White Sox put Michael Kopech on 15-day IL with strained knee

BALTIMORE — The Chicago White Sox put right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with a left knee strain.

Chicago recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte prior to their game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Kopech started at Kansas City but faced only four batters before leaving with knee soreness. He is 4-9 with a 3.58 ERA in 23 starts this season for the White Sox, who are three games out of first place in the AL Central and four back of the final American League wild card.

Manager Tony La Russa said two weeks should be enough time for Kopech to heal and be in pitching shape. He indicated that Davis Martin would pitch in Kopech’s absence.