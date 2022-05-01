Stroman outpitches Burnes, Cubs beat Brewers to avoid sweep

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Stroman threw two-hit ball for seven innings, outpitching Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and leading the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 Sunday.

Patrick Wisdom homered as the Cubs ended a four-game losing streak. They had been outscored 20-2 in dropping the first two games of the series at Milwaukee.

Stroman (1-3) earned his first win for his new team in his fifth start. Pitching on his 31st birthday, he struck out five and walked one.

Burnes (1-1) struck out 10 in seven innings, giving up four hits. He retired the first 13 batters before Wisdom homered in the fifth.

The Cubs added a run in the sixth when Alfonso Rivas singled and scored on a double by Seiya Suzuki.

Chicago reliever Rowan Wick got two outs in the eighth and David Robertson closed for his fifth save.