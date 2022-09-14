Mets come up empty for deGrom and lose to Cubs again, 4-1

Associated PressSep 14, 2022, 12:07 AM EDT
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK – Jacob deGrom was outpitched by journeyman Adrian Sampson, and the frustrated New York Mets mustered little on offense again Tuesday night in a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Ian Happ homered deep into the second deck on a 99 mph heater from deGrom (5-2), and No. 9 batter David Bote added his second home run of the season for the Cubs (60-82), who won the series opener 5-2 on Monday.

One night later, the scuffling Mets squandered another potential chance to increase their slim NL East lead over Atlanta, which played later in San Francisco. New York is 5-6 in a 16-game stretch against Washington, Pittsburgh, Miami and Chicago – all more than 20 games under .500 this season.

Pete Alonso barely missed a two-run homer in the first inning when it hooked just foul, and the slugger slammed down his bat after drawing a walk.

That appeared to tick off Sampson, and the two exchanged words before umpires spoke directly to each of them.

Alonso launched his 34th homer in the ninth against Brandon Hughes, who got five outs to finish it. New York managed only four hits against three Cubs pitchers and was booed a bit by the Citi Field crowd of 26,435.

Sampson (2-5) allowed two hits and four walks in six shutout innings. He struck out three.

The 30-year-old righty is pitching for his third major league team in five seasons, plus a shaky 2020 year in the Korean Baseball Organization. He had never thrown six scoreless innings in the majors before, though he’s fared well on the mound this month.

Happ homered leading off the second. Aided by catcher James McCann‘s throwing error, Chicago scored twice off deGrom in the fourth on Yan Gomes‘ sacrifice fly and Patrick Wisdom‘s safety squeeze.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner struck out 10 in six innings. He gave up three runs and four hits without a walk.

Bote went deep against reliever Seth Lugo in the seventh to make it 4-0.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: SS Nico Hoerner (triceps) was feeling better and planned to go through a little light baseball activity before the game to determine if he could be available off the bench. … RHP Keegan Thompson, on the 15-day injured list since Aug. 20 with lower back tightness, is expected to make a minor league rehab start Friday. … LHP Steven Brault (shoulder strain) threw a bullpen. … LHP Justin Steele (low back strain) threw a bullpen Monday that went as expected. He is eligible to come off the injured list Saturday.

Mets: RHP Max Scherzer (left oblique irritation) is scheduled to pitch Wednesday in a simulated game at Citi Field or a rehab appearance with Triple-A Syracuse. If all goes well, he’s expected to come off the injured list early next week in Milwaukee. … RHP Tylor Megill (right shoulder strain) and RHP Drew Smith (right lat strain) both pitched at Syracuse. After a lengthy delay at the start, Megill gave up five runs, three hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. He threw only 15 of 29 pitches for strikes. Smith struck out two in a scoreless inning of work. Megill, normally a starter, is expected to fill a bullpen role when he returns, which could be soon. … Luis Guillorme started at second base and received a warm ovation in his first game since spending nearly a month on the injured list with a left groin strain. … Mets manager Buck Showalter on All-Star RF Starling Marte, out since last week with a partial fracture of his right middle finger: “It’s going to be slow. I’ll say it one more time: He has a broken finger. You can’t put it in some hydraulic chamber and just make the bone grow together. We’d like to. It’s going to heal, and it’s going to heal before the season’s over. Depending on what season you’re talking about.”

UP NEXT

LHP Drew Smyly (6-8, 3.57 ERA) pitches for Chicago in the series finale Wednesday night. New York had not announced a starter.

Twins’ bid for combo no-hitter ends with 1 out in 9th vs KC

Associated PressSep 14, 2022, 12:10 AM EDT
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan and reliever Jovani Moran combined to pitch no-hit ball until Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning as the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Ryan was pulled after seven innings and 106 pitches, four shy of his big league high. There has never been a no-hitter at Target Field, and the crowd of 19,005 booed when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sent Moran to the mound to start the eighth.

“I’m not worried about that,” Baldelli said . “I want what’s best for this team and I want to go to the playoffs and I want to win games in the playoffs, and that’s the priority for me right now.”

Ryan tried to plead his case.

“He said, `Listen, I’ve thrown like 156 pitches in a game,’ which is fantastical, but I think true,” Baldelli said. “But all that said, it doesn’t really affect what goes on here and the fact that we need him to go pitch against the Guardians later on this week.”

Ryan said he understood his manager’s rationale.

“The pitch count obviously comes into play. We’re trying to win some games and I’m throwing in five days again, too,’ Ryan said.

Moran worked a perfect eighth. He struck out Drew Waters to begin the ninth before walking pinch-hitter Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez.

The Royals hadn’t come close to a hit until Witt lined a 1-2 fastball for a clean drive to deep left for an RBI double, setting off more boos from the fans.

“I wanted to help and be part of that no-hitter, but that’s part of the game,” Moran said. “And of course I’m going to get mad because I wanted to do my best and get that out, but it happens.”

Sebastian Rivero followed with an infield hit that drove in another run and Vinnie Pasquantino had a sacrifice fly.

The Twins’ last no-hitter was by Francisco Liriano against the White Sox on May 3, 2011 in Chicago.

Carlos Correa, Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela hit home runs as the Twins snapped a three-game skid. They remained five games behind Cleveland in the AL Central.

Ryan (11-8) struck out nine, walked two and set down his last 12 batters. He has never gone past seven innings in his career and had lost three of his previous four decisions.

The 26-year-old righty had never gone past seven innings in his career. He has a big league high of 110 pitches, done Aug. 9 at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ryan was a member of last year’s U.S. Olympic team and was traded to Twins by Rays while he was in Japan.

The Royals avoided being no-hit for the first time since 2008 when Jon Lester shut them down in Boston.

“What’s going on in the dugout is frustration,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “Guys realizing that it’s embarrassing when you get no-hit. Going up there fighting through their at-bats, but it’s not something you want to have them finish off.”

“So it was good to put a couple runs on, get some positive things going, and hopefully it’ll translate into more offense tomorrow.”

Kris Bubic (2-12) allowed 10 hits and five runs with six strikeouts in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RF Max Kepler (right leg) was not in Tuesday’s lineup but Baldelli was hopeful he’d be available off the bench. Meanwhile, Baldelli said OF-INF Jorge Polanco and RHP Bailey Ober could potentially return this week. The manager also said OF Byron Buxton is slightly behind Polanco.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Zack Greinke (4-8) makes his 23rd start of the season on Wednesday night. He is 0-3 against Minnesota this season with a 4.20 ERA in those outings. He’s 0-6 on the road this season.

Twins: RHP Sonny Gray (7-4) will look to go 3-0 against the Royals this season when he takes the mound on Wednesday night.