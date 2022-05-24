Brewers place OF Hunter Renfroe on IL with hamstring strain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SAN DIEGO – The Milwaukee Brewers have placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and selected infielder-outfielder Mark Mathias from Triple-A Nashville.

Renfroe was injured during Monday night’s 3-2, 10-inning loss to the San Diego Padres. He was hitting .266 with nine home runs and 16 RBIs for the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Manager Craig Counsell said before Tuesday night’s game that an MRI showed a low-grade hamstring strain and that Renfroe could miss two weeks.

“We’re going to miss Hunter,” Counsell said. “He’s been a regular for us, he’s been a good presence for us, he’s been a really good offensive player for us. We’re going to miss that, for sure. Again, it challenges your depth.

“He’s played incredible defense this year, I think,” Counsell added. “His arm had to be one of the most valuable arms in all baseball in the outfield.”