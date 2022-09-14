Trout’s HR streak ends at 7 games; Guardians win 5th in row

Associated PressSep 14, 2022, 12:00 AM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

CLEVELAND – Angels star Mike Trout‘s streak of consecutive games hitting a home run ended at seven, one shy of the major league record, and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat Los Angeles 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Trout went 0 for 3 with three routine flyballs and a walk. The three-time AL MVP was chasing the mark of eight straight games with a home run, set by Pittsburgh’s Dale Long in 1956 and matched by Don Mattingly of the Yankees in 1987 and Seattle’s Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993.

Trout admitted the streak had been on his mind.

“I’m not going to lie,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about it, for sure. Everybody’s been texting me. You guys are asking me a bunch of questions. It’s kind of hard not to.”

Trout said a home run was especially in his thoughts when he batted against hard-throwing James Karinchak in the eighth that resulted in a fly to right on a 2-1 pitch.

“It’s the nature of things, I guess,” he said. “When I think home run, not good as you saw. I chased some pitches and was amped up too much. Got to start a new streak, I guess.”

Guardians manager Terry Francona wished Trout well before the game, to a certain extent .

“If I was a fan, I’d be glued to my seat in the hopes he would hit eight,” Francona said. “Since I’m glued to my seat there (in the dugout), I hope he doesn’t. But he’s good for the game. He’s actually great for the game.”

Oscar Gonzalez’s two-run homer in the sixth broke a 1-all tie and gave Cleveland its fifth straight win. Jose Ramirez started the inning with a double and Gonzalez lined an 0-2 pitch from Jose Suarez (6-7) off the railing atop the wall in left field.

Gonzalez, one of several rookies who have made a major contribution in Cleveland’s surprising season, has eight home runs. Rookie Kirk McCarty (3-2) held Los Angeles to one hit in 3 2/3 innings for Cleveland, which has won seven of eight.

Emmanuel Clase gave up a two-out single in the ninth, but struck out Matt Duffy and converted his 35th save in 38 chances

Trout faced rookie Cody Morris in his first two at-bats. He flied out to center in the first and drew a four-pitch walk in the third with a runner on second.

Trout batted against McCarty, another rookie, in the fifth and flied out to center on a 3-2 pitch after the first three pitches were balls.

Trout was the first AL player with a seven-game home run streak since Kendrys Morales of Toronto in 2018. Cincinnati’s Joey Votto homered in seven straight last season from July 24-30.

Matt Thaiss hit a leadoff homer in the second off Morris. Luke Maile‘s sacrifice fly tied the game in the fifth.

Angels third baseman Matt Duffy fielded Myles Straw‘s grounder in the fifth, but couldn’t get the ball out of his glove after two attempts and the play went for a hit.

Steven Kwan followed with a slow roller that came to a stop halfway up the third base line for another infield hit. Plate umpire John Tumpane, bending over to get a closer look, gave the fair signal as Thaiss, whose only hope was for the ball to roll foul, looked on.

Angels infielder David Fletcher didn’t start for the third day in a row because of a bruised right hand. Fletcher batted for Andrew Velazquez and bunted for a hit in the fifth. He also bunted for an out in the seventh.

QUICK CHANGE

Umpire Ron Kulpa, who had to leave Monday night’s game with two outs in the ninth after being struck on the mask by a foul tip, wasn’t part of Tuesday’s crew. He was replaced by Alan Porter.

Kulpa ejected both managers in the seventh Monday. Francona asked for a review on whether Andres Gimenez was hit by a pitch. Francona was ejected after Kulpa said he didn’t see him signal for a review and play had already continued.

Francona spoke with league officials Tuesday, but gave few details about the conversation.

“I don’t know if it was meant to be public or not,” he said. “But they reached out to me, and they were very professional and very good. I’ll leave it at that.”

Angels manager Phil Nevin was ejected when Kulpa denied pitcher Ryan Tepera a chance to throw warmup pitches during the umpire’s argument with Francona.

STOPPING IN TOWN

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred met with Guardians players Wednesday afternoon to discuss the rules changes that will go into effect next season.

