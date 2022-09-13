Judge homers twice to reach 57, Yankees beat Red Sox 7-6 in 10

Associated PressSep 13, 2022, 11:53 PM EDT
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
Getty Images
BOSTON – Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 56th and 57th home runs, Gleyber Torres had a go-ahead three-run double in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Judge, playing in New York’s 142nd game, is four from tying the American League home run record Roger Maris set with the Yankees in 1961.

After going homerless in five games, Judge had a pair of of tying solo homers, off Nick Pivetta in the sixth and Garrett Whitlock in the eighth.

Judge has 10th multi-homer games this season, one shy of the AL record Hank Greenberg set in 1938, and 26 in his career. Judge’s three hits raised his average to .310, and he leads the major leagues in home runs and with 123 RBIs. Judge is hitting .310 with a 1.105 OPS. He has 32 RBIs in his last 38 games.

New York, which came from behind three times, reopened a six-game AL East lead, its largest since Sept. 1.

Torres broke a 4-4 tie in the 10th against Jeurys Familia (2-3). He has eight RBIs in his last three games after getting just three in his previous 14.

Clay Holmes (6-3) hit Reese McGuire with a pitch and got one out in the 10th, and Alex Verdugo had an RBI single that put runners at the corners.

Xander Bogaerts popped out to shallow and Peralta bounced a fastball for a run-scoring wild pitch. Devers struck out Devers on the seventh pitch of the at-bat, his first slider of the night, for his fourth save.

Rookie Triston Casas, McGuire and Bogaerts homered for Boston, which has lost eight of 14 to the Yankees this season.

Marwin Gonzalez hit the first of three tying homers for New York, a two-run drive in the third.

Pivetta allowed three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings, walked two and struck out five.

New York’s Gerrit Cole struck out 10 over six innings, but was tagged for all three of Boston’s home runs over six innings.

Casas hit his first home run at Fenway Park, and McGuire hit his first home run this season.

BACK IN

Aaron Hicks pinch hit for Jose Trevino to open the 10th and drew a walk n Hicks’ first appearance since he was pulled midgame of the the Yankees loss Friday to Tampa Bay.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Anthony Rizzo (headaches from epidural injection) took some swings during batting practice and could return for New York’s next series at Milwaukee, or at home next week when the Yankees host Pittsburgh. . LHP Aroldis Chapman (infected wound) pitched an inning in a rehab appearance for Double-A Somerset, giving up a hit, with two strikeouts and a walk. CF Harrison Bader (planter fasciitis in right foot) went hitless in three at bats and struck out twice.

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right shoulder inflammation) threw batting practice. He has been on the injured list since Aug. 19.

MAKING MOVES

Yankees IF/OF Tyler Wade was in Fenway Tuesday as part of the taxi squad, but was inactive. . … OF Jasson Dominguez was promoted to Double-A Somerset and went 0 for 5. He hit .306 with six homers, 22 RBIs and 17 steals in 40 games at High-A Hudson Valley. The 19-year-old started the season at Class A Tampa.

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP Nestor Cortes (9-4, 7.73 ERA) will make his 25th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.72 ERA over his last 14 starts. Red Sox rookie RHP Bryan Bello (1-5-5.79) will make his first career appearance against New York. He has a 3.55 ERA in his last six outings, including four starts.

Twins’ bid for combo no-hitter ends with 1 out in 9th vs. KC

Associated PressSep 14, 2022, 12:10 AM EDT
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan and reliever Jovani Moran combined to pitch no-hit ball until Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning as the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Ryan was pulled after seven innings and 106 pitches, four shy of his big league high. There has never been a no-hitter at Target Field, and the crowd of 19,005 booed when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sent Moran to the mound to start the eighth.

“I’m not worried about that,” Baldelli said . “I want what’s best for this team and I want to go to the playoffs and I want to win games in the playoffs, and that’s the priority for me right now.”

Ryan tried to plead his case.

“He said, `Listen, I’ve thrown like 156 pitches in a game,’ which is fantastical, but I think true,” Baldelli said. “But all that said, it doesn’t really affect what goes on here and the fact that we need him to go pitch against the Guardians later on this week.”

Ryan said he understood his manager’s rationale.

“The pitch count obviously comes into play. We’re trying to win some games and I’m throwing in five days again, too,’ Ryan said.

Moran worked a perfect eighth. He struck out Drew Waters to begin the ninth before walking pinch-hitter Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez.

The Royals hadn’t come close to a hit until Witt lined a 1-2 fastball for a clean drive to deep left for an RBI double, setting off more boos from the fans.

“I wanted to help and be part of that no-hitter, but that’s part of the game,” Moran said. “And of course I’m going to get mad because I wanted to do my best and get that out, but it happens.”

Sebastian Rivero followed with an infield hit that drove in another run and Vinnie Pasquantino had a sacrifice fly.

The Twins’ last no-hitter was by Francisco Liriano against the White Sox on May 3, 2011 in Chicago.

Carlos Correa, Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela hit home runs as the Twins snapped a three-game skid. They remained five games behind Cleveland in the AL Central.

Ryan (11-8) struck out nine, walked two and set down his last 12 batters. He has never gone past seven innings in his career and had lost three of his previous four decisions.

The 26-year-old righty had never gone past seven innings in his career. He has a big league high of 110 pitches, done Aug. 9 at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ryan was a member of last year’s U.S. Olympic team and was traded to Twins by Rays while he was in Japan.

The Royals avoided being no-hit for the first time since 2008 when Jon Lester shut them down in Boston.

“What’s going on in the dugout is frustration,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “Guys realizing that it’s embarrassing when you get no-hit. Going up there fighting through their at-bats, but it’s not something you want to have them finish off.”

“So it was good to put a couple runs on, get some positive things going, and hopefully it’ll translate into more offense tomorrow.”

Kris Bubic (2-12) allowed 10 hits and five runs with six strikeouts in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RF Max Kepler (right leg) was not in Tuesday’s lineup but Baldelli was hopeful he’d be available off the bench. Meanwhile, Baldelli said OF-INF Jorge Polanco and RHP Bailey Ober could potentially return this week. The manager also said OF Byron Buxton is slightly behind Polanco.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Zack Greinke (4-8) makes his 23rd start of the season on Wednesday night. He is 0-3 against Minnesota this season with a 4.20 ERA in those outings. He’s 0-6 on the road this season.

Twins: RHP Sonny Gray (7-4) will look to go 3-0 against the Royals this season when he takes the mound on Wednesday night.