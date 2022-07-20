Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Mets ace Jacob deGrom pushed back a simulated game scheduled for Tuesday after experiencing muscle soreness in his right shoulder.

New York said deGrom’s soreness was mild and the right-hander’s live batting practice was delayed to Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.”

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since spring training with a stress reaction in his right scapula. He made his third minor league rehab start last Thursday, pitching four innings of one-run ball for Triple-A Syracuse. He has been expected to return shortly after the All-Star break.

The Mets say he played catch Monday and Tuesday before opting not to face hitters at the team’s spring complex in Florida.