Braves’ Ronald Acuña scratched with right quadriceps tightness

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ATLANTA — Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was scratched from Atlanta’s lineup with right quadriceps tightness.

The team announced about 90 minutes before first pitch against Philadelphia that Acuna would sit. He awoke feeling sore and tested out his leg by running on the field before deciding to skip the game.

Acuna is hitting .292 with two homers, eight RBIs and eight stolen bases in 65 at-bats since returning from reconstructive right knee surgery April 28. The two-time All-Star and 2018 NL Rookie of the Year missed five games recently with right groin tightness. He went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and scored the decisive run in a walkoff victory over the Phillies.

Atlanta has been cautious with Acuna, who tore his ACL last year and needed season-ending surgery.

Travis Demeritte replaced Acuna in right and batted ninth. Ozzie Albies moved into Acuna’s leadoff spot in the batting order.