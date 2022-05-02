Brewers designate Ureña for assignment, activate Urías

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have designated right-handed pitcher Jose Urena for assignment and activated infielder Luis Urias from the injured list.

Urena, 30, signed with the Brewers before the season and went 0-0 with a 3.52 ERA in four relief appearances. He went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Detroit Tigers last season in 26 games, including 18 starts.

He has a career record of 36-54 with a 4.76 ERA. Urena pitched for the Miami Marlins from 2015-20.

Urias, 24, entered the season as the Brewers’ likely starting third baseman but hasn’t played yet because of a quadriceps injury. He has spent the last several days on a rehabilitation assignment with Milwaukee’s Double-A affiliate in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Urias batted .249 with a .345 on-base percentage, 23 homers and 75 RBIs in 150 games last season while playing third base, shortstop and second base.