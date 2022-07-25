NEW YORK — The Mets were somewhat fuzzy about the next steps in Jacob deGrom‘s potential return to the rotation, saying Sunday the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw a side session and will make another minor league rehab start.

New York manager Buck Showalter said before Sunday’s game against San Diego that he had not watched the side session at Citi Field, and he wouldn’t publicly detail where and when deGrom will pitch next.

DeGrom, a 34-year-old right-hander, has not pitched in the major leagues since July 7 last year. He missed the second half of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow and has been sidelined since late in spring training by a stress reaction in his right scapula.

“I’ve got to operate like it’s not going to be here. I’d be stupid if I didn’t,” Showalter said of deGrom’s next outing.

DeGrom has made three injury rehabilitation appearances in the minors. He threw 24 pitches over 1 2/3 innings on July 3 and 36 over three innings on July 8, both for Class A St. Lucie, then 42 over four innings for Triple-A Syracuse on July 14.

“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and what the plan is for him to make a start somewhere during the coming week. And we’ll see where that takes us,” Showalter said. “I know what the plan is. But if something happens that makes us deviate from that plan, we will, which we have a couple of times, just barely, a day or two.”

Right-hander Trevor May threw 14 pitches Sunday during a one-inning appearance for Double-A Binghamton, allowing one hit and striking out one.

May has not pitched for the Mets since May 2 because of right triceps inflammation. Showalter said May likely will pitch on back-to-back days in the minors before he is activated.