONE

NHL hockey great Wayne Gretzky was seated in the front row at the game. Gretzky played 18 games for the St. Louis Blues in 1995-96 and maintains a home in the area.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Matt Bush is listed as day-to-day after being removed in the first inning of Tuesday’s game with right groin discomfort. He threw only 15 pitches. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell indicated that Bush will not be going on the injured list.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.61) will face New York Yankees RHP Frankie Montas (5-12, 3.89) in the first of a three-game series on Friday in Milwaukee. Houser has just six quality starts in 18 starts this season. The Brewers are 7-11 in games his has started.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (11-11, 3.42) takes on Cincinnati RHP Chase Anderson (0-3, 9.00) in the first of a five-game set on Thursday in St. Louis. Mikolas is 3-4 with a 5.55 ERA in 15 appearances against the Reds.