Dodgers All-Star Buehler has 2nd career Tommy John surgery

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers All-Star pitcher Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career on Tuesday, leaving Los Angeles to head into the postseason and next year without a key member of the rotation.

The team disclosed earlier this month that the 28-year-old right-hander would be having season-ending elbow surgery. At that time, the team did not say Buehler would have the Tommy John surgery. The typical recovery time for the ligament-replacement procedure is 12 to 18 months.

Buehler was shut down in June because of a flexor strain and also had a bone spur removed. The prognosis called for Buehler to recover in 10 to 12 weeks, and the Dodgers were hopeful he would be back for the postseason.

Last week manager Dave Roberts said Buehler had soreness while playing catch, forcing him to be shut down.

In addition to having the ulnar collateral ligament replaced on Tuesday, Buehler had his flexor tendon repaired.

Buehler had his first Tommy John surgery shortly after being drafted in the first round in June 2015. He made his professional baseball debut the following August.