Mets’ Scherzer on IL, Marte back from bereavement list

DENVER — The New York Mets placed pitcher Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

Scherzer left his start after experiencing tightness in his side. An MRI performed revealed a moderate to high-grade internal oblique strain, according to the Mets. Scherzer is expected to be out six to eight weeks.

It is another blow to New York’s rotation. Ace Jacob deGrom has not pitched yet due to a stress reaction in his right scapula, and Tylor Megill is on the IL with right biceps tendinitis.

In other moves, the Mets reinstated outfielder Starling Marte from the bereavement list, recalled right-handed pitcher Jake Reed and added right-handed pitcher Adonis Medina as the 27th man for a doubleheader at Colorado.

The Mets also optioned second baseman Gosuke Katoh to Triple-A.