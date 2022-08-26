Zack Britton pitches in minors in return from Tommy John surgery

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

CLEARWATER, Fla. — New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton returned to the mound after an 11-month absence, facing two batters for the Class A Tampa Tarpons in his first appearance since Tommy John surgery.

The 34-year-old left-hander started the game against the Clearwater Threshers. He retired Cade Fergus on a grounder to the pitcher and threw a called third strike past Matt Alifano.

An All-Star with Baltimore in 2015 and 2016, Britton hopes to return to the Yankees for the stretch run.

He made his last big league appearance on Aug. 19 last year at Minnesota. Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache operated on Sept. 8 to reconstruct the UCL in his left elbow and remove a bone chip.

Britton was 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA in 22 games last season before the injury. He has 154 saves in 11 major league seasons with Baltimore (2011-18) and the Yankees (2018-21).

Britton has a $14 million salary this season and can become a free agent after the World Series.