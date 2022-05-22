Diamondbacks 3B Josh Rojas sidelined by bruised left hand

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CHICAGO — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas is out of the starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs because of a left hand contusion.

Rojas got hurt when he struck out in the first inning of Saturday’s 7-6 victory over the Cubs. He hit his first three home runs of the season during Friday’s 10-6 win at Wrigley Field.

Manager Torey Lovullo said he doesn’t think Rojas will need a stint on the injured list.

“There’s a lot of swelling in there,” Lovullo said. “He’s just going to work that out, so he’s day to day.”

The Diamondbacks recalled infielder Drew Ellis from Triple-A Reno and sent infielder Yonny Hernandez down before Sunday’s game against the Cubs. Ellis got the start at third for the finale of the four-game set.