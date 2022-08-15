Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season and fourth since he took over the team.

The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He finished with a 211-287 record in his first managerial job.

Woodward was under contract through next season, and the team held an option for the 2024 season.

Third base coach Tony Beasley was named the team’s interim manager.

Texas is 53-61 after a series win at home over the Seattle Mariners, but hasn’t had a winning record at any point this season. That’s even after a record offseason spending spree that added a half-billion dollar infield – All-Star shortstop Corey Seager to a 10-year, $325 million contract, and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien to a seven-year deal, $175 million.

The Rangers peaked at 24-24 at the end of May, but then lost their next three games and five of six.