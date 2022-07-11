Rays’ Wander Franco, Kevin Kiermaier back on injured list indefinitely

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco will have surgery on his right wrist.

Franco has a hamate injury. He left Saturday’s 5-4 loss at Cincinnati after fouling off a 100.2 mph Hunter Greene pitch before striking out.

Manager Kevin Cash said Monday that the 21-year-old Franco will be sidelined for five to eight weeks. Franco is hitting .260 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 58 games in the first season of a $182 million, 11-year contract.

The Rays placed Franco and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list.

Kiermaier, 32, is dealing with left hip inflammation. He will see a hip specialist in Tennessee after the All-Star break.

“KK’s going to be down for some time,” Cash said. “We need to let the hip calm down and let the expert give his recommendation. KK might have a decision to make at that point.”

Kiermaier is batting .228 with seven homers and 22 RBIs in 63 games this season.