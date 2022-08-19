Reds 1B Joey Votto expected to be ready for next season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PITTSBURGH – Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto had surgery Friday to repair his left rotator cuff and bicep.

The team said Votto should be able to participate in spring training and be ready for the 2023 season.

Votto was placed on the 60-day injured list before Cincinnati opened a three-game set at Pittsburgh. Infielder Mike Moustakas was activated from the injured list, and infielder Donovan Solano was transferred from the paternity list to the restricted list.

Moustakas had been sidelined by a left calf strain. He was in starting lineup against the Pirates, batting fourth and subbing for Votto at first.

Votto, who turns 39 next month, said Wednesday he got hurt when he got tangled up with a baserunner in 2015. He played through the injury, but it has gotten worse this year.

Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this season with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. He has one year left on his contract that includes a club option for 2024.