MLB teams allowed to carry 14 pitchers through June 19

NEW YORK – Major League Baseball and the players’ association are allowing teams to have an additional pitcher through June 19.

MLB and the union said March 31 that a 13-pitcher limit would be enforced starting May 2, then on April 16 announced the date had been pushed back to May 30. They said Thursday that the 13-pitcher limit will be enforced starting June 20, allowing each team to have 14 pitchers until then.

MLB and the union said the change was made as they continue to monitor player health.