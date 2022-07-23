Yankees reliever King out for season with fractured elbow

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BALTIMORE — New York Yankees reliever Michael King is out for the season after he fractured his right elbow in a game against Baltimore this weekend.

The right-hander walked off the mound in the eighth inning Friday night after a pitch to Ramon Urias.

The 27-year-old King has been a valuable member of the bullpen on the team with the best record in the majors. He is 6-3 with one save and a 2.29 ERA in 34 games. He struck out 66 in 51 innings.

King has pitched in parts of four seasons for the Yankees, going 9-9 with a 3.84 ERA in 66 games.