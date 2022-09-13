No timetable for La Russa’s return as White Sox return home

Associated PressSep 13, 2022, 11:56 PM EDT
CHICAGO – White Sox manager Tony La Russa will watch the team’s home series against Colorado from a suite while he awaits clearance to return to the dugout.

The 77-year-old La Russa is on the mend after leaving the White Sox on Aug. 30 to deal with a heart issue. La Russa rejoined the team in Oakland on Sunday and then flew home with the club for the two-game set against the Rockies.

There is no timetable for the Hall of Famer when it comes to returning to the stress of in-game managing. Chicago begins a four-game trip on Thursday in Cleveland.

“For now, it’s just taking it day by day and following the lead of the medical professionals and talking to Tony,” general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday.

La Russa is in the second season of his second stint as White Sox manager. Bench coach Miguel Cairo is running the team while La Russa is out.

Chicago won nine of its first 13 games after Cairo took over, strengthening its bid for a third consecutive playoff appearance.

“Today I’m the manager. Tomorrow I don’t know,” Cairo said. “But that’s in my job right now and I’m glad (La Russa is) around because I always ask him questions about what I could have done better or different or stuff like that. He got experience. He’s a mentor. He’s like a father to me. I care about him and I’m glad he’s well. He’s in good spirits.”

Hahn said it’s “too soon” to address how La Russa’s health affects the team’s managerial situation for next year.

“Look, we’ve been trying to navigate the last few weeks under unique circumstances, and I think the team has done very well,” Hahn said. “And obviously, everyone’s noted that. But as for what lies ahead for next year, it’s simply too soon for that.”

All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson moved closer to a potential return when he was cleared Tuesday to begin ramping up his baseball activity. He had surgery last month to repair a tear on the middle finger of his left hand.

Anderson is batting .301 with six homers, 25 RBIs and 13 steals this season. The White Sox signed veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus after Anderson got hurt, and Andrus hit .293 with five homers and 20 RBIs in his first 22 games with his new team.

Hahn said Anderson might be ready to return during the team’s next homestand.

“Once we get a little closer to that, we’ll come up with a plan for how we’re going to figure out how to incorporate both of them on a fairly regular basis going forward,” Hahn said of Anderson and Andrus.

Hahn met with the media via Zoom after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He said he had some mild flu-like symptoms and a little cough.

Center fielder Luis Robert returned to the starting lineup for the opener against Colorado after missing five games because of left wrist soreness. Robert is batting .295 with 12 homers and 56 RBIs in 92 games.

Twins’ bid for combo no-hitter ends with 1 out in 9th vs KC

Associated PressSep 14, 2022, 12:10 AM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan and reliever Jovani Moran combined to pitch no-hit ball until Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning as the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Ryan was pulled after seven innings and 106 pitches, four shy of his big league high. There has never been a no-hitter at Target Field, and the crowd of 19,005 booed when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sent Moran to the mound to start the eighth.

“I’m not worried about that,” Baldelli said . “I want what’s best for this team and I want to go to the playoffs and I want to win games in the playoffs, and that’s the priority for me right now.”

Ryan tried to plead his case.

“He said, `Listen, I’ve thrown like 156 pitches in a game,’ which is fantastical, but I think true,” Baldelli said. “But all that said, it doesn’t really affect what goes on here and the fact that we need him to go pitch against the Guardians later on this week.”

Ryan said he understood his manager’s rationale.

“The pitch count obviously comes into play. We’re trying to win some games and I’m throwing in five days again, too,’ Ryan said.

Moran worked a perfect eighth. He struck out Drew Waters to begin the ninth before walking pinch-hitter Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez.

The Royals hadn’t come close to a hit until Witt lined a 1-2 fastball for a clean drive to deep left for an RBI double, setting off more boos from the fans.

“I wanted to help and be part of that no-hitter, but that’s part of the game,” Moran said. “And of course I’m going to get mad because I wanted to do my best and get that out, but it happens.”

Sebastian Rivero followed with an infield hit that drove in another run and Vinnie Pasquantino had a sacrifice fly.

The Twins’ last no-hitter was by Francisco Liriano against the White Sox on May 3, 2011 in Chicago.

Carlos Correa, Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela hit home runs as the Twins snapped a three-game skid. They remained five games behind Cleveland in the AL Central.

Ryan (11-8) struck out nine, walked two and set down his last 12 batters. He has never gone past seven innings in his career and had lost three of his previous four decisions.

Ryan was a member of last year’s U.S. Olympic team and was traded to Twins by Rays while he was in Japan.

The Royals avoided being no-hit for the first time since 2008 when Jon Lester shut them down in Boston.

“What’s going on in the dugout is frustration,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “Guys realizing that it’s embarrassing when you get no-hit. Going up there fighting through their at-bats, but it’s not something you want to have them finish off.”

“So it was good to put a couple runs on, get some positive things going, and hopefully it’ll translate into more offense tomorrow.”

Kris Bubic (2-12) allowed 10 hits and five runs with six strikeouts in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RF Max Kepler (right leg) was not in Tuesday’s lineup but Baldelli was hopeful he’d be available off the bench. Meanwhile, Baldelli said OF-INF Jorge Polanco and RHP Bailey Ober could potentially return this week. The manager also said OF Byron Buxton is slightly behind Polanco.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Zack Greinke (4-8) makes his 23rd start of the season on Wednesday night. He is 0-3 against Minnesota this season with a 4.20 ERA in those outings. He’s 0-6 on the road this season.

Twins: RHP Sonny Gray (7-4) will look to go 3-0 against the Royals this season when he takes the mound on Wednesday night.