“That was a good move on his part,” Francona said. “I don’t know what was said, but I do think anytime they talk, it’s good.”

The changes include implementation of a pitch clock, banning defensive shifts and an increase in the size of bases.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Shohei Ohtani is on schedule to start Saturday against Seattle. He was removed because of a blister on his right index after five innings in his last start against Houston.

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (right forearm inflammation) could rejoin the rotation on Sept. 20. He’s expected to pitch on a rehab assignment late this week.

UP NEXT

LHP Patrick Sandoval (5-9, 2.98 ERA) will start the series finale for the Angels on Wednesday afternoon. RHP Cal Quantrill (12-5, 3.50 ERA) will start for the Guardians. Quantrill is 12-0 in 40 career games at Progressive Field and has gone 32 straight home starts without a loss.

Twins’ bid for combo no-hitter ends with 1 out in 9th vs KC

Associated PressSep 14, 2022, 12:10 AM EDT
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan and reliever Jovani Moran combined to pitch no-hit ball until Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning as the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Ryan was pulled after seven innings and 106 pitches, four shy of his big league high. There has never been a no-hitter at Target Field, and the crowd of 19,005 booed when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sent Moran to the mound to start the eighth.

“I’m not worried about that,” Baldelli said . “I want what’s best for this team and I want to go to the playoffs and I want to win games in the playoffs, and that’s the priority for me right now.”

Ryan tried to plead his case.

“He said, `Listen, I’ve thrown like 156 pitches in a game,’ which is fantastical, but I think true,” Baldelli said. “But all that said, it doesn’t really affect what goes on here and the fact that we need him to go pitch against the Guardians later on this week.”

Ryan said he understood his manager’s rationale.

“The pitch count obviously comes into play. We’re trying to win some games and I’m throwing in five days again, too,’ Ryan said.

Moran worked a perfect eighth. He struck out Drew Waters to begin the ninth before walking pinch-hitter Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez.

The Royals hadn’t come close to a hit until Witt lined a 1-2 fastball for a clean drive to deep left for an RBI double, setting off more boos from the fans.

“I wanted to help and be part of that no-hitter, but that’s part of the game,” Moran said. “And of course I’m going to get mad because I wanted to do my best and get that out, but it happens.”

Sebastian Rivero followed with an infield hit that drove in another run and Vinnie Pasquantino had a sacrifice fly.

The Twins’ last no-hitter was by Francisco Liriano against the White Sox on May 3, 2011 in Chicago.

Carlos Correa, Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela hit home runs as the Twins snapped a three-game skid. They remained five games behind Cleveland in the AL Central.

Ryan (11-8) struck out nine, walked two and set down his last 12 batters. He has never gone past seven innings in his career and had lost three of his previous four decisions.

The 26-year-old righty had never gone past seven innings in his career. He has a big league high of 110 pitches, done Aug. 9 at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ryan was a member of last year’s U.S. Olympic team and was traded to Twins by Rays while he was in Japan.

The Royals avoided being no-hit for the first time since 2008 when Jon Lester shut them down in Boston.

“What’s going on in the dugout is frustration,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “Guys realizing that it’s embarrassing when you get no-hit. Going up there fighting through their at-bats, but it’s not something you want to have them finish off.”

“So it was good to put a couple runs on, get some positive things going, and hopefully it’ll translate into more offense tomorrow.”

Kris Bubic (2-12) allowed 10 hits and five runs with six strikeouts in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RF Max Kepler (right leg) was not in Tuesday’s lineup but Baldelli was hopeful he’d be available off the bench. Meanwhile, Baldelli said OF-INF Jorge Polanco and RHP Bailey Ober could potentially return this week. The manager also said OF Byron Buxton is slightly behind Polanco.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Zack Greinke (4-8) makes his 23rd start of the season on Wednesday night. He is 0-3 against Minnesota this season with a 4.20 ERA in those outings. He’s 0-6 on the road this season.

Twins: RHP Sonny Gray (7-4) will look to go 3-0 against the Royals this season when he takes the mound on Wednesday night.