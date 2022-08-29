Dodgers scratch Tony Gonsolin from start at Miami

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Dodgers scratched All-Star right-hander Tony Gonsolin ahead of his start against the host Miami Marlins.

A right forearm strain landed Gonsolin (16-1, 2.10 ERA) on the 15-day injured list and prompted the Dodgers to call up right-hander Michael Grove from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make an emergency start.

This will be just the third career appearance by Grove (0-0, 5.79).

He made his MLB debut on May 15 against the Philadelphia Phillies and allowed four unearned runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings in his only previous start.

Grove, 25, has never faced the Marlins, who will counter with right-hander Lopez (8-8, 3.66) as the teams conclude a four-game series.

Lopez is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two career starts against the Dodgers. Both of those starts came last season.

The Marlins are 13-12 this year when Lopez starts. He had lost three straight decisions before a win, when he pitched six scoreless innings to beat the Athletics in Oakland.

“I’m grateful for every single opportunity,” Lopez said. “I’m not taking anything for granted.”

Lopez is hoping that beating Oakland was the start of a turnaround because he had a 2.86 ERA in 18 starts in the first half of this season. In seven starts since then, he has a 6.00 ERA.

Oddly, Lopez has been better on the road (3.08 ERA) than at home (4.36).

Lopez will try to be the only Marlins starter this week to keep Dodgers star Mookie Betts in check.

In the first three games of this series, Betts is hitting 8-for-15 with four homers, two doubles and seven RBIs.

On the other end of the spectrum is Dodgers infielder Chris Taylor, who hit just .143 in July. In August, he is batting only .197.

“It feels like he is searching,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Taylor. “Certainly, it’s not a lack of effort. … I expect he will work through it.”

As for Gonsolin, a front-runner for the National League Cy Young Award along with Miami’s Sandy Alcantara, the injury is not believed to be serious, per multiple reports.

The Dodgers are hopeful Gonsolin can return this season. The club already lost ace Walker Buehler to a forearm injury this season, with the right-hander having Tommy John surgery earlier this month